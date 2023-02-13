Historic St. Mary’s City presents its annual Bridal Show on March 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the (Reconstructed) State House of 1676 and at the covered pavilion in St. Mary’s City.

This event is free if you are preregistered by March 10; otherwise the charge is $5 at the door. For more information, check out the museum's calendar of events at www.hsmcdigshistory.org.