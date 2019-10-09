Hello everyone.
The American Legion Post in Hughesville will be holding its next bluegrass concert on Saturday, Oct. 13, featuring Nashville-based band Williamson Brach, a high energy, high stepping show that will have a fine-tuned variety of bluegrass, gospel and country music, accentuated by Appalachian clog dancing. They were part of last year’s 30th anniversary of Lil’ Margaret’s Bluegrass Festival. Doors to the American Legion open at noon and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. There will be food and beverages for sale. To order tickets in advance, send a check or money order to Jay Armsworthy, PO Box 741, California, MD 20619, and tickets will be held at the door. Although not required, nonperishable food donations will be accepted for Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carry-outs. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. I will see you there.
The always-popular $6 Show, sponsored by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, will have its second day today, Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come browse many items all priced at $6, including jewelry, scarves, children’s items, small leather goods and more. For more information, call the hospital gift shop at 301-475-6153.
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will be holding a dinner and dance on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 11 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. The menu will include fried chicken, ham and all the fixings. Dancing will start at 7 p.m. with music by True Blue Country. They will have a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and a Thanksgiving food basket raffle. Tickets are $35 per person. Tables can be reserved with the purchase of a group of eight. To purchase tickets, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180, or James Howe Jr. at 301-475-2363 or 301-904-9041.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Road in California, will be holding a silent auction on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will have items such as jewelry, antiques, paintings, themed baskets, bazaar items and more. There will also be soups and sandwiches available for sale.
My husband, Don, joins me in wishing a very happy belated birthday to a really nice gentleman, Willie of Willie’s Towing in Great Mills. He celebrated his big day on Saturday, Oct. 5. Willie, we hope you had a wonderful day and the year ahead is blessed with much good health and happiness.
There will be a bus trip to Harrington Casino on Sunday, Oct. 20, sponsored by the 7th District Fire Department Auxiliary. The cost will be $45 per person, with payment due in advance. Price includes water, snacks, $15 in free slot play and $7 buffet credit. They will department from the firehouse in Avenue at 8 a.m. with a stop in Charlotte Hall at 8:30 a.m. To see if there are still seats available and to make reservations, call 301-769-2016, 301-769-4042 or 301-769-2654. If there is no answer, leave a message.
Hughesville Baptist Church will hold its annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gather your family, wear Halloween costumes and meet in the church parking lot for games, treats, contests and prizes. They will hav snacks and activities inside and out for children to enjoy. For more information, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-3236. The church is located at 8508 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, will be holding its 33rd annual craft fair, sponsored by Sarah Circle and the United Methodist Women, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the church hall. Shop for local crafts, and they will also have delicious food for sale, including baked goods. For table reservations, contact Carolyn at 301-290-0558. For more information, call the church at 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org. All proceeds will support the church and its local missions.
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sponsor a spaghetti dinner on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse. The menu will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce or plain sauce, salad, garlic bread, french bread and iced tea. The all-you-can-eat buffet will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children younger than 5. All proceeds will benefit the fire department. For more information, contact Elaine Quade at 301-373-2695.
A very happy belated birthday to Lou Zimmerman of Loveville, who celebrated her special day on Oct. 3. Lou, I hope you had a great birthday and I wish you many more wonderful years ahead.
Belated birthday greetings are also extended to Stevie of Morganza, who recently celebrated his birthday. Happy birthday Stevie.
The ladies auxiliary to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring its annual fall craft show on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. Admission and parking is free. There will be 130 craft vendors from all around Maryland and some from Virginia, with a wide variety of handmade items. The auxiliary will be selling barbecue and stuffed ham sandwiches, homemade soup, hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and more. Stuffed ham will also be available for sale by the pound. There will be a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle, as well as a toy box firetruck to be raffled. For more information, visit www.hvfd7.com.
A very happy birthday to Patsy Quade of Clements, who will celebrate her big day today, Oct. 9. Have a great day with many more ahead.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.