SMCM students accepted into honor society

Two students, Ivy Antunes of Laurel and Nhu Chau of Hanover, both biochemistry majors from the Class of 2020, who were recently accepted into the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Honor Society. The society selects students who demonstrate exceptional achievement in academics, undergraduate research, and science outreach.
“I am very honored to get accepted into the ASBMB honor society. This mean a lot to me. I am happy to be able to represent the biochemistry and chemistry department of St. Mary’s College,” Chau said in a release from the college.
According to Antunes, “Acceptance into the ASBMB honor society was especially meaningful to me as I came to St. Mary’s as a transfer student in my sophomore year and I was worried about not fitting in. The chemistry and biochemistry department has made me feel really welcomed. Both the nomination and acceptance to the ASBMB honor society has felt like recognition for a lot of hard work and dedication, and to an extent as an acceptance as a member of the department and larger St. Mary’s community since I wouldn’t have gotten it without the support of the professors.”