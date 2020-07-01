University honors from St. Mary's County

Mayle on dean’s list at Georgia State
Isabella Mayle of Charlotte Hall was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Georgia State University. To be eligible, students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.
Clemson awards Chesser degree
Andrew Carl Chesser of Lexington Park graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. Chesser was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.
Lycoming announces dean’s list
The Lycoming College dean’s list is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship. The following students were recognized for academic excellence for the spring of 2020: Ian Cody, Class of 2023, of California, and Garrett Lee, Class of 2023, of Hollywood. Students make the list if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the semester.
Buckler named to Pitt. dean’s list
Zachary Richard Buckler was named to the dean’s list at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh for the spring 2020 semester. Buckler, who had a 3.7 GPA, is a student in the McAnulty College of Liberal Arts, majoring in digital media arts with a minor in film studies. He is a 2019 graduate of Chopticon High School.
Rosenstadt on Mary Baldwin honors list
Courtney Rosenstadt of Lexington Park was named to the fall 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University. Students named to the list earned grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.0. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
Kennedy graduates with honors
Heather Kennedy of Lexington Park graduated from West Virginia University this spring with a bachelor’s degree in multi-disciplinary studies, summa cum laude, with university honors. She also earned a minor in disability studies and a master’s of arts in elementary education. She was named to the president’s list all 10 semesters she attended for achieving a 4.0 each semester.
Cognard-Black makes dean’s list
Bucknell University recently released its dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year, which included Katharine Cognard-Black, Class of 2021, from California.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Gill graduates with honors
Amrik Gill of Leonardtown was among the graduates recognized during University of the Sciences’ 199th commencement celebration, a virtual ceremony, held on Wednesday, May 20. Gill graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s of science in biology and minors in neuroscience and social science. Gill is a member of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society for First-Year Students.