Agriculture group seeks local recipes

Stuffed ham aficionados have a chance to share their secrets, as the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development commission is seeking local flavor for a new cookbook.
The group is inviting chefs and home cooks to submit their original recipes, which feature predominantly Maryland-grown and -produced ingredients for the limited edition cookbook, which will be released to celebrate the statewide Buy Local Week, held on July 18 to 26.
Recipes must include at a minimum two ingredients grown, caught, harvested or produced in Maryland, according to a release from SMADC, and suggested pairings are also invited of Maryland-produced beverages, soft drinks or cocktails that feature local ingredients.
For example, Brett Grohsgal, from Even’ Star Farm in Lexington Park, provided SMADC with eight days of recipes featuring local food, including his own Italian sausage and peppers recipe and his locally farmed, free-range beef burger recipe.
Recipe categories include appetizers, soups and salads, side dishes, main courses, desserts, cocktails and soft drinks.
Ten recipes using local, Maryland-inspired ingredients will be showcased in the printed 2020 Buy Local Challenge Recipe Book, and 20 additional recipes will be selected to be published on the buy local challenge website “Tips & Recipe Page” as a Buy Local Week resource.
SMADC is also hosting a photo competition, where entrants have a shot at winning local food bundle package, and 20 winning photos of local food will be shown on their social media.
The recipes must be submitted by June 15 for consideration. To submit a recipe, or find statewide Buy Local resources, including farmer’s market and farm guides, visit SMADC.com and buylocalchallenge.com.
The contests come after the annual celebration of SMADC’s buy local week at Serenity Farm in Charles County was canceled last month.
“We would be actively engaging with farmers and vendors during this time to set up a large event several months from now, and we feel that is not appropriate given the circumstances,” Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC director, said in a release announcing that cancellation, instead noting SMADC would use its online presence to encourage support of local agriculture.
Yacht race canceled
The Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, which was scheduled by St. Mary’s College of Maryland to be held on July 31 and Aug. 1, has been officially canceled. Although Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has lifted a ban on recreational boating, his directive still bars regatta competitions.
“The risk of the community spread of the COVID-19 virus has forced the cancelation of another great competition,” Adam L. Werblow, Governor’s Cup regatta chair, said in a news release. “While the competitors undoubtedly would have a fabulous night on the Chesapeake, it is hard to see how we could safely welcome the racers to our waterfront facilities upon arrival.”
The college said in the release it “looks forward to hosting the 48th Governor’s Cup race next summer.”
For more information on the race, visit www.smcm.edu/events/govcup or email govcup@smcm.edu.
No jazz and seafood festival, either
The Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival, which was to be held on July 10 and 12, has also been canceled due to COVID-19. For the last 20 years, the festival has “provided visitors with lots of jazz music, seafood, stunning waterside views and a variety of activities for jazz enthusiasts in both Leonardtown and St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point,” according to a release from the county government.
Next year’s festival is expected to run July 9 through 11, and the St. Clement’s Island Museum’s director said in the release it will be “bigger and better than ever.”
Need job help?
If you need assistance applying to jobs online, HOPE of Southern Maryland has shifted resources to assist those in need of help.
HOPE director Wanda DiGenarro said in a recent phone call the center has been fielding many calls from people left unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been helping them get back on their feet by assisting them with tech needs, whether it is help setting up telework, applying to jobs online or helping them get a laptop for working from home.
“Usually, we provide help with gas, rent or utilities,” DiGenarro said, and after federal stimulus checks were dispersed, the calls slowed down for a while.
“I’m kind of a life coach now on how to go online and find work,” she said, noting sudden job transitioning has been hard on the community, and that HOPE has been able to provide transition assistance and “help pay that bill that’s in the way.”
HOPE can be reached at 301-737-2870 from 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Thursdays.
Live drawing classes offered by library
The St. Mary’s County Library is offering live beginner drawing courses on Zoom on Wednesday afternoons.
Local artist Jamie Naluai is teaching the drawing classes, which are recommended for upper elementary through adults, online through Zoom.
The library notes online that you do not have to take all five of the classes, all are welcome to register.
The next class, on May 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., is Drawing Techniques II. Burgeoning artists are asked to bring materials, including two sheets of white paper, two No. 2 pencils, a kneaded or other type of eraser, a pencil sharpener, a flat, smooth drawing surface, paper towels or tissues and Q-tips or blending tools.
For more information, or to register, visit www.stmalib.libnet.info/event/4302170.
Project Graduation scrapped this month
The county prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that Project Graduation, a drug- and alcohol-free high school graduation event funded by the state’s attorney’s office which was scheduled for the last week of May following originally planned high school graduations, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“The state’s attorney’s office will work diligently to find alternative ways to celebrate our 2020 high school graduates and to promote drug and alcohol-free celebrations during the graduation season,” a release from the county government says, also adding the office is looking “optimistically” to resuming the program.
Aging dept. offers help with census
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is offering call-in assistance to those seeking help on filling out their 2020 Census.
Those seeking help should contact Jenny Beyer, MAP coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057, a release from the county government says.
Library to open book drops
With the Governor announcing phase one of Maryland’s recovery plan, and pending the county health department’s approval, all three county libraries will be opening book drops to allow returns soon, the library announced Wednesday, and staff will be working in small shifts to cleanse building as well as take calls to for help with online resources, digital materials and other informational requests.
The libraries will begin to investigate curbside service to pick up materials on hold soon, the library said.
In future phases, a limited amount of people will be allowed into buildings at a time to browse, use computers, make copies, print and scan. Masks will be required then, and social distancing requirements will be in place. After that, more people will be allowed into buildings and study rooms, with masks still required, eventually working to return to full service.