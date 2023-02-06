February dates to remember
February is Black History Month; Feb. 11 is Make a Friend Day, and Inventors Day – it is also Ginny Norris’ birthday; Feb. 13 is National Cheddar Day, as well as George and Kathy Kirby’s anniversary; Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day and St. Mary’s County Day; Feb. 16 is Do a Grouch a Favor Day, and it is Gary Boyd’s birthday.
News from the North End Gallery
February is the month for NEG’s Annual Invitational Show, open to invited artists from outside the Gallery’s membership. Media on display includes pyrography, linoleum block printing, driftwood sculpture, pitfire ceramics, gourd mixed media, fiber arts, enamel jewelry, collage, pastels, oils, and other painting techniques. Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may shop 24/7 at www.northendgallery.com/shop. The gallery is located on Fenwick Street, just off-the-square in beautiful, downtown, historic Leonardtown. You may call 301-475-3130 for more information.
News from Historic Sotterley Plantation
The next AeroPark Farmer’s Market takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. just in time for Valentine’s Day. Shop for gourmet chocolates or ingredients for a special Valentine’s Day dinner. This event will be held at the Airport Terminal Building located at 44200 Airport Road in California.
The First Virtual Event of 2023 — Forward Together: The Legacy of Agnes Kane Callum — will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. February is both Black History Month and the birth month of Trustee Emeritus Agnus Kane Callum — this event is hosted in her honor. The discussion panel will focus on her life, her work, and the many ways she impacted Historic Sotterley and the state of Maryland.
To register for the virtual event, and for more information on Sotterley events you may email marketing@sotterley.org.
Explore the stories of African Americans in St. Mary’s County
The public is encouraged to head to the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park to explore the profound and significant contributions of African Americans in St. Mary’s County in honor of Black History Month. The exhibits will be open and are free to the public Wednesdays Feb. 15 and 22, and Saturdays Feb. 18 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Learn about two St. Mary’s County Medal of Honor winners who served in the 38th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops and who fought for the Union during the Civil War. These two men were awarded the Medal of Honor for their valor and bravery at the Battle of New Market Heights, Va., in 1864.
Another exhibit shares information on the segregated school system in St. Mary’s County, including details on the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, which is open by appointment, and on the first Saturday each month from April through October.
On the trail between the interpretive center in Lexington Manor Passive Park and the John G. Lancaster Park, learn more about African American troops and the Civil War era in St. Mary’s County from the informational panels leading to the US Colored Troops Memorial Statue.
The Center is located on S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. For more information, you may call 301-769-2222 or you may visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum and click on “events.”
Recipe of the week
Valentine’s Bourbon-Seasoned Pork Chops
Serves: 2 - 4
By: Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
4–6 center cut pork chops
4–5 small russet potatoes, microwaved 3–4 minutes
1 large yellow or white onion
1 package McCormick’s Bourbon Pork seasoning
2–3 Tablespoons St. Mary’s County’s Tobacco Barn Distillery’s Maryland Bourbon Cream (more or less, to taste)
Olive oil
Directions: Surprise your favorite Valentine with these deliciously-seasoned pork chops. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Brown chops lightly in a few tablespoons olive oil in a skillet. Add half of the seasoning packet, coating the chops. Add Bourbon cream and heat for a minute or two.
Cut up potatoes and onion in a bowl; coat with the remaining seasoning and a tablespoon or two of olive oil. Spread chops and veggies on a foil-covered pan sprayed with Pam cooking oil.
Bake about 45 minutes or until cooked to desired doneness. Serve with green peas.
