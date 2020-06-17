As freedom is debated, virus worries cancels Juneteenth in St. Mary's

For the last 16 years, mid-June has brought a festival celebrating culture and freedom to St. Mary’s County.
However, this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions decided to cancel its Juneteenth celebration, which was planned for this Saturday.
“We have always celebrated Juneteenth right in the heart of Lexington Park,” Mike Brown, president of the UCAC, said in a letter last week. “We hold it in Lancaster Park, named after John G. Lancaster, the first and only African American county commissioner. We also wanted to acknowledge the former community of Lexington Manor (The Flattops) and its segregated counterpart, Carver Heights, which were demolished and families of all races were displaced. We are encouraged that Juneteenth brings hope and encouragement to the area.”
Due to COVID-19, large gatherings in parks are still prohibited, and the celebration this year has been canceled for the safety of everyone’s health.
“With the current turmoil and protest in the streets of small towns and major cities, I wish even more that we could have celebrated this year. We would talk about why George Floyd was killed. We can do better than this. We must do better or we will all perish together,” Brown wrote, citing the U.S. Constitution that “All men are created equal.”
Juneteenth was first observed on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, and, according to Brown, it is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
While President Lincoln’s issuing of the Emancipation Proclamation officially freed the more than three million slaves living in Confederate states, more than two years would pass before that news reached slaves in Texas. Union soldiers landed at Galveston to announce the Civil War had ended and that the “enslaved” were now free, according to Brown.
The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1865 in the aftermath of the war, abolished slavery in the country.
Juneteenth celebrations have been held ever since. No longer could any human being be considered property of another human in America.
Using the day to recognize the end of slavery and to celebrate the culture and achievements of African Americans, Juneteenth has become a day of commemoration, education, community building and fun each summer.
To the members of UCAC and others, it is a time to remember.
But Juneteenth is also a time to celebrate the possibilities of a future in America, free of inequality and prejudice, according to the organization. Juneteenth is for all people of every color, creed and nationality.
“The more different races come together, the more we will understand our differences and celebrate those differences,” according to the UCAC.
Brown also encouraged residents to write their representatives in Congress to call for legislation commemorating Juneteenth as a national holiday. It’s already been established as a state holiday in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
For more about the UCAC, visit www.ucaconline.org.
Panel on public health to highlight science
The Center for the Study of Democracy will present a virtual panel featuring St. Mary’s College of Maryland scientists on the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group and the St. Mary’s County Health Department to discuss public health issues including COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The panel is designed to highlight the role of science-based leadership and decision-making in public health; discuss the importance of public partnerships in addressing public health challenges; and identify and highlight the ways in which a liberal arts educational institution can contribute in this process.
The speakers on the panel include Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer; Kevin Emerson, associate professor of biology; Linden McBride, assistant professor of economics; Emek Köse, associate professor of mathematics; Troy Townsend, assistant professor of chemistry; Jessica Malisch, assistant professor of physiology; and Bill Roberts, professor of anthropology. The panel will be moderated by Antonio Ugues Jr., associate professor of political science and the center’s director.
To access the panel, visit https://bit.ly/smcmphp.
Health dept. to host walk-up COVID-19 tests
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be hosting walk-up COVID-19 testing in Lexington Park today, Wednesday, June 17, from noon to 8 p.m., while supplies last.
No physician’s note is required, and testing is provided free of charge. You must be a county resident and bring photo ID to be tested. However, participants may bring an insurance card. The testing will be done at the Harm Reduction office at 46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park.
For more information or to preregister, call the COVID-19 community hotline at 301-475-4911.
Hurricane season is underway; be prepared
The St. Mary’s emergency services department reminds the community Atlantic hurricane season officially started June 1 and goes through Nov. 30 this year.
“Disasters won’t wait, and neither should you. As we continue our efforts with all of the country to respond to and recover from coronavirus, we are also leaning forward and preparing for our county for the upcoming hurricane season,” according to a release from the department.
Hurricane researchers are predicting an above-average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Experts are calling for 16 total named storms; of those storms, CSU is forecasting eight hurricanes, four of them to be major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).
The storm systems will get the following names this year once formed (the first three already have): Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.
For more information about preparing for emergencies, visit the website www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/.
Dredge survey finds normal crab fluctuation
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced the results of the 2020 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey, which showed that the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population maintains a healthy number of spawning-age female crabs.
This year’s survey estimates 141 million adult female crabs were conserved, which is above the long-term average of 126 million.
Additionally, the results showed there were 79 million adult male crabs, just above the long-term average of 77 million. The total abundance of blue crab in the Chesapeake Bay in 2020 was 405 million crabs, a near-average abundance for the 30 years of survey results.
The number of juvenile crabs declined in 2020 to 185 million, from last year’s total of 323 million. Juvenile abundance is largely driven by environmental factors, such as currents, temperature, and winds, therefore year-to-year variability is expected.
The Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee will review the survey results and release its full analysis in its 2020 Blue Crab Advisory Report this summer.
Schools offer daily meals
Breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks will continue to be available for free to any children in St. Mary’s at four school sites through June 18.
Community members can drive up and receive all meals for the day conveniently packed in one grab-and-go bag for children 18 years and younger on Mondays through Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leonardtown Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, Greenview Knolls Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle.
For more information regarding the lunch service program, email foodservices@smcps.org.
Census assistance offered by local agency
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is now offering call- in assistance to the community for help with the 2020 Census. Anyone seeking help completing their 2020 Census can contact Jenny Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057. For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of participation, visit https://2020census.gov.
Food pantry stays open
The Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville will keep offering bread, bagels and other foods to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Although the church will be closed for services and all other meetings, food will continue to be given to those in need. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.