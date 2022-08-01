Adam J. Davis
Graduations
Jacob Bytauberg of Dunkirk (bachelor of arts, University of Wyoming)
Adam J. Davis of Huntingtown (doctorate in optometry, Salus University Pennsylvania College of Optometry)
Mary Elizabeth Pappaconstantinou of Mechanicsville (osteopathic medicine, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Georgia)
Presidents list
Ashley Kress of Mechanicsville (Alderson Broaddus University)
Provosts List
Katharine Pilchard of Huntingtown (University of Wyoming)
Dean’s list
Lauren Brennan of St. Leonard (St. Vincent College)
Stephen Cobb of La Plata (Alderson Broaddus University)
Kyle Goodrich of Leonardtown (Baylor University)
Omar Rodriguez of Huntingtown (Baylor University)
Giovanni Sita of Huntingtown (Alderson Broaddus University)
Margaret Sullivan of Waldorf (St. Vincent College)
Alexander Sypa of Lusby (Alderson Broaddus University)
Rebecca Ulmschneider of Prince Frederick (St. Vincent College)
