Harkening back to the days of old, boats will be blessed this weekend in the 7th District of St. Mary’s County at an annual festival that’s been happening for more than a half-century.
Watermen today still troll the rivers and bay to make an honest day’s living, while sharing the waterways with recreational boaters and fishermen. All of those vessels — along with anyone else — are welcome to visit St. Clement’s Island this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, for the 7th District Optimist Club’s 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet festival.
It’s been a tradition for centuries here and elsewhere to bless work boats at the beginning of a fishing season — in this case, oystering opened up in the state on Oct. 1. Now, while there is still a blessing performed at the Optimist event, it has blossomed into a full-fledged festival with music, fireworks, children’s activities, a crafters tent, shuttle boat rides and much more.
The event was started at the suggestion of a local Catholic priest to bless watermen’s boats and honor the founding of Maryland. English colonists first landed in the region at St. Clement’s Island in 1634 in search of religious freedom and tolerance.
“It’s opening of the oyster season for them … we are wishing them a safe and plentiful harvest,” John Laychak, this year’s chair of Blessing of the Fleet, said.
Laychak and other volunteers associated with the blessing planned to breathe fresh air into this year’s festival, after it had been hampered by bad weather and eventually whittled down to just a one-day event.
“We’ve made some changes … to make it friendlier for everyone attending,” he said, adding that “the weather looks to be in our favor.”
The event’s board earlier this year announced the headliner for a Saturday night concert — country music star Nathan Osmond. Osmond is the second oldest of eight boys; the son of Suzanne Osmond and pop icon Alan Osmond of the performing group The Osmonds.
Nathan Osmond will headline the event Saturday night, following local musician Robbie Boothe, who will open the show on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. Osmond will take the stage around 7 p.m. and play until about 8:30, closing right before fireworks start.
This weekend includes a variety of live entertainment, Southern Maryland food, arts and crafts, wine and beer stands, and children’s activities, including puppet shows, a rock-climbing wall, magic shows and pony rides. Many of the activities will be on the mainland throughout Saturday and Sunday around the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, which will be open for visitors.
Water taxi rides will take folks over to the island for more adventures, including planned tours of the Maryland Dove from Historic St. Mary’s City and the reconstructed Blackistone Lighthouse.
The original Blackistone Lighthouse, which was built in 1851, burned in a mysterious fire in 1956 and was demolished by the government a few years later for safety reasons. The St. Clement’s Hundred, a local community nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and beautification of the island, led a campaign to reconstruct the lighthouse, which opened to the public in 2008.
On Saturday, gates open at noon and the fun lasts through the evening fireworks, though the last water taxi will leave the island at 6 p.m., when all activities move to the mainland.
The 7th District Optimist Club will pay honor to the Waterman of the Year, meant for an outstanding waterman who carries the spirit of what it means to work the Chesapeake Bay watershed. This year’s winner will be announced at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Optimist this year attempted to name a Miss Blessing of the Fleet. However, Laychak said, the group did not receive any nominations despite putting out a call earlier this year.
The festival is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boats will be blessed at noon, and the Rev. Sam Plummer, pastor of Holy Angels and Sacred Heart churches, will celebrate a Mass on Sunday at 3 p.m. There are usually several dozen work boats and pleasure boats that come to be blessed. A parade on land will take place after the noon blessing, and the band Cabana Dogs will perform at 4 p.m.
The 7th District Optimist Club hosts the Blessing of the Fleet festival annually to raise money for its scholarships and other civic activities. Admission is $10 per day at the gate; children 12 and younger are free.
For more information, including a complete schedule of the two days of events, visit www.blessingofthefleetsomd.net.
Fall volunteers needed in town
The Leonardtown commissioners are looking for volunteers to assist with upcoming fall and holiday events in town. Volunteers are needed for Trick-or-Treat on the Square on Saturday, Oct. 26; the Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11,; First Friday events; and Christmas on the Square and tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 29.
Volunteers are needed to assist with setup and cleanup, running activities, and preplanning activities. Volunteer opportunities are available for individuals and groups.
Potential volunteers may fill out applications located at the town hall on Washington Street or request a digital copy from Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov. For more information, visit www.Leonardtown.SOMD.com or www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com.
Final open house of the year set for schoolhouse
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, offered open houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden periodically throughout the year. The last open house of this year will be on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be available on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history.
The museum division also offers special programs for school, bus and other tour groups to visit the site. Call 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit. Those interested in volunteering at the site can contact Karen Stone at karen.stone@stmarysmd.com or 301-769-3235. For more about the schoolhouse, including admission prices, visit www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Apple festival planned for Oct. 13
Our Lady of the Wayside Church’s annual Apple Festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. Dinners will be sold for $28, and include crab cake, fried oysters, fried chicken, pulled pork, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and roll. There will also be various apple desserts and apple produce for sale. Activities include children’s games, bingo, vendors, silent auction, raffles and more. Monetary donations and nonperishable food items may be donated to the Mary Lou Gough Food Pantry.
Golf tourney coming to Wicomico Shores
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold the 24th Annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. Registration is now open.
This event is held in remembrance of Scott Verbic who was a recreation advisory board member, volunteer coach and advocate for youth in the community. Proceeds support the youth scholarship program. The event has generated over $156,007 in the 24-year history. All donations are welcome and appreciated, including business sponsorships.
Space remains for team entry; registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests. For more, contact Darrick Sesker at 301-475-4200, ext. 71803, or darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com.
Lions fundraiser set for this weekend
The Leonardtown Lions will be conducting its fall white cane community outreach/fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at Leonardtown ACE Hardware, Leonardtown and Hollywood McKay’s and on Friday only at Leonardtown Liquors. Call 240-577-0029.
Former Navy secretary to speak at luncheon
The AFCEA Southern Maryland Chapter and The Patuxent Partnership will host John F. Lehman Jr., former secretary of the Navy from 1981 to 1987, at a luncheon and book signing event for his book “Oceans Ventured: Winning the Cold War at Sea” on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park.
Cost is $25, or $20 in advance, and includes buffet lunch. Register at https://afcea-southern-maryland.ticketleap.com/former-secretary-of-the-navy-john-lehman.
Election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals willing to serve as election judges for next year’s elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated. Those eligible must be registered to vote in Maryland, 16 or older, not a candidate for public or political party office and able to speak, read and write the English language.
Judges receive $200 per election as well as $30 for attending the required training class. For more information, call 301 475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Help available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success. Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The lightkeeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.