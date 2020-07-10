University honors from St. Mary's County

Two graduate from Charleston
The College of Charleston awarded over 1,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees in May 2020. The graduates will be recognized by the college during a special ceremony tentatively planned for Oct. 11. The following local students earned degrees: Deja Ford of Leonardtown graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology, and Katherine Hoffman of Mechanicsville graduated with a master of science in marine biology.
Tawiah graduates from Troy
Casimir Tawiah of Lexington Park graduated from Troy University during the spring semester of the 2019/2020 academic year. Tawiah graduated cum laude with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences while taking classes at the Troy campus.
Rosenstadt earns scholarship, honors
Mary Baldwin University recognized and celebrated students' achievements with department and other academic awards for the 2019-20 academic year. Courtney Rosenstadt of Lexington Park received the Study Abroad Scholarship and was a member of the 2019-20 VFIC Ethics Bowl Team. Rosenstadt was also named to the spring honors list for earning a grade point average of between 3.75 to 4.0.
Two make dean's list at William & Mary
Robert Burke of Chaptico and Brendan Woodworth of Leonardtown were recently named to the dean's list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2020 semester. In order to achieve dean's list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Gladwell named to Ohio dean's list
Richard Gladwell III of Hollywood has been named to Ohio University's spring 2020 dean's list. Students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours to achieve this distinction.
Acker graduates from Shenandoah
Megan Acker is among 1,088 students who recently graduated from Shenandoah University. Acker of Great Mills graduated with a degree in nursing. Shenandoah celebrated its first-ever virtual 2020 commencement on Saturday, May 16. There were 216 August 2019 graduates, 320 December 2019 graduates, and 552 May graduates.
Schemery makes dean's list
Austin Peay State University recently recognized Sunny Schemery from Leonardtown as one of more than 2,500 students named to the dean's list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Two named to Saint Francis dean's list
More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the spring 2020 honors lists, including Micaela Bessetteof Mechanicsville, a health science OT major, and Hayley Mesmer of Lexington Park, an exercise physiology PT major, who were both named to the dean's list for attaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Ferris makes dean's list at Susquehanna
Jason Ferris of Leonardtown was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. Ferris is a creative writing, English and Spanish studies major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Leonardtown High School. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a GPA of 3.4 or higher for the semester.
Two honored at Charleston
College of Charleston recently announced that more than 2,600 students were named to the president's list and dean's list for spring 2020, including Mallory Davila of Hollywood, a public health major named to the dean's list, and Gianna Bucci of Leonardtown, a sociology major named to the president's list. To qualify for president's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher. To quality for dean's list , students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Ponturiero earns doctorate
More than 5,700 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students graduated this spring. Kristen Ponturiero of Leonardtown was among the students conferred their degrees. Ponturiero was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was speech pathology and audiology. She was awarded a doctor of audiology degree.
Fancella earns degree
Lauren Fancella of Leonardtown graduated from Hood College in May with a bachelor's degree in psychology. She was also named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Timmons makes dean's list
Noah Timmons of Hollywood was named to the Cedarville University dean's list for spring 2020. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Three on Cedarville dean's list
Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 dean's honor list. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students named to the list were Jonathan Cavallaro of Callaway, Kristen Ensminger of California and Hannah Timmons of Hollywood.
Morgan earns juris degree
Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students representing 12 schools and colleges during the 2019-2020 academic year. Jackson Morgan of Leonardtown was awarded a juris doctorate from the School of Law.