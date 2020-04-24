Between two rivers

Measuring 405 miles long from its beginnings in the Potomac Highlands to the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River is the fourth largest river along the Atlantic Coast.
It borders Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia and along its banks rest our nation’s Capitol, and the home of our first president (George Washington’s Mt. Vernon), among many other landmarks.
Did you know? That…
• Capt. John Smith sailed into Leonardtown from the Potomac River via Breton Bay in 1608, mapping his way; his drawings were published in London in 1612. He is quoted thusly: “Neither better fish, more plenty, nor more variety for small fish had any of us ever seen in a place”;
• the local Indians had called the river the “Patawomeck”;
• Union boats patrolled the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County during the Civil war to keep slaves and goods (such as sugar) from coming across from Virginia;
• the most important Union Army of the Civil War was known as “the Army of the Potomac.”
These and other interesting facts about our great Potomac River are available on Google and Wikipedia.
Here is some news from Sotterley Plantation, located along another great river, the Patuxent.
Sotterley’s annual season opening usually begins May 1 but as of this time, reopening this beautiful site for events and public programs is on hold. While the grounds are open, the office, visitors center, exhibits and restroom are closed.
In the meantime, Sotterley has begun a series of live Facebook events with Jeanne Pirtle, director of educational programming and partnerships. Follow Sotterley on Facebook to learn more about its stories, families and its unique role of connecting history to relevancy today.
Sotterley guest speaker Richard Bell, originally scheduled for April 22, has postponed his talk until July 22.
Sotterley asks that you save the date for a summer fundraiser for Historic Sotterley to be held on July 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. — a gathering of friends for refreshment, renewal and the re-opening of the site (depending on the COVID-19 status at the time).
Tickets will be $95 each, on sale May 1.
For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
Quick Quarantine Chili, by Ellynne Brice Davis
Serves 4-plus
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound ground beef
2 cloves garlic
1 medium-sized onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 14.5 ounce can beef broth
1 14.5 ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes
1 14.5 ounce can dark red kidney beans
1 14.5 ounce can black beans
1 14.5 ounce can prepared chili (such as Hormel)
1 cup red wine
½ cup water
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
1–2 tablespoons hot sauce, or to taste
Hot pepper flakes, to taste
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Toppings such as sliced jalapeño peppers, chopped tomatoes, chopped red onions, sour cream, etc. to taste
Directions: In 13-inch diameter skillet, brown beef in olive oil; add in onions and peppers and sauté lightly. Then add beef broth, tomatoes and beans. Stir in chili, wine, water and seasonings. Cover and simmer 60 to 90 minutes (or longer; just add a little water if mixture becomes too thick). Remove cover; sprinkle cheese over top. Serve with your choice of additional toppings.
