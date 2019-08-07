Hello everyone.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Forget-Me-Not Brunch, along with the silent auction and antique car show, will be held in memory of Matt Blair and others who have fought Alzheimer’s disease. The event will be held at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown.
The brunch and auction will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in for the car show begins at 8:30 a.m. and it will be held through 2 p.m. Cost for the brunch is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Car show entrance fee is $25, and includes brunch. Please RSVP to Susan by calling 240-298-3122 or emailing alzbrunch@gmail.com. Come out and help to put an end to Alzheimer’s disease – your dollars could make a difference.
A chicken dinner night to benefit the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad will be held at Kevin’s Corner Kafe today, Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The dinner will include ½ of a fried chicken and two sides for $9.99. You can eat in or carry out. Come out and support a worthwhile cause and enjoy a delicious dinner.
There will be a summertime bingo on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mother Catherine Academy in Helen. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Admission for this special bingo is $20, and regular games will pay $200 and specials will pay $300. Sunrise or sunset wins get $1,000. Everyone will receive a free goofy pen. For more information, call 240-538-5244 or 301-884-3165.
I am sorry to report that Dallis Hill and family recently lost his last aunt, Sister Alice Teresa Wood, with the Sisters of Charity in Kentucky. She was 102. My deepest sympathy is extended to the family on their loss. A memorial Mass was held on Aug. 3 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hollywood. Some of the sister’s beautiful crochet items were on display and available for a donation to send to Kentucky on her behalf. A large crowd of family and friends attended the memorial service.
I remember Sister Alice Teresa when she was stationed here at St. Mary’s Academy for many years. She was a truly fine lady who will be missed.
The Auxiliary of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a bakeless bake sale on Friday, Aug. 16. All you have to do is sit down with a pen and paper and figure out what it costs to make a cake or pie, and then realize it’s quite expensive when you bake. So, instead just make out a check for that amount and send it to the LVFD auxiliary, c/o Jenny, P.O. Box 361, Leonardtown, MD 20650. No baking, no fuss. Remember, all contributions are tax deductible. The auxiliary would like to thank you in advance for any contributions.
St. George Catholic Church’s annual crab cake dinner will be held on Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. It will be a family style country dinner, and the menu will include crab cakes, fried chicken, baked ham and all the trimmings. Cost to dine-in for adults is $28, children 6 to 12 is $10, and children younger than 6 are free. Drive-through carryouts are $26. They will have bake goods for sale, raffles and a white elephant table. The church is located at 19197 St. George Church Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-0607 or email secretary@stgeorgerec.org.
The Margret Brent Alumni Association will sponsor a chartered bus trip for a day of fun to Harrington Raceway and Casino on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Price is $40 per person and includes $15 of free play and $7 toward the buffet. For reservations, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180 or email CLjennyB@verizon.net. Payment to reserve a seat is due by Aug. 15.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will not have a monthly bingo this month. Their next bingo will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the hall in Ridge.
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department will hold its carnival on Sept. 5 to 8 and Sept. 12 to 15, beginning at 7 p.m. each of those days. They will have games, rides, delicious food, nightly prizes (including children’s bicycles) and more.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carryouts. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. I will see you there.
My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ronnie David Tippett of Hughesville, who passed away recently at the age of 29.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be holding its eighth annual Everything Sale on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6 a.m. to noon at the squad building on Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown. They will have items including plants, crafts, baked goods, yard sale items and much more.
Tables can be rented for $10 by calling Arlene Fenwick at 301-247-0394. They will also pick up items that you wish to donate; call Ricky Chesser at 240-298-5310 or Chip Fenwick at 301-247-2418.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.