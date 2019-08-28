Van Wie graduates from Cazenovia
Nathaniel Van Wie of Mechanicsville graduated with a bachelor of professional studies in management: accounting from Cazenovia College. Cazenovia is an independent, co-educational college near Syracuse, N.Y.
Wyatt receives Georgia Tech degree
Jason Wyatt of California has earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Wyatt was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech’s 257th Commencement exercises on May 3 and 4 at the McCamish Pavilion.
University of Iowa celebrates spring graduates
More than 4,800 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students at the University of Iowa recently participated in graduation ceremonies, including Kristen Ponturiero of Leonardtown, who earned a master’s of arts degree in speech pathology and audiology, and Joseph Norman of Mechanicsville, who earned a doctorate in music. The UI’s spring 2019 graduates had an average cumulative undergraduate grade point average of 3.16 on a 4.0 scale. In addition, 16 percent of the graduating class graduated with multiple majors and 355 undergraduates graduated with honors.
Students named to dean’s list at Clemson University
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Clemson University for the spring 2019 semester: Michael S. Collier of Leonardtown, whose major is materials science and engineering; Marguerite R. Hege of Leonardtown, whose major is mechanical engineering; Sean William Mclellan of Hollywood, whose major is agricultural mechanization and business; and Mark L. Zwick of Lexington Park, whose major is management. To be named to the list, a student achieved a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Two make dean’s list at Saint Francis
Micaela Bessette of Mechanicsville and Hayley Mesmer of Lexington Park were named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa. To achieve dean’s list status, students must attain a quality point average of 3.5 on 12 or more credits during a single semester.
Baker makes dean’s list at Wilkes Univ.
Michael Baker of California was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the spring semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry at least 12 credits.
Two graduate from James Madison
James Madison University recently announced the students who graduated during the May commencement exercises. They were among 3,700 students who received degrees during the ceremonies, and included Taylor Bell of Leonardtown, who graduated with a bachelor of science in geographic science, and Melanie Hartenstein of Leonardtown, who graduated with a bachelor of science in health services administration.
Rector on dean’s list
Hailey Rector of Mechanicsville was named to the dean’s list at Salisbury University for the spring semester. Dean Maarten Pereboom praised Rector on behalf of the Fulton School of Liberal Arts at the university.
Glut named to dean’s list
Aleksander Glut of Leonardtown excelled during the spring 2019 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list at Hofstra University in New York.
McDaniel College names dean’s list
McDaniel College announced its spring dean’s list, recognizing full-time undergraduate students for outstanding academic achievement. Highest honors are earned for a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher, high honors for a GPA of 3.7 to 3.89, and honors for a 3.5 to 3.69 GPA. Students include: Michael Nepini of California, highest honors; Jonathan Nepini of California, highest honors; Katie Holland of Charlotte Hall, honors; Samantha Long of California, highest honors; and Angelina Gill of Mechanicsville, honors.
JMU announces president’s list
James Madison University recently announced the following students made the president’s list for the spring semester: Great Mills resident Zachary Noah Hill, majoring in media arts and design, and Lexington Park resident Brittany Lynn Stewart, majoring in nursing. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.9 or above.
Dean’s list for James Madison announced
James Madison University recently announced the following students made the dean’s list for the spring semester: Taylor Alexandra Bell of Leonardtown, majoring in geographic science; Taylor Victoria Bowles of Hollywood, majoring in accounting; Matthew Ralph Cusic of Mechanicsville, majoring in communication sciences and disorders; Miranda Elise Landmann of California, majoring in kinesiology; and Susan Virginia Sweeney of Leonardtown, majoring in management.
Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
Two on Delaware’s dean’s list
The following area students have been named to the University of Delaware’s dean’s list for the spring semester: Samantha Schwalbe of Great Mills and Sydney Smith of Leonardtown. To meet eligibility requirements, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Zaorski awarded degree from UA
John Paul Zaorski of Mechanicsville has received a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration from The University of Alabama. UA awarded some 5,716 degrees during spring commencement May 3, 4 and 5.
Milton on president’s list
Lauren Milton of St. Mary’s County was named to the president’s list at South Georgia State College for the spring semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more semester hours of study with a GPA of 4.0 are placed on the list.
Burr on dean’s list at Ashland Univ.
Sarah Burr of Mechanicsville was named to Ashland University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Burr, a 2017 graduate of Choptican High School, is majoring in intervention specialist.
Crawford earns faculty honors
Joseph Crawford of California earned the distinction of faculty honors for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4. academic average for the semester.
Univ. of Alabama students honored
A total of 11,406 students enrolled during the spring term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.
Among the students are: Anna Stevenson of Great Mills, president’s list; Megan Mattei of Leonardtown, dean’s list; Kaitlin Fischer of Lexington Park, dean’s list; Cassandra Meizoso of Lexington Park, dean’s list; Rachel Neville of Lexington Park, dean’s list; and Caridad Guy of Mechanicsvile, president’s list.
New Hampshire dean’s list released
John Hamilton of California and Lauren Miller of Lexington Park were both acknowledged for earning honors status on the dean’s list the University of New Hampshire for the spring semester.
Campbell makes dean’s list
Hollywood resident Kyle Campbell earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Goodrich earns Wake Forest honors
Brent Goodrich of Leonardtown has been named to Wake Forest University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Students who achieve a 3.4 and no grade below a C were named to the list. Goodrich is a member of Wake Forest University Class of 2021, and is a business and enterprise management major with a concentration in international business. He is minoring in Chinese and global trade and commerce studies, and was awarded the Jack and Jean Bishop Scholarship from the Wake Forest Business School for the 2019-2020 school year. This summer he studied in Shanghai, China, completing courses at Donghua University and an internship with Tractus Asia.
Gill on dean’s list
Amrik Gill of Leonardtown, a biology student, has been named to the spring dean’s list at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4.
Marble earns degree from Park University
Eugene Marble of Patuxent River earned a bachelor of science degree in management/logistics from Park University. Park University held its Kansas City Area commencement ceremony on May 11 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo.