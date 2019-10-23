Hello everyone.
Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood will be holding its annual fall dinner on Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon until the food is gone. The menu will include fried oysters, stuffed ham, turkey with stuffing and gravy, sweet and parsley potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and rolls. The dinner is served all-you-can-eat buffet style. Cost is $27 for adults, $6 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and younger. There will be a country store sale, cake stand and a raffle.
Summerseat Farm will have a chicken dinner fundraiser at Kevin’s Corner Kafe in Leonardtown today, Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The meal includes four pieces of chicken, coleslaw and french fries, and guests can dine in or carry out. Summerseat Farm greatly appreciates the generous support of the community.
Belated wedding anniversary greetings are in order for Franklin and Ruth Graves Hill of Mechanicsville, who celebrated 30 wonderful years of marriage on Oct. 20. They were married on Oct. 20, 1989, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Franklin and Ruth, I hope you had a wonderful day and will have many more wonderful years together.
The KnitWits of Hughesville Baptist Church will hold their annual fall craft fair and bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come check out the latest Christmas creations from the talented ladies at the church. The church will also hold its fall festival that day from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gather your family, wear Halloween costumes and meet in the church parking lot for games, treats, contests and prizes. They will have snacks and activities inside and out for children to enjoy. The church is located at 8508 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville. For more information, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-3236.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, will be holding a silent auction on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will have items such as jewelry, antiques, paintings, themed baskets, bazaar items and more. There will also be soups and sandwiches available for sale.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be having a brown bag auction on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the rescue squad building on Colton Point Road in Avenue. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the auction will start at 1 p.m. Over 250 items will be auctioned, including gift certificates, themed gift baskets and much more. Tickets for the auction items will be $1 each, six for $5 or 25 for $20. Remember to bring your address labels to place on the tickets for ease. Food will be for sale, and there will also be a 50/50 raffle. For more information or to make a donation, contact Bobbie at 301-769-3508 or 301-481-1510.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville will present “Who Got the Sheriff?” by Kimberlee Mendoza, a comedy/mystery dinner theater, on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. The menu will include fried chicken and all the fixings. Reservations are required, and tickets are $30. Contact Cathy Johnson at 301-672-0015 or Lesley Maguire at 240-298-7227 or email Lmaguire@mdmetrocast.net. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the church’s Hungry Team.
I’d like to wish a very happy birthday to Zachary Willett of Mechanicsville, who is celebrating his big day on Oct. 26. Zachary, have a wonderful day and a great year ahead.
The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a quarter auction on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Doors open at noon and the auction will start at 1 p.m. Bring quarters and have fun while supporting the local hospital. They will have lots of nice prizes, concessions, a 50/50 raffle, handmade quilt raffle and a small brown bag auction. For more, call 240-416-4224 or 301-475-6153.
The holiday designer purse bingo to benefit Stephen’s Fund will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hollywood firehouse. Sponsored by the Charlotte Hall Rotary Club, this will be the 20th year for the event that raises money for children with special needs and their families. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., early bird games start at 1 p.m. and regular games will start at 1:30 p.m. There will be pull tabs, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more. Cost is $30 ($25 in advance by Nov. 1) for 20 regular games, $5 for extra game packets, $5 for early bird games and specials will be $1 each. For table reservations or more information, email shirley.mattingly@verizon.net.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary is having a fundraiser at Ledo’s restaurant in Leonardtown on Nov. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Let the server know you are there to support the squad. The auxiliary is also sponsoring a fundraiser that will run every Thursday night until there is winner. The queen of hearts fundraiser will be held at Fitzie’s Marina and Restaurant, located at 21540 Joe Hazel Road in Leonardtown. Ticket sales are from 4 to 6:45 p.m., and the drawings will be at 7 p.m.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.