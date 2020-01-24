A local musician who has previously played throughout Southern Maryland is returning for a performance with his new band, Royal Coda, at the Fillmore Silver Spring.
Steffen Gotsch, 22, previously played upright bass in the all-state orchestra for Patuxent High School, where he graduated in 2015, and played at St. Mary’s College’s River Concert Series for the Chesapeake Orchestra under maestro Jeffery Silberschlag, the chair of the music department at the college. He also played classical music with the COSMIC Symphony, a group which practices at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California.
Gotsch said he started playing bass when his younger brother began playing guitar about nine years ago, and started gigging a few years after that.
He also played for local bands such as the Secondhand Pickles, a fiddle-led jam band which played several shows at St. Mary’s College, the Green Door and the Ruddy Duck. He’s been working with the lead singer/fiddler of that band, Crosby Coford, a St. Mary’s College grad, on a new album to be released this summer.
“I’m kinda shopping around for record labels right now,” Gotsch said.
Coford and Gotsch moved down south to Asheville, N.C., together initially, and Gotsch said that move was his launch into the music industry. He started playing with a country band in Nashville, Tenn., with a few Southern Maryland natives and toured the East Coast.
Some of “the country scene in Southern Maryland kind of transplanted into Nashville” last year, he said.
At that time, Gotsch “transitioned to music as more of a full-time career,” and he became a bassist with Royal Coda, a Sacramento, Calif., band, replacing bassist Jason Ellis in August.
Gotsch said he played around 150 gigs last year with different groups.
Royal Coda will be opening for the post-hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance on April 2 at the Fillmore Silver Spring.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” he said.
Health department offers mental health response training
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is offering a Mental Health First Aid training session on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The national training program focuses on mental health response and substance abuse issues, and will include a free overdose response training session as well. Mental Health First Aid training gives participants the skills “to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis,” according to the group’s website. The training group is operated by the National Council for Behavioral Health.
Lunch will be provided at the training session. To register, contact Maryellen Kraese at 301-475-4951 or maryellen.kraese1@maryland.gov.
Sustainability commission seeks award nominations
Nominations are open for the St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment’s sustainability awards program through Feb. 28.
Any organization, business or county resident in St. Mary’s County is welcome to apply for the sustainability awards, which recognize local students, restaurants, businesses, organizations and farms for environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative best practices and pollution prevention, according to an information sheet from the commission.
Examples of programs include integrated pest management to reduce pesticide use, native tree planting, pollinator protection, composting of food scraps and yard waste, pursuance of green building by LEED standards and generation of alternative energy.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. Email coestmarys@gmail.com.
Election judges sought for primary
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking election judges for the primary elections in April.
Judges must be at least 16 years of age, be a registered voter, read, write, and understand English, be able to work on election day between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., complete training, cannot be a candidate, campaign manager for a candidate, or a treasurer for a candidate or political party and cannot participate in partisan or political activity while on duty.
Election judge jobs include greeter judges, registration judges, check-in judges, floor judges and chief judges, and pay ranges from $200 to $250 for a day, depending on the job.
To apply, print the form at www.co.saintmarys.md.us/supervisorofelections/judges/info/ and mail to P.O. Box 197, Leonardtown, MD, 20650. For more information, contact Susan Julian at 301-475-4200, extension 1614 or Susan.Julian@stmarysmd.com.
School care sites given high ratings
Nine school-age care sites throughout the county have been awarded a Level 1 by Maryland EXCELS, a rating program for Maryland child care centers.
The before- and after-school care sites operate at the following elementary schools: Benjamin Banneker, Capt. Walter Francis Duke, Evergreen, Green Holly, Leonardtown, Lettie Marshall Dent and Oakville. Programs also operate at the Chesapeake Public Charter School and the Hollywood Recreation Center.
“The programs have been evaluated on nationally recognized standards and have been determined to exceed state licensing requirements and demonstrate a commitment for quality improvement,” a release from the county government says.
Museum hosting pop-up art show
The St. Clement’s Island Museum will be hosting a pop-up art show throughout the month, and an artists’ reception will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The show, in the museum from Jan. 25 through March 30, will feature work by Harriet Gossett, who often uses discarded books and papers for 3-D works, Angela Wathen, a local surrealist who works on many mediums, Jeanne Huett, a retired teacher who has turned to art and Trisha Clark, a mixed-media artist whose work can be found in the Historic Cecil’s Country Store.
The artists will be present at the reception Feb. 1, along with live music, light fare and beverages. Call 301-769-2222.
DNR to host climate academy classes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced open enrollment for Maryland Climate Leadership Academy courses in Annapolis.
The academy is the first state-sponsored course which provides continuing education and executive training for state and local government officials, infrastructure executives and business leaders, according to a release from the DNR.
Registration for the free course, which starts in February, is open until Jan. 31, but classes are capped at 75 participants.
The course runs through three segments on Feb. 20 through 21, March 23 to 24 and May 14 to 15. Visit the site www.mdclimateacademy.org for more details.
Hospital to host women’s wellness day
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a women’s wellness event at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Speaking at the event will be orthopedic surgeon Dr. Emmanuel Atiemo, endocrinologist Dr. Amani Alameer, bereavement coordinator at Hospice of St. Mary’s T.J. Hudson, breast health navigator Christine Taylor and neighborhood wellness advocate Debbie Baker.
Light breakfast and lunch will be served at the event. Registration is required, the deadline to register is Feb. 1. To register, contact health connections at 301-475-6019.