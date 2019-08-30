Crawford earns honors
Joseph Crawford of California earned the distinction of faculty honors for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4. academic average for the semester.
New Hampshire dean’s list announced
John Hamilton of California and Lauren Miller of Lexington Park were both acknowledged for earning honors status on the dean’s list the University of New Hampshire for the spring semester.
Campbell makes dean’s list
Hollywood resident Kyle Campbell earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
York dean’s list announced
Over 1,400 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania, including Jordan Countiss of Great Mills, a senior mass communication major; Kaitlyn Farrell of Hollywood, a senior criminal justice major; Anna Holmes of Lexington Park, a senior criminal justice major; Desiree Norris of Leonardtown, a senior forensic chemistry major; and Kylee Wickline of Callaway, a junior nursing major. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Goodrich earns honors
Brent Goodrich of Leonardtown has been named to Wake Forest University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Students who achieve a 3.4 and no grade below a C were named to the list.
Goodrich is a member of Wake Forest University Class of 2021, and is a business and enterprise management major with a concentration in international business. He is minoring in Chinese and global trade and commerce studies, and was awarded the Jack and Jean Bishop Scholarship from the Wake Forest Business School for the 2019-2020 school year. This summer he studied in Shanghai, China, completing courses at Donghua University and an internship with Tractus Asia.
Gill named to dean’s list
Amrik Gill of Leonardtown, a biology student, has been named to the spring dean’s list at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4.
Marble earns degree
Eugene Marble of Patuxent River earned a bachelor of science degree in management/logistics from Park University. Park University held its Kansas City Area commencement ceremony on May 11 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo. The University had 617 students eligible to participate in the ceremony.
Rhine on dean’s honor list
Benjamin Rhine of Lexington Park has been placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring semester for a quality point average of 3.6 or higher for a semester’s work.
Area students named to Frostburg dean’s list
The following students from the area have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester: Olivia Adams of Valley Lee, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Katherine Carroll, of St. Inigoes, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Peter Carroll of St. Inigoes, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Linus Drissel of Great Mills; Taylor Hall of Hollywood, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Phillip Hogan of Avenue, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Paul Janczewski of Lexington Park; Nathan Lindner of Mechanicsville; Rebecca Marsh of Leonardtown; Ryan Miller of Charlotte Hall; Ryan Moore of Hollywood; Caley Neville of Lexington Park, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Nathaniel Owens of Charlotte Hall, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Ivana Rematt of Leonardtown; Haley Squires of California; Briona Stauffer of Avenue; Brendan Tomasic of Dameron; James Warnick of Drayden; and Hannah Windsor of Mechanicsville. To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Students earn bachelor of science degrees at Frostburg
At the 154th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the nearly 700 total candidates for degrees: Austin Burch of Mechanicsville, engineering; Brandon Dennee of Hollywood, business administration; Olivia Ford of Leonardtown, health science; Taylor Hall of Hollywood, biology; Phillip Hogan of Avenue, wildlife and fisheries; Myia Huggins of Lexington Park, geography; Paul Janczewski of Lexington Park, information technology; Nathan Lindner of Mechanicsville, information technology; Ryan Moore of Hollywood, geography; Aaron Peters of Hollywood, business administration; Haley Squires of California, athletic training; William Stewart of Lexington Park, mass communication; Brendan Tomasic of Dameron, engineering; and James Warnick of Drayden, law and society.