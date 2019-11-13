Hello everyone.
Mother Catherine Academy will be holding its eighth anniversary bingo on Saturday, Nov. 16. Everyone will receive a stainless steel thermos and a $10 gift certificate. Make a $20 reservation, which is the cost of your first book, to receive a gift. Regular games will pay $200, specials will pay $300 and there will be a $1,000 jackpot. They will also be selling chicken dinners for $7. For more, call 240-538-5244 or go to www.mothercatherine.org.
An auction to benefit Immaculate Conception Church will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at the church on Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. The preview will start at 4 p.m. There will be a live auction, silent auction, bake table, raffles, food table, basket table and lots of fun and excitement. The big raffle will consist of a 75-inch television for first place, $500 for second place and $200 for third place. They will have items to auction including quilts, furniture, antiques, gift sets, gift cards, sports memorabilia, collectibles and more. Auctioneer will be A.J. Bussler. Food and drinks will be for sale. See donated items at the website auctionzip.com and search 20659. For more information, contact Annetta Wood at 301-481-3813, Georgia Russell at 301-904-3807 or the rectory at 301-884-3123.
I would like to wish a very happy birthday to very special gentlemen, former senator Roy P. Dyson and his twin brother, Lee Dyson, who will be celebrating their day on Nov. 15. Roy and Lee, do have a wonderful day and a fantastic year ahead.
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring its annual fall craft show on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. There will be about 130 craft vendors from all over Maryland and beyond. They will also be selling raffle tickets for a “fire truck toy box,” which was handcrafted and donated by a Hollywood volunteer firefighter. It will be raffled on Dec. 19. The auxiliary will sell barbecue and stuffed ham sandwiches, homemade soup, hamburgers, hotdogs, fries and more. Stuffed ham will also be available by the pound, and there will be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. The group will also be selling tickets for a handmade toy fire truck chest, which will be raffled in December. For more information, email Leone Gatton at craftshow@hvfd7.com or visit www.hvfd7.com.
Birthday greetings are extended to J.C. Dyson, who will be celebrating on Nov. 18. J.C., I hope you have a great day and many more wonderful birthdays ahead.
You can now apply for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County program, which will be held April 25. This is the 30th year for the group’s one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The volunteer organization helps low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at local libraries and senior centers or printed from their website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
A very happy birthday to a truly wonderful and special gentleman, former sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. of Loveville, who will be celebrating his special day on Nov. 19. As you many remember, sheriff Somerville was the first black sheriff in the state of Maryland. We lived as neighbors for 43 years, and he and his family are truly fine friends and neighbors who would do anything to help us or anyone else out. Sheriff Somerville, I hope you have the best birthday ever and many more wonderful years ahead.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, Nov. 16. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
My deepest sympathy is extended to Betty Hill of Helen on the recent loss of her sister, Virginia “Ginnie” (Davis) Huff of Port Orange, Fla., who passed away from injuries she sustained in an automobile collision on May 1 in Florida. Ginnie will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Well, the weather is really beginning to feel like winter, which brings to mind Christmas. So, mark your calendar for Nov. 29 for the tree lighting ceremony on the square in Leonardtown. The festivities will be held that Friday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., so make plans to attend.
And, friends, please be careful when you are driving on rain slicked roads. When you have we roads and leaves falling off the trees, you can slide o them almost just like ice.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.