College of Southern Maryland Technical Studies professor Daphne Powell, right, with CSM President Maureen Murphy, was recently named the recipient of the ‘Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professorship for Equity in Education.
Daphne Powell is marking her 20th year as College of Southern Maryland Technical Studies professor by taking on what she deems “the most extraordinary of her career accomplishments” to date.
As the first recipient of the ‘Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professorship for Equity in Education,’ Powell is embarking on a three-year journey to engage, mobilize and challenge CSM faculty, staff and students — as well as CSM’s regional communities — to examine and improve equity in education.
The goal of the Distinguished Professor program is to recognize and promote faculty excellence. It requires a minimum of a $75,000 endowment, and the distinguished professorship is awarded to exemplary faculty who have achieved the rank of full professor.
Murphy, who is nationally known for a career marked by her deep commitment to equity in education, is CSM’s fifth president. She initiated the endowment to establish this professorship last fall during the CSM Foundation’s annual ‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign as her legacy gift to the college and Southern Maryland.
The college’s board of trustees voted unanimously to name this professorship for Murphy at its June meeting.
“CSM is social justice through education,” Murphy said in a news release. “We exist solely to provide programs and services that support the social and economic mobility of people in the Southern Maryland region. We put equity in action, and the root of that action is in the classroom — irrespective of discipline — between professors and students. This work requires the continual commitment and professional development of excellent and committed faculty.”
Powell said she is honored and eager to begin the work. “I, too, am passionate about equity and inclusion,” Powell said in the release. “All you have to do is look at the world around us to see the struggles that so many in our communities are still facing with when it comes to issues of diversity, inclusion, and equity. We want to think that CSM students are different, but then that would mean we are functioning in a bubble. As I began to give this professorship deep thought during the application process, I thought this exciting work wouldn’t be that heavy of a lift because we are all in higher academia and our goals are the same. But there is always more we can do to help our students understand their worth and help our staff and faculty create a culture of belonging.”
CSM Provost and Vice President of Learning Rodney Redmond Powell said Powell was selected to serve as the first Distinguished Professor of Equity in Education with nearly perfect rankings from among her faculty peers.
“Her application packet demonstrated exemplary leadership service, a deliberate focus on inclusion, and a willingness to share what she has learned with her colleagues,” Redmond said in the release. “During my second meeting with Professor Powell, she hit it out of the park by presenting her three-year plan. She is an inclusive thinker with an amazing ability to turn a vision into reality.”
Powell said she and her team will examine the current state of equity in education in Year 1.
“We have to proceed as if we are outside eyes looking in at ourselves,” she said. “We will sit down with our internal schools individually. I don’t want to have a big conversation with everyone because it would get too noisy. We need to break it down in consumable pieces and ask what does equity and inclusion and diversity look like in our Math department, or in our art department, or in our sports programs.”
In Year 2, Powell said she and her team aim to implement actionable steps that shift culture. These steps would include new course development and a guest speaker series open to faculty, staff, students and the community. She plans to assess during the third year.
“As the first person to have the honor to build the foundation for this work, I want to make sure our work is just that – a foundation,” she said. “We will look back and ask ourselves, ‘What worked, what didn’t work, what else is there to do?’ What society events have occurred that we need to understand and include as part of our work? How are we setting up the next professor who takes on this work, for success?”
During her tenure, Powell has held the positions of CSM Faculty Senate Vice President, Women Interested in Technology club advisor and Promotion Committee chair.