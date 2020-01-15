Hello everyone.
You can now apply for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County program, which will be held April 25. This is the 30th year for the group’s one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The volunteer organization helps low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at the group’s office in Mechanicsville, as well as at local libraries and senior centers, or printed from their website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235 on Saturday, Jan. 18. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
A beautiful party was given for Hattie Dunbar on the occasion to celebrate her 100th birthday last year on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Ridge firehouse. The party was given by her family, and I was also able to attend, which was an honor. I have known this wonderful lady most of my life, and she is truly a fantastic lady. The colors for the day were hot pink and white; she had on a beautiful pink sweater and the cake was pink and white. Everyone feasted on her favorite food – fried chicken, ham, mashed potatoes (without lumps), as requested by Hattie. On hand to help with the celebration was former senator Roy Dyson and the Rev. Charles Ball from the church she has attended all of her life, Trinity Episcopal in St. Mary’s City. In addition to many pictures, some of her personal items were on display, including apparel she used to wear like high heels, hats and jewelry, as well as a suitcase and a quilt she made. She received lovely flowers and lots of cards. Hattie is truly a lady of charity, always volunteering at her church. May God continue to bless you, Miss Hattie, for all the good you do.
Bingo is played every Thursday evening at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary thrift store, “Almost Immaculate,” is in need of donations of sellable items in nearly new condition for the store. They sell items such as dishes, CDs and DVDs, books, decorations, small furniture, school supplies and jewelry. No clothing, please. The thrift store is located in the Kerr House, which is the white building at the entrance to the church on Route 235 in Lexington Park. People can drop off items on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are also looking for volunteers to work at the store. If you would like to help, or for more information about what items are accepted, contact deacon Mike at 240-542-8369. Proceeds from this store benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at the church and the local community.
I have been unable to write my column for a few weeks due to having a mini stroke and other health problems. I was in a lot of pain, which prevented me from writing. I am now able to get back to the column. I’d like to thank my many readers for their beautiful cards and words of encouragement sent during my illness.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.