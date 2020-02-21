Testerman named to West Kentucky dean’s list
Tara Testerman of Mechanicsville is one of more than 525 West Kentucky Community and Technical College students recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the list, a student must be a full-time student earning at least a 3.5 GPA and successfully completing 12 hours or more of coursework for the term.
Two make dean’s list at New Hampshire
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester: Zoe Carty of Great Mills, earning high honors for a GPA of between 3.65 and 3.84, and Lauren Miller of Lexington Park, a neuroscience and behavior major who earned honors for a GPA between 3.5 and 3.64.
Dothard on dean’s list
The University of Hartford recently announced Kaela Dothard of Lexington Park has been named to its dean’s list for fall 2019 semester.
Kennedy named to list
Erin Marie Kennedy of Leonardtown was recently named to Clemson University president’s list. Kennedy, who is majoring in microbiology, is a 2019 graduate of Chopticon High School. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a GPA of 4.0 (all A’s).
Charleston announces president’s, dean’s lists
College of Charleston recently announced that Gianna Bucci of Leonardtown, a sociology major, has been named to the president’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.8 or higher for the fall 2019 semester, and Mallory Davila of Hollywood, a public health major, has been named to the dean’s list for a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Shenandoah University announces dean’s list
Shenandoah University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester for students who must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The list included Megan Acker of Great Mills, a nursing major; Shelby Davila of Hollywood, a dance major; Travis Jett of Mechanicsville, a cybersecurity major; Kaitlin Kinney of Hollywood, a psychology major; and Azaria Rubio of Great Mills, a theater design and production major.
Click named to list
Holly Click of Avenue has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University. She achieved a 4.0 GPA.
Students named to Mount St. Mary’s list
Mount St. Mary’s University recently announced that 577 students earned dean’s list honors in fall 2019, including Taylor Brown of Clements, Christopher DePiazza of Drayden, James Connelly of Mechanicsville, Taylor Burroughs of Leonardtown, Kimberly Armstrong of Leonardtown, Connie Benson of Leonardtown, Charles Heinze of Charlotte Hall, Victoria Tyler of Clements, Andrew Dameron of Dameron and Aniyah Harris of Lexington Park.
Harris makes dean’s list
Karson Harris of Great Mills, a junior majoring in health sciences in Drexel University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019 term. She has consistently made dean’s list since her freshman year at Drexel. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Harris is a midfielder on the women’s lacrosse team where she has set both Drexel and CAA Conference records.
Burr makes dean’s list
Sarah Burr of Mechanicsville was named to Ashland University’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. She is majoring in intervention specialist education.
Chiavaroli earns honors
Jennifer Chiavaroli, a first-year biology major from Lexington Park, has been named to the Le Moyne College dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Tuitele earns degree
Austin Peay State University recently announced that Tristram Tuitele of Lexington Park was one of the nearly 800 graduates to receive degrees at the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 13, 2019.
Miles makes dean’s list
Newberry College recently announced that 390 students have qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list, including Cameron Miles of Mechanicsville. Students receiving recognition had to achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Katulich on dean’s list
Samuel Katulich of Leonardtown was among the 1,759 students named to the Samford University’s 2019 fall semester dean’s list. Katulich is majoring as a Brock Scholar in business. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Frostburg announces dean’s honors lists
The following students from St. Mary’s have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2019 semester: Olivia Adams of Valley Lee, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Kody Baker of Charlotte Hall; Francis Bowles of Mechanicsville, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Katherine Carroll of St. Inigoes; Peter Carroll of St. Inigoes; Brian Church of Leonardtown; Angela Cox of California, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Isabella Dakis of Hollywood; Sean Detrick of Leonardtown; Alexander Donley of Mechanicsville; Linus Drissel of Great Mills; John Fore of Dameron; Katelyn Hamilton of Ridge; Hannah Hiltz of Lexington Park; Mia Hirshman of Charlotte Hall; Taylor Longworth of Great Mills; Kayla Malaspina of Mechanicsville; Rebecca Marsh of Leonardtown, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Kevin McDanal of Mechanicsville; Ryan Miller of Charlotte Hall; David Morton of Mechanicsville; Caley Neville of Lexington Park; Nathaniel Owens of Charlotte Hall, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Kaelie Pelczar of Mechanicsville; Randolph Putnam of Mechanicsville; Ivana Rematt of Leonardtown; Jacob Russell of Hollywood, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Briona Stauffer of Avenue; Ryan Tomasic of Dameron; and Hunter Wathen of California. To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Rubio on president’s list at Shenandoah
Azaria Rubio of Great Mills, a theater design and production major, earned a GPA of 3.9 or higher at Shenandoah University in the fall 2019 semester, making president’s list honors.