About 100 “Little Free Libraries” will be installed by Southern Maryland Meats within the next six months, the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission announced Tuesday.
Little Free Libraries are tiny, weatherproof boxes placed in parks, playgrounds, schools, neighborhood areas and other public spaces that supply reading material to anyone interested, 24/7. There are over 90,000 Little Free Libraries globally, according to the nonprofit.
Craig Sewell, the marketing and livestock manager at Southern Maryland Meats, said he hopes to “develop a relationship” with local communities by building the libraries, which will be decorated as red barns and embossed with the SMM logo.
Sewell said he was inspired by Little Free Libraries in his community in Anne Arundel county, which were placed near playgrounds and public spaces and maintained by local scout troops.
Scout troops, 4-H clubs, HOAs, Rotary clubs, Lions clubs and schools are welcome to volunteer as library stewards, according to a release from the SMADC.
“We will supply the Little Free Libraries, and the stewards will maintain them, keep them orderly,” Sewell said. He added the stewards would also be responsible for providing books, which he said would “over the long term, make [the selection] more reflective of the community.”
The libraries will be placed throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
Southern Maryland Meats is a division of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, which focuses on locally sourced meat products. The SMADC is currently developing a Regional Agricultural Center and meat processing facility, which St. Mary’s County was awarded a $1 million grant to develop in Charlotte Hall.
“When they see our product, maybe they’ll give it a try,” Sewell said of community members who see SMM’s logo on the libraries. “Locally sourced meats are healthier, tastier, better for the local economy.”
Organizations and individuals interested in becoming a Little Free Library steward or host are encouraged to contact SMM Program Manager Craig Sewell at 240-528-8850, ext. 314, or csewell@smadc.com or contact Rachel Norris at 240-528-8850, ext. 306, or rnorris@smadc.com.
Soup kitchen to host fundraiser Saturday
The St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 18, at the soup kitchen’s Langley Road location in Lexington Park from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The fundraiser will feature soups from local restaurants and from their own recipe books.
Tickets are $20, and include a specialty mug and homemade breads by Just Loafin’ as well as salad and dessert. Children’s tickets are $8 but do not include a mug. For more information, contact St. Mary’s Caring at 301-863-5700.
Get heirlooms appraised at museum fair Jan. 25
Dolls, clocks, jewelry, coins. We all have something sitting in the attic that could be worth something.
The St. Clement’s Island Museum will be hosting an appraiser fair on Saturday, Jan. 25, where, for a small fee, anyone can have family heirlooms appraised by a professional appraiser, and museum staff will demonstrate how to properly care for valuables.
Appraisers available include Bill Curry, who evaluates farm items and military collectibles, and Dorie Lear, who evaluates fine arts, glass, silver and pottery. Shari Mesh will appraise jewelry, Linda Neely will appraise dolls, William Parron, who evaluates currency, coins, tokens and medals, will be attending and Mike Johnson will be appraising clocks.
Items that cannot be hand carried will not be appraised, a release from the county government says, and items will be viewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Members of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums will be given early access and be able to skip lines, the release says, and will receive two free tickets for appraisals. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221 will also be present and selling baked goods in the waterfront room. The appraisal fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Talk connecting poverty, mental illness scheduled
An open discussion on the connection between poverty and mental illness, hosted by the St. Mary’s health department and the anthropology, environmental studies, psychology and sociology departments at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, will be hosted in St. Mary’s Hall on the college campus on Monday, Feb. 3, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Guest speaker Annie Harper, a cultural anthropologist at Yale University, will discuss how people with mental illness struggle with poverty and financial difficulties.
The discussion is free and open to all, for more information and to register, visit https://moneymentalhealth.eventbrite.com.
Local government closed for MLK holiday Monday
St. Mary’s government offices, as well as all three library locations and senior centers, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The St. Mary’s Transit System and ADA buses will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, but the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program will not operate.
The St. Andrew’s Landfill and all six convenience centers will be open during normal operating hours on Monday, as well as the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse museums.
Learn how to find grants through class at library
The Lexington Park library will be hosting an introductory class next Wednesday where participants can learn how to use Foundation Directory Online to find grants for their nonprofit.
FDO is a prospect research tool for fundraisers with more than 140,000 grant-maker profiles, the library’s website says, and participants will learn to search for funding specific to their programs and ask any questions they might have.
The course is for nonprofit organizations looking for funding and is not geared to individuals seeking grants. Advance registration is required. The course is on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lexington Park library’s computer lab.
Contact jcavanaugh@stmalib.org with any questions.
Leonardtown walkway to be closed for repairs
The walkway bridge area between Breton Marketplace and the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Peabody Street will be blocked off for repairs starting on Monday, Jan. 20, according to the county government.
The department of public works and transportation will be repairing underground stormwater piping near the bridge during the closure, and the project is expected to take about two weeks to complete, a release from the county government says.
Access will be available by the separate walkway 75 feet south of the bridge.
For more information, contact John Deatrick, director of the public works and transportation department, at 301-475-4200, ext. 73510.
Arts, heritage grant deadlines approaching
Fast approaching is the Feb. 1 deadline to apply for grants from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council for art programs or projects taking place between March 1 and Oct. 31.
Applicants must qualify as nonprofit organizations presenting arts projects or programs in St. Mary’s County for the benefit of county residents. Funded programs and projects must be open the the public and meet the council’s eligibility criteria. For more information, visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com/grants-and-scholarships.
The deadline to submit a letter of intent to apply for a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority is on Jan. 31.
The MHAA awards capital grants of up to $100,000 and non-capital grants of up to $50,000 for projects related to the preservation of historical, archaeological, natural and cultural resources, according to their profile. Nonprofits, local jurisdictions, state agencies and federal agencies are eligible to apply.
Contact Lucille Walker at lwalker@tccsmd.org to determine eligibility for a heritage grant.Health department offers mental health response training
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is offering a Mental Health First Aid training session on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The national training program focuses on mental health response and substance abuse issues, and will include a free overdose response training session as well. Mental Health First Aid training gives participants the skills “to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis,” according to the group’s website. The training group is operated by the National Council for Behavioral Health.
Lunch will be provided at the training session. To register, contact Maryellen Kraese at 301-475-4951 or maryellen.kraese1@maryland.gov.
County sustainability commission seeking participants for award
Nominations are open for the St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment’s sustainability awards program through Feb. 28.
Any organization, business or county resident in St. Mary’s County is welcome to apply for the sustainability awards, which recognize local students, restaurants, businesses, organizations and farms for environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative best practices and pollution prevention, according to an information sheet from the commission.
Examples of programs include integrated pest management to reduce pesticide use, native tree planting, pollinator protection, composting of food scraps and yard waste, pursuance of green building by LEED standards and generation of alternative energy.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. For more details, contact the Commission on the Environment at CoEStMarys@gmail.com.
AG: Use caution with no-card ATM access
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) recently released a social media reminder to take care when using new no-card-required ATM services. “If someone gets your account info, they can download the bank app and easily get your cash,” Frosh tweeted, adding that bank users should “use two-factor authentication or a fingerprint, and sign up for security alerts for your account.”
Shelter seeking volunteers to paint rooms
The Mission, a foundation that helps people who are homeless, located off Great Mills Road, is seeking volunteers to assist in painting rooms in donated properties, which are being rehabilitated, on Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Richard Myers at richard@seekingshelter.com.