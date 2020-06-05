Between Two Rivers

Here are a couple gems that have been making the rounds on the internet: It takes a village to raise a child and a vineyard to home-school one; and some of us are going to emerge from this quarantine having either gourmet-level cooking skills, or a drinking problem (I might add that some of us will end up with both).
This week’s Summer sunset-watching recipe is submitted by Ronna Farley of Rockville.
This is her first-place winning recipe from the National Festival of Breads 2017 Bread-Baking Contest held in Manhattan, Kan.
Seeded Corn and Bubble Loaf
By Ronna Farley
Yield: 1 loaf (25 servings)
Dough
¼ cup milk
1 (¼ ounce) package Red Star Platinum Superior Baking Yeast
½ cup unsalted butter
¾ cup finely diced yellow onion
1 clove garlic, minced
1 cup cream-style sweet corn
¼ cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs, divided
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, divided
1 tablespoon black sesame seeds, divided
2 cups King Arthur white whole wheat flour, plus extra for kneading
2 cups King Arthur unbleached bread flour
¾ cup frozen sweet corn kernels, thawed
1 tablespoon water
Directions
Heat milk until it reaches 110°F to 115°F. Stir in yeast and wait 5 to 10 minutes for mixture to foam (proof).
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle, combine skillet mixture, cream-style sweet corn, sugar, 2 eggs, salt, black pepper, 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, and 2 teaspoons black sesame seeds. Exchange paddle for dough hook. Stir in white whole wheat flour, bread flour and yeast mixture; mix on low speed to blend ingredients.
Knead dough until smooth and elastic, 8 minutes. If needed, add in additional white whole wheat flour, if dough is very sticky. Stir in thawed corn; mix on low speed 1 to 2 minutes or until incorporated in dough.
Place dough in greased bowl. Cover; let rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Generously grease a 12 cup (10-inch) bundt pan.
Deflate dough. Cut into 25 even pieces. Using lightly floured hands, shape dough into uniform rolls; layer in pan rounded side up. Cover; let rise until doubled, 40 to 50 minutes.
Near the end of the rise, preheat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, beat remaining egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush on dough; sprinkle with remaining seeds.
Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until golden brown. Tent the bread with foil after 25 minutes. The bread is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted registers about 200°F. Cool in pan on rack 10 minutes; loosen edges of bread with knife and transfer to rack to cool.
To see a video of this bread being made, check out www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDml3RQnSNo&feature=emb_logo.
Ronna’s favorite sunset-watching location? On Chincoteague Island, Va., home of the famous wild ponies.
Ronna and I first met as finalists in 2007 at the 28th National Oyster Cook-off at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. Ronna recalls that she made Oyster and Mushroom Crepes With Creamy Seafood Sauce that year, and that I made Maryland Golden Oyster Chowder. We have rendezvoused there for the cook off almost every year since that first meeting (although neither of us has ever won the grand prize, yet) and have become dear friends over the years. We’re both planning to enter the 2020 National Oyster Cook-off.
Ronna was inspired by her mother to enter cooking contests (her mother was also a prize-winning cook). A summary of Ronna’s additional honors includes these awards:
In 1975, her finalist recipe of Ham and Cheese Crescent Snacks at age 25 in the Pillsbury Bake Off boosted her into the Pillsbury Hall of Fame in the year 2000.
In 2006, her Pillsbury Bake Off recipe for Choco-Peanut Butter Cups was selected as a category winner; she received a $10,000 prize and a GE trivection oven, which she still uses.
Her most memorable wins were the 2016 National Cornbread Cook-off, and the 2018 Legendary Lentil Cook-Off with her Cinnamon Lentil Mini Pies, in addition to her prize-winning recipe printed above.
Thank you so much for sharing your delicious recipe with BTR readers, Ronna. We’re hoping to see you at the oyster festival in October.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.