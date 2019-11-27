Hello everyone.
The 15th year of the bluegrass concerts at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville continues on Sunday, Dec. 1, with the Larry Stephenson Band. Host and promoter, Jay Armsworthy, says he has put together a series of some of the top names in bluegrass music. Always a Southern Maryland favorite, Larry Stephenson and his band have played in this concert series several times as well as at Lil’ Margaret’s Bluegrass Festival in Leonardtown and at Bluegrass for Hospice. The award-winning band has entertained audiences for 30 years including performances on the Grand Ole Opry.
The American Legion is located on the corner of routes 381 and 231in Hughesville; doors open at noon and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, and children younger than 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets are sold at the door. Although not required, non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, go to www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.
Well, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Leonardtown, as the town’s lovely tree is up and waiting for Santa’s arrival. The town will host its Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be sponsoring a breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse in Avenue. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs baked apple dessert, coffee, milk and juice.
Cost is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. Come out and brink your family and enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast with Santa Claus. The auxiliary thanks you for your support.
St. Maries Choral Arts will be at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, go to www.smchoralarts.org.
Bingo is played every Thursday evening at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
Bingo is also played on Friday evenings at Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
You can now apply for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County program, which will be held April 25. This is the 30th year for the group’s one-day restoration and renovation blitz.
The volunteer organization helps low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at local libraries and senior centers or printed from their website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org.
For more information, call 301-884-2905.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.