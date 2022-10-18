powell 1

College of Southern Maryland Technical Studies professor Daphne Powell, right, with CSM President Maureen Murphy, was recently named the recipient of the ‘Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professorship for Equity in Education.

 COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND PHOTO

Daphne Powell is marking her 20th year as College of Southern Maryland Technical Studies professor by taking on what she deems “the most extraordinary of her career accomplishments” to date.

As the first recipient of the ‘Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professorship for Equity in Education,’ Powell is embarking on a three-year journey to engage, mobilize and challenge CSM faculty, staff and students — as well as CSM’s regional communities — to examine and improve equity in education.