University honors from St. Mary's residents

Schwartz earns degree
Stephen Paul Schwartz of Leonardtown was among the more than 5,400 University of Mississippi graduates who celebrated during a live, virtual celebratory event on May 9. Schwartz, who was a general business major, earned a bachelor of business administration degree in the School of Business Administration.
Two initiated into honor society
Shala Ford of Lexington Park and Andrew Hackney of Mechanicsville were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Maryland Global Campus.
Simpson selected as scholar
Alyssa Simpson of Charlotte Hall, a student at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., was one of two students selected to be a Swain Scholar. Simpson will work with CCU faculty and community agencies to research health-related issues and implement community health programs. Each year students are selected through a competitive process that includes a faculty committee interview. A sophomore biology major with a minor in chemistry, Simpson is the daughter of David and Lisa Simpson. She plans to pursue a career as a physician assistant.
Two make honor society
Twenty-eight McDaniel College students were virtually inducted May 5 into the Delta of Maryland Chapter of the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa national honor society, including Angelina Gill of Mechanicsville and Samantha Long of California.
Two earn certificates in CAD
West Kentucky Community and Technical College announced more than 1,100 students who were conditionally eligible to receive one or more associate degrees, diplomas or certificates during spring 2020, including Megan Mcbrayer of Lexington Park and Tara Testerman of Mechanicsville, who both earned a certificate in the computer aided drafting and design program.
Bowen graduates from Boise
Denise Bowen of Hollywood graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in imaging sciences from Boise State University on May 9. Bowen was among nearly 2,800 students eligible for degrees. Boise State celebrated their achievements with the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.
Cabrera makes dean’s list
Yanier Cabrera of Lexington Park was recently named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the spring semester. To be named to the list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5.
Drewello named to dean’s list
Lauren Drewello of Leonardtown was named to Montclair State University’s fall 2019 dean’s list. Drewello is majoring in musical theater, and was among more than 5,000 students named to the list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Lindsay earns degree from Mount Union
On Saturday, May 16, Samantha Lindsay of Great Mills earned a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude in early childhood education from the University of Mount Union. Lindsay was one of 526 graduate and undergraduate students who were included in the University of Mount Union’s virtual celebration.
Slippery Rock dean’s list named
Slippery Rock University recently announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, which included Jessica Johnson from Mechanicsville and Katherine Settle from California. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Harris named to dean’s list
Thomas Harris of Piney Point was recently named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the spring 2020 semester. In order to be named to the list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.
Miller graduates from Citadel
Jason Robert Miller of California earned an intelligence and security studies MA from The Citadel. Miller graduated during The Citadel Graduate College virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9.
Reinhart makes honor roll
Jessica Faith Reinhart of Leonardtown was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2020 honor roll list. Reinhart was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.
Bessette finishes Saint Francis
Micaela Bessette of Mechanicsville graduated with a bachelor of science, health science OT, from Saint Francis University during the May 10 commencement. Bessette was among more than 600 students who received degrees.
Moore graduates from Union University
Five hundred ninety-five students graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tenn., after the spring semester ended May 14, including Eboni Moore of Lexington Park, who earned a master of urban education degree. Commencement exercises originally set for May 16 were rescheduled for June 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held on the university’s great lawn.
Rhoads graduates from Lebanon Valley
Tyler Rhoads of Bushwood is one of nearly 430 students who marked their academic success and achievements during the culmination of a week-long virtual celebration as part of Lebanon Valley College’s 151st commencement Saturday, May 9. Rhoads, graduate of Chopticon High School, received a bachelor of science in business administration.
Combs named to dean’s list
Catherine Combs of Chaptico was recently named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mississippi College. To be eligible for the list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA and take a full course load of undergraduate credit.
Bergmark named to Utah’s dean’s list
Ali Bergmark of Lexington Park was named to the University of Utah’s spring 2020 dean’s list. Bergmark’s major is listed as psychology BS and political science BS. She was among more than 7,500 students named to the spring list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Johnston of California earns master’s degree
McDaniel College held a celebration day on May 23 in honor of the Class of 2020. Crystal Johnston of California earned a master’s degree in school librarianship from McDaniel College. McDaniel celebrated 555 master’s and bachelor’s degree recipients. An in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is slated to take place on campus in spring 2021.
Long earns degree from McDaniel
McDaniel College held a Celebration Day on May 23 in honor of the Class of 2020. Samantha Long of California earned summa cum laude and honors in biology with a degree in biology from McDaniel College.
Werner receives degree from Georgia Tech
Timothy Werner of Leonardtown has earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Werner was among approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1.
Holland earns degree from McDaniel
McDaniel College held a celebration day on May 23 in honor of the Class of 2020 with select graduating seniors recognized with academic, activity and leadership awards during two virtual senior award ceremonies. Katie Lynn Holland of Charlotte Hall earned magna cum laude and honors in chemistry with a degree in chemistry from McDaniel College. Holland was the recipient of The Richard H. Smith Jr. Award for Excellence in Chemistry or Biochemistry.
