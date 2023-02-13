Historic St. Mary’s City presents its annual Bridal Show on March 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the (Reconstructed) State House of 1676 and at the covered pavilion in St. Mary’s City.
This event is free if you are preregistered by March 10; otherwise the charge is $5 at the door. For more information, check out the museum's calendar of events at www.hsmcdigshistory.org.
February dates to remember
Happy Birthday to Jack Pappas on Feb. 17; Feb. 18 is Drink Wine Day; Feb. 19 is Caregivers’ Day; Presidents’ Day is celebrated on Feb. 20, which is also National Love Your Pet Day, National Cherry Pie Day and Comfy Day; happy birthday to Karin Bailey on Feb. 21; Feb. 22 is Universal Coprolite Day (aka: Dinosaur Poop Day); Feb. 23 is Banana Bread Day, Toast Day and World Spay Day.
Announcements From St. Mary’s recreation and parks
Mark your calendars: beginning March 1 at 9 a.m., registration opens for summer camps and school-age care enrollment for the next school year. Also the 40th annual Easter Egg Festival will release advanced ticket sales on this day (the festival will be held Saturday, April 1). For more information on these and other events, contact webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Enjoy the opportunity to visit with over 35 wedding professionals at their booths, representing a wide selection of quality wedding services which include catering, DJ, photography, desserts, make-up, wedding planning, travel and real estate, and much more. These professional can help meet every need from the engagement, to the honeymoon, to buying the first home.
To register you may visit www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/2023-historic-st-marys-city-bridal-show. For more information, please contact mary.bohanan@maryland.gov or 240-572-0926.
Artist opportunities at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
Artists In Action, a short-term studio residency program, runs from March 31 through May 29 at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center. The main gallery will be transformed into temporary artist studios, providing a serene retreat and workspace for artists to create.
The 30-acre park, patios, and pavilions will also host plein air painters and outdoor installation artists. This event provides visiting artists with the opportunity to develop new artwork, to network with other artists, to display and sell existing work in a gallery exhibit, and to share the creative process with visitors. Artists are allowed to work in free studio space in a beautiful park setting which facilitates inspiration.
Outdoor artists may select days and times that fit their own schedules and may adjust days and times as the weather dictates. Artists may work on any project they wish using the park as their workspace. The goal of the program is to provide artists with a safe opportunity to create and to sell art while sharing the creative process with the public. There is a non-refundable application fee of $15.
For more information you may contact 410-326-4640, exhibits@annmariegarden.org, or www.annmariegarden.org.
Recipe of the Week
Sunday Brunch Shrimp Salad
By: Ellynne Davis
Serves 3–4
Ingredients
For the green salad:
2–3 cups baby spinach leaves
2–3 cups chopped iceberg lettuce
1 medium-sized tomato, cut in chunks
1 small cucumber, sliced
6 baby carrots, sliced
1 small red pepper, cut in chunks
4 ounces bleu cheese crumbles
Mix all of the above; chill.
For the shrimp salad:
1 8-ounce package frozen cooked salad shrimp (tails off) thawed, patted dry with paper towels
6–8 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 small yellow or white onion, minced
2 tablespoons green pepper, chopped
½ cup mayonnaise (more or less, to taste)
1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed lemon juice
2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning, plus more for garnish
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon sriracha salt
Directions: Mix ingredients for shrimp salad together; chill. When ready to serve, place 2 cups of lettuce mixture in individual bowls and top with spoonful of shrimp salad. Garnish with additional Old Bay seasoning, as you wish.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com.