As events in the county and across the globe are canceled in response to the novel coronavirus disease, the local health department has opened a call center for St. Mary’s County residents seeking information about the pandemic.
Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered.
“The COVID-19 situation is evolving so quickly and we understand residents may have many questions,” Dr. Meena Brewster, county health officer, said in a release sent last week. “We want to make sure our community is receiving accurate information about how to best protect themselves and get access to care. Residents are encouraged to first visit our website for the most up- to-date information.”
Residents should address their personal health questions with their primary care physician, the release advises. However, the call center may help with other questions about COVID-19.
In addition, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday began offering drive-through testing outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance at the rear of the hospital. Testing will be offered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 301-475-6142 for more information or current wait times. Residents should remain in their vehicle and a staff member will come out to administer the test.
To be tested for coronavirus, a person must present a prescription from a medical provider or the health department. Those with a high fever and cough may come to the hospital’s emergency department where they will be screened to determine if they meet the criteria for testing.
Test results are not immediate. Results may take up to four days to become available.
While the virus that causes COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same, including to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water is unavailable use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Also, according to the release, people should avoid close contact (within six feet of distance) with people who are sick; stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue in the trash; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Community members, healthcare providers and local business owners are also encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s health department website for updates and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Food pantry staying open in Mechanicsville
The Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville will keep offering bread, bagels and other foods to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Although the church will be closed for services and all other meetings, food will continue to be given to those in need. For more, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
Residents can sign up for health care insurance
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced a new special enrollment period open to all Marylanders in need of health insurance during the state of emergency for the coronavirus (COVID-19) declared last week. Uninsured Marylanders may enroll through the state’s health insurance marketplace at MarylandHealthConnection.gov.
To ensure residents of the state receive access to affordable ACA-compliant insurance coverage during this emergency, individuals can visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 1-855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Individuals can enroll through Wednesday, April 15, and coverage selected during this time will have a start date of April 1, regardless of when a consumer enrolls during this period. Additional details about Maryland’s response to the ongoing pandemic can be found at governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus. And health resource information is at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
Taxpayers asked to email questions, not by phone
Maryland government mandated nonessential employee telework for state employees and closure of state office buildings to the public.
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) on Monday announced that several agency branch offices will open for now — the branch office in Upper Marlboro courthouse will be closed as will the one in Baltimore, and there will be limited public access to the Frederick office. For a complete list of branch offices, visit www.marylandtaxes.gov.
The comptroller’s office will “have a limited number of essential, mission critical personnel available to answer taxpayer calls, process tax returns, issue refunds, process unclaimed property claims, and process state employee payroll and vendor payments,” according to a release from the comptroller.
Taxpayers are urged to email questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov; if that option isn’t possible, call 1-800-MD-TAXES. Maryland taxpayers may experience longer call wait times, responses to tax questions and tax return processing times.
Sheriff’s office says not to block intersections
Motorists in St. Mary’s County are reminded to adhere to Maryland state traffic laws which prohibit the blocking of intersections or skirting around traffic signals, according to a recent release by the sheriff’s office.
Maryland vehicle law states that “a person may not stop, stand, or park a vehicle in an intersection.” In other words, vehicles may not be stopped in an intersection, blocking the right of way for other drivers, according to the sheriff’s office. The fine for blocking an intersection is $70.
Also, motorists are not permitted to navigate around signalized intersections to avoid stopping. State law says, “The driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection controlled by a traffic control device may not drive across private property or leave the roadway for the purpose of avoiding the instructions of a traffic control device.”
Leaving the highway to use a side street, or a parking lot to circumvent a traffic signal is illegal. The fine for avoiding traffic signals at an intersection is $90 and 1 point assessed on a driver’s license or $130 and 3 points on a license if contributing to an accident.
Get tax help for free
St. Mary’s County AARP/IRS certified tax-aide counselors will provide free tax preparation and electronic filing for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of any age in St. Mary’s County. Walk-in services are available at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Station 39, 21685 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Each taxpayer must bring a copy of their 2018 prior year tax returns, social security card and a picture ID. A detailed list of tax forms to bring is available at www.smctaxaide.org. For an appointment, call 240-466-1740 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Scholarship offered by Margaret Brent alumni
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will be offering college scholarships to 2020 high school graduates entering college for the first time. An applicant must be a direct descendant of an alumnus of the school between the years 1931 and 1965, before the high school became a middle school. Applicants will be judged as to the qualities of character, citizenship, financial need and scholastic ability (must rank in the upper half of graduating class). Applications are available in the guidance office or career center at local high schools. The deadline for submitting applications to the association is March 31; completed applications can be mailed to MBHS Alumni Association c/o Sherry or Glenn Wood, 39092 Golden Beach Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.Apply now for Rotary grants
The Leonardtown Rotary Club recently announced it is opening its call for grant applications for 2020 from St. Mary’s County nonprofit programs and public services agencies. The deadline for this award period is Wednesday, April 15; the awards will be announced in May.
A key element of “service above self” as practiced by the Leonardtown Rotary Club is providing grant funds to local agencies and programs that provide humanitarian services, with a focus on health, education and well-being, to the citizens of St. Mary’s. This is a competitive grant process and awards typically range between $250 and $500 depending on the need expressed and funding availability.
The application is available on the Leonardtown Rotary website at http://leonardtownrotary.org/grants or by contacting, Joshua Shaffer at joshuashaffer1979@yahoo.com.
Need seedlings?
The Maryland state tree nursery at John S. Ayton State Forest in Preston is accepting orders for the 2020 spring planting season. Whether reforesting timberland or creating a windbreak, improving wildlife habitat or just enjoy the feeling of planting trees, the nursery can provide the trees you need. Orders must be in increments of 25 for deciduous trees and increments of 50 for conifers. For more information, visit http://nursery.dnr.maryland.gov/.
Residents can apply for census jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs in advance of the 2020 count. The 2020 Census jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers. The positions will offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for census field positions for positions they qualify for and will be contacted as work becomes available in their area. For more information, call 1-855-JOB-2020 or visit the 2020 Census jobs page at www.2020census.gov/jobs.html or the Census Bureau’s Facebook.
Election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals willing to serve as election judges for next year’s elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated. Those eligible must be registered to vote in Maryland, 16 or older, not a candidate for public or political party office and able to speak, read and write the English language.
Judges receive $200 per election as well as $30 for attending the required training class. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Library users have access to DIY resources
Two do-it-yourself resources have been added to St. Mary’s County Library’s online collection. The “Hobbies and Crafts” and “Home Improvement” reference centers were added to the COSMOS website providing free, downloadable instructions to anyone in Southern Maryland.
The Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center features creative ideas and directions for a broad range of craft categories, including arts, collecting, home and garden, kids’ crafts, model building and needle crafts. The Home Improvement Reference Center is a collection of home improvement titles covering thousands of repairs in the areas of outdoor, electrical, remodeling and maintenance projects.
The entire collection of COSMOS online resources can be found at cosmos.somd.lib.md.us or by link from St. Mary’s County Library’s website at stmalib.org.
Report fishing, hunting violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.