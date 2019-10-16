Tibetan Buddhist monks will construct a mandala sand painting next week on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The monks will use colored sand to create an exquisite work of art from Monday, Oct. 21, through Thursday, Oct. 24, in Daugherty-Palmer Commons building on campus.
The artistic tradition involves painstakingly laying millions of grains of sand into place on a flat platform over a period of days or weeks to form the image of a mandala, which is a geometric figure representing the universe.
John Schroeder, a philosophy professor, is coordinating the visit from from Drepung Loseling Monastery and said he hopes people who come to view the ritual will have “an appreciation of a very rich tradition that is also dying. Tibetan culture is dwindling.”
Schroeder said people visiting will be able to form an appreciation of a different religious tradition that relates to art.
In general, all mandalas have outer, inner and secret meanings. On the outer level they represent the world in its divine form; on the inner level they represent a map by which the ordinary human mind is transformed into enlightened mind; and on the secret level they depict the primordially perfect balance of the energies of the body and the clear light dimension of the mind. The creation of a sand painting is said to effect purification and healing on these three levels.
The mandala sand painting begins with an opening ceremony, during which the lamas consecrate the site and call forth the forces of goodness, according to a release from the college. This is done by means of chanting, music and mantra recitation, and will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. The monks begin the exhibit by drawing an outline of the mandala on the wooden platform. They will then lay the colored sands, continuing beginning at about 9 a.m. on the following three days.
“People are free to come anytime,” Schroeder said.
Each monk holds a traditional metal funnel called a chakpur while running a metal rod on its grated surface. The vibration causes the sands to flow like liquid onto the platform.
Also, college students will create “a community sand mandala” that visitors can try their own hand at creating.
The Tibetan Buddhist monks will give a public lecture, “Tibetan Buddhist Views of Death and Dying,” on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., in Daugherty-Palmer Commons. A closing ceremony will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 at 6 p.m.
Traditionally most sand mandalas are destroyed shortly after their completion. This is done as a metaphor for the impermanence of life. The sands will be swept up and placed in an urn; to fulfill the function of healing, half is distributed to the audience at the closing ceremony, while the remainder will be deposited in a nearby stream. The waters can then carry the healing blessing to the ocean, and from there it can spread throughout the world for planetary healing.
To date, the monks have created the sacred cosmogram sand paintings in more than 100 museums, art centers, and colleges and universities in the United States and Europe. The half dozen monks expected next week at the college are visiting the country at an outpost in Atlanta, connected to Emory University.
This will be the third time Buddhist monks have constructed a mandala sand painting on the St. Mary’s College campus — the first in 2005 and the second about a decade ago, Schroeder said. This year’s visit is hosted by the college’s Asian studies department, with support from other departments, the student government association and the local arts alliance.
For more information, call 240-895-2159 or email jwschroeder@smcm.edu.
Apply now to get help with 2020 home repairs
Apply now for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County. The event, to be held April 25, 2020, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at local libraries and senior centers, as well as on the website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. Call 301-884-2905.
Open house to feature public safety agencies
The public is invited to join the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, the sheriff’s office and the Maryland State Police for the Public Safety Open House Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each agency will offer educational activities and have representatives on hand to answer questions. Residents are invited to stop at each location in Leonardtown to learn about the various services and opportunities provided by each department.
The emergency services department will lead 911 center tours, provide free blood pressure checks and have a moon bounce. Visitors can also meet animal control officers and see HAZMAT equipment.
The county sheriff’s office will offer various demonstrations, including K-9, drone, emergency services team and impaired driving. There will also be available child identification kits, a petting zoo, overdose response training through health department and tours of the St. Mary’s jail.
The Maryland State Police will have various displays and demonstrations to include motorcycles, K-9, bomb disposal, crime scene technicians and SWAT divers.
For more about the emergency services department, contact Billy Yost at William.Yost@stmarysmd.com or Jay Mattingly at Jay.Mattingly@stmarysmd.com. For more about the sheriff’s office, contact Jason Babcock at Jason.Babcock@stmarysmd.com. For more about the state police, call 301-475-8955.
Mitchell crowned FSU homecoming princess
Candidates for Frostburg State University’s 2019 Homecoming Court raised a combined $1,993 for regional and national charitable organizations in the weeks leading to homecoming.
The Student Government Association coordinated a program where the candidates, sponsored by eight University organizations, raised money and awareness for a charity of their choice during their campaign.
Lyric Mitchell of Lexington Park, representing the National Council of Negro Women, was crowned princess, a position recognizing first-year or sophomore students. Mitchell raised $177 for Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, an affiliate of the international organization that works to create affordable housing for those in need in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. The princess was crowned at the homecoming student showcase and recognized at the college’s Oct. 5 football game.
Kendra Cooper of Laurel won homecoming queen, and Gabriel Harper of Fort Washington won homecoming king.
‘Republican Populist’ authors to hold talk, book signing Oct. 21
A talk, book sale/signing and reception for “Republican Populist: Spiro Agnew and the Origins of Donald Trump’s America,” by Charles J. Holden, Zach Messitte and Jerald Podair, will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 4:45 p.m. The event, sponsored by St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy, is free of charge and open to the public.
From 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., two of the authors — Holden, a professor of history at St. Mary’s College, and Messitte, president of Ripon College, will discuss their new book. A reception and book sale/signing will follow. Both events take place in the Blackistone Room in Anne Arundel Hall on the college campus. This event is cosponsored by the college’s department of history.
Drop in to play volleyball
St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks recently announced that a noncompetitive drop-in volleyball program is being offered Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. now through next May at Evergreen Elementary School. Games are $4 per night. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200, ext. 71830.
In search of Leonard Hall graduates
Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy is trying to locate members of the Class of 1969 for a 50-year reunion planned for Saturday, Nov. 2. Contact Ray Spradling at sprad1@verizon.net for more information.
Submit items for community calendar
Civic groups and other nonprofits can submit items to run in The Enterprise’s community calendar by emailing jyeatman@somdnews.com. Submissions should include date and time of the event as well as a phone number, email and/or website for readers to find out more information.
Help available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success. Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The lightkeeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.