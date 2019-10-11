Local Frostburg students earn scholarships
Frostburg State University recently announced students from St. Mary’s County who have received scholarships for study at the university.
Those students include: Olivia Adams of Valley Lee received the Compass Scholarship, Corryn Baker of Mechanicsville received the FSU Honor Scholarship, Francis Bowles of Mechanicsville received the Associate Degree Scholars Award and Talent in the Arts Scholarship III, Isabella Dakis of Hollywood received the FSU Honor Scholarship, Sean Detrick of Leonardtown received the FSU Honor Scholarship, Alexander Donley of Mechanicsville received the FSU Honor Scholarship, Linus Drissel of Great Mills received the FSU Excellence Scholarship, Nathanial Evans of Leonardtown received the Academic Leadership Scholarship and FSU Honor Scholarship, Melinda Farrell of Hollywood received the Old Main Scholarship, Kathryn Goss of California received the Old Main Scholarship, Mia Hirshman of Charlotte Hall received the FSU Honor Scholarship, Taylor Longworth of Great Mills received the FSU Honor Scholarship, Kayla Malaspina of Mechanicsville received the FSU Excellence Scholarship, Rebecca Marsh of Leonardtown received the Frostburg Scholarship, Kevin McDanal of Mechanicsville received the FSU Honor Scholarship, David Morton of Mechanicsville received the FSU Excellence Scholarship, Caley Neville of Lexington Park received the Old Main Scholarship, Grace Prelog of Hollywood received the Old Main Scholarship, Randolph Putnam of Mechanicsville received the FSU Distinction Scholarship, Ivana Rematt of Leonardtown received the Student Business Leaders Scholarship and Founders Scholarship, Luke Russell of Hollywood received the FSU Excellence Scholarship, Jacob Russell of Hollywood received the FSU Excellence Scholarship, Connor Shaffer of Hollywood received the FSU Honor Scholarship, Tyliek Spence of Lexington Park received the FSU Excellence Scholarship, Briona Stauffer of Avenue received the FSU Excellence Scholarship, Samantha Turner of Ridge received the Compass Scholarship, and Alanis Walker of Leonardtown received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
Davis awarded degree
Elizabeth Anne Davis of Hollywood received a master of library and information studies degree from The University of Alabama. UA awarded some 1,450 degrees during summer commencement Aug. 3.
Puckett on dean’s list
Ally N. Puckett of Lexington Park was named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for the summer term. A total of 477 students enrolled during the summer term at UA were named to the list with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
Wedding graduates from Fairleigh Dickinson
Brianna Wedding of Mechanicsville, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck, N.J., has graduated with a BA in psychology as of May 2019. She was also named to the honors list for the spring 2019 semester.
Braganca begins medical school in Florida
Nicholas Braganca has just begun courses at the University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine on his path to becoming a doctor. Braganca, a Leonardtown High School 2013 graduate and four-year baseball player, graduated magna cum laude from the University of Tampa in 2017 with a degree in biochemistry. He was the biochemistry student of the year for his last two years, a member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, and president of the school’s biochemistry club.
Hoyt gets McDaniel legacy scholarship
McDaniel College has awarded freshman Marissa Hoyt of Leonardtown an Alumni Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000. Hoyt is a graduate of Great Mills High School. Children, stepchildren and grandchildren of alumni who graduated from McDaniel (formerly Western Maryland) College are eligible to receive this guaranteed scholarship to attend the college. There is no limit to the number of Alumni Legacy Scholarships awarded. The $25,000 annual scholarship (or $20,000 per year for commuter students) is renewable each year to students who maintain continuous enrollment and satisfactory academic progress.
Tomason graduates from Kennesaw
Aaron Tomason of Patuxent River graduated from Kennesaw State University during the summer commencement ceremonies in July. More than 1,300 students earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during KSU’s summer commencement.
Bessette inducted into neuroscience society
Micaela Bessette of Mechanicsville has been inducted into the Saint Francis University chapter of Nu Rho Psi, the National Neuroscience Honor Society. Bessette is majoring in occupational therapy and was nominated based on high scholastic achievement and potential to excel as a future neuroscientist, as well an interest and commitment to the interdisciplinary study of neuroscience. Nu Rho Psi is the only nationally-recognized honor society in the area of brain research.