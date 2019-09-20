Students earn degrees at Frostburg
At the 154th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the nearly 700 candidates for bachelor’s degrees: Austin Burch of Mechanicsville, engineering; Brandon Dennee of Hollywood, business administration; Olivia Ford of Leonardtown, health science; Taylor Hall of Hollywood, biology; Phillip Hogan of Avenue, wildlife and fisheries; Myia Huggins of Lexington Park, geography; Paul Janczewski of Lexington Park, information technology; Nathan Lindner of Mechanicsville, information technology; Ryan Moore of Hollywood, geography; Aaron Peters of Hollywood, business administration; Haley Squires of California, athletic training; William Stewart of Lexington Park, mass communication; Brendan Tomasic of Dameron, engineering; and James Warnick of Drayden, law and society.
Area students named to Frostburg dean’s list
The following students from the area have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester: Olivia Adams of Valley Lee, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Katherine Carroll of St. Inigoes, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Peter Carroll of St. Inigoes, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Linus Drissel of Great Mills; Taylor Hall of Hollywood, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Phillip Hogan of Avenue, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Paul Janczewski of Lexington Park; Nathan Lindner of Mechanicsville; Rebecca Marsh of Leonardtown; Ryan Miller of Charlotte Hall; Ryan Moore of Hollywood; Caley Neville of Lexington Park, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Nathaniel Owens of Charlotte Hall, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Ivana Rematt of Leonardtown; Haley Squires of California; Briona Stauffer of Avenue; Brendan Tomasic of Dameron; James Warnick of Drayden; and Hannah Windsor of Mechanicsville. To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Masiello on dean’s list
Worcester Polytechnic Institute announced that Catherine Masiello of Leonardtown, a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in biology and biotechnology, was named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2019 semester.
McNutt named to dean’s list
Antonio McNutt of Lexington Park has been named to Trevecca Nazarene University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. McNutt is a graduate of The Kings Christian Academy. To be named to the list, undergraduates must attain a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Tomason makes president’s list
Aaron Tomason of Patuxent River was recently named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kennesaw State University. Tomason was among the more than 3,000 students who were honored for academic excellence. To be named to the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least nine semester hours with a term GPA of 4.0.
Finagin makes dean’s list
Annabelle Finagin, a member of the Class of 2022 from Callaway, has been named to the spring dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland. In order to qualify, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.5 for the term and successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
Katulich named to dean’s list
Samuel Katulich of Leonardtown was among the 1,519 students named to the Samford University’s spring semester dean’s list. To qualify, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
McCarty on dean’s list
Alayna McCarty of Mechanicsville has been named to the spring dean’s list at Albright College. A graduate of Chopticon High School, McCarty studied English and secondary education during the spring semester. To be eligible for the list, students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three graded courses during a semester.
Christopher Becker graduates from Hofstra
Christopher Becker of Tall Timbers graduated from Hofstra University in New York in May, earning a bachelor of arts in film studies and production.
Satisfield named to basketball honor court
Newberry College’s Jamaal Satisfield of Lexington Park has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Honor Court. The graphic design major holds at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, has spent at least one year at Newberry, and has played for an NABC-member coach. Satisfield is one of five men’s basketball players to receive this season’s honor.
Miller receives white coat at medicine school ceremony
Stephanie Miller of Hollywood was welcomed to Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s Maryland Class of 2023 during GCSOM’s 11th annual white coat ceremony held Aug. 2.
The Class of 2023’s future doctors participated in the ceremony designed to welcome new medical students into the profession. Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Then they were cloaked with the white coat — the mantle of the medical profession.
Carroll graduates from Coastal Carolina
More than 445 students were eligible to participate in Coastal Carolina University’s summer commencement program on Aug. 9. Candidates for graduation included Hollywood resident Sarah Carroll, who earned a bachelor of arts in English. F. Eliza Glaze, Ph.D., a history professor and the 2019 HTC Distinguished Teacher-Scholar Lecturer, gave the commencement address at the South Carolina campus.