Buckler on dean’s list
Zachary Buckler made the dean’s list at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh for the fall 2019 semester for obtaining a 3.7 GPA. He is a student in their McAnulty College of Liberal Arts, majoring in digital media arts with a minor in film studies. Buckler is a graduate of Chopticon High School.
University of Alabama honors students
A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list or the president’s list. Margaret Marie Holmes of Lexington Park and Anna Lauren Stevenson of Tall Timbers were named to the presidents list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Jayden Taylor Marable of Hollywood, Rachel Lynn Neville of Lexington Park and Jasmine Breyana Smith of Scotland were named to the deans list for an academic record of 3.5 or above.
Crawford is honored at Georgia Tech
Joseph Crawford of California earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average.
Rector makes dean’s list
Salisbury University recently announced that Hailey Rector of Mechanicsville was named to the dean’s list for the Fulton School of Liberal Arts fall 2019 semester.
Mayle makes dean’s list at Georgia State
Isabella Mayle of Charlotte Hall was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.
Dallas students named to dean’s list
Nearly 500 University of Dallas undergraduate students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, including Camryn Dougherty of Drayden, Lucas Sohl of Hollywood and Erin Vance of California.
Two earn honors at Saint Francis
More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the fall 2019 honors lists, including Hayley Mesmer of Lexington Park, who was on the president’s list for a GPA of 4.0, and Micaela Bessette of Mechanicsville, who was on the dean’s list for a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Students earn degrees at Frostburg
At the 155th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, the following area residents were among the nearly 325 total candidates for degrees; Tionna Bush of Hollywood received a bachelor of science degree in law and society, Katherine Carroll of St. Inigoes received a bachelor of science degree in accounting, Peter Carroll of St. Inigoes received a bachelor of science degree in accounting, and Ryan Miller of Charlotte Hall received a bachelor of science degree in engineering.
JMU announces its president’s and dean’s lists
James Madison University recently announced that the following students made the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester: Miranda Landmann of California, Zachary Hill of Great Mills, Brittany Stewart of Lexington Park and Matthew Cusic of Mechanicsville. In addition, the following students made the dean’s list for earning a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899: Elizabeth Roberts of Tall Timbers, Ahna Halpern of Lexington Park, Susan Sweeney of Leonardtown, Meaghan Travis of Leonardtown, Taylor Bowles of Hollywood and Nolan Balderson of California.
Greensboro dean’s list includes Maack
Emily Louise Maack of Hollywood has been named to Greensboro College’s fall 2019 dean’s list. To qualify, a student must have a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester.
Roper named to Citadel dean’s list
Sharize Roper of Lexington Park is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester at The Citadel. Roper was on the dean’s list, a recognition given to those registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose GPA is 3.20 or higher.