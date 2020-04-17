Between two rivers

Hello. I am thrilled to be writing for The Enterprise once again. Some of you may recall my previous column, Park-to-Point, which ran from 1990 to 2010.
In this time of quarantine, I will be featuring my Summer Sunset Recipes. These recipes are created to be especially easy to prepare in order for the chef(s) to spend quality time with a significant other (or others) while enjoying a glorious St. Mary’s County sunset here in the Land of Pleasant Living.
At the end of this column, you will see contact information if you would like to submit your Summer Sunset Recipe suggestion or any other news item.
I retired from St. Mary’s County public schools in 2009 after having taught music at Oakville Elementary School for 10 years, and then English for speakers of other languages for nine years with Leonardtown High as my base school. That same year, I won the Third Annual Top Tomato Contest sponsored by The Washington Post newspaper with my recipe “Tomato Stack Salad.” Winning that contest was the beginning of my partnership with artist Joyce Judd (a retired Margaret Brent Middle School art teacher). She and I have collaborated to self-publish four books since 2012 — “Ellynne’s Top Tomato Cookbook,” “Halloween Fright on a Chesapeake Night,” “The Chesapeake Cats and the Easter Surprise” and “Whispers From the Colonial Past — a Self-Guided Walking Tour of Historic St. Mary’s City.” All of our books are edited by Myra Raspa, who is also retired from St. Marys’ public schools, where she taught high school English and publications before becoming a writing specialist for the school system.
I have been a frequent finalist in the National Oyster Festival Cook-off sponsored by the Lexington Park Rotary Club that is held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds each October.
My husband, Jim Davis, is an engineer, pilot and member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education. While board of education members are elected officials, the school board is nonpartisan, as will be this column.
We live on Breton Bay with our four cats and unparalleled sunset views. Please read on, and enjoy.
Summer Sunset-watching recipe of the week
Spicy Italian Bean Soup, by Ellynne Brice Davis
Serves 4-plus and is great left over and reheated
(This recipe originally ran in Park-to-Point on July 28, 2004, and has been “kicked up” a few notches in the meantime)
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, peeled and sliced
1 red or green pepper, sliced
1 14½-ounce can chicken broth
1 14½-ounce can spicy diced tomatoes
1 14½-ounce can zucchini (with juice)
1 14½-ounce can Italian green beans, drained
1 14½-ounce can garbanzo beans, drained
1 14½-ounce can red kidney beans
1 cup red wine (your choice)
Hot sauce, a few dashes, to taste
2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (or to taste)
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 pound spicy Italian sausage links, cooked and cut into “coin” shapes
1½ cups any style pasta, cooked separately according to package directions, drained
Directions: Heat oil in pan; lightly saute onions and pepper. Add onions and pepper to large soup pot, then add the cooked sausage, chicken broth, tomatoes, zucchini, beans, wine and seasonings. Heat to a boil, then allow to simmer at least 1 hour.
Add the cooked pasta just before serving; heat through. Adjust seasonings and add water if mixture is too thick (or you may add a little extra wine).
Serve with hot buttered biscuits or garlic bread, and a salad for a complete meal. (Note: you may substitute 1 pound ground beef, browned in olive oil, for the sausage.) Buon appetito.
Submit your recipe suggestions or news items by sending email to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Please include your name, phone number and email address. Thank you.