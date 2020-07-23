St. Mary’s County is home to three wineries located within minutes of each other.
Generations Vineyard is located off of St. Andrew’s Church Road on Wheatleys Content Farm Lane in Leonardtown with tasting room hours Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Contact www.generatinsvineyard.com.
The Port of Leonardtown Winery, located near the corner of Point Lookout Road and Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, is open for purchase and pickups only. Visit www.polwinery.com.
Xella Winery & Vineyard is located within Shepherd’s Old Field Market in Leonardtown with tasting room hours on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Visit www.xellawine.com.
Summer series continues at Sotterley Plantation with Family-Friendly Fridays, including July 24: Move Through Time — Make a sundial, and July 31: Float My Boat — Make a raft to move objects. For information on these virtual events (and others), visit sotterley.org or call 301-373-2280.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources earlier this summer announced this season’s recreational oyster rules. Effective July 4, the recreational oyster season will run Oct. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021; the recreational catch limit for anyone who catches oysters for recreational purposes is 100 oysters per person per day only on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and only from sunrise to noon. This applies to all open oyster harvest areas and does not include an area leased for aquaculture or sanctuary. These rules do not apply to individuals legally harvesting oysters from an aquaculture lease. Visit dnr.maryland.gov under the Shellfish (oyster and clam) tab for more information.
The evening view of Comet Neowise was forecast to peak on the evening of July 22, and is projected to be 30 degrees above the horizon on July 25. We’ve already made several attempts at viewings during the past couple of weeks. We were fortunate to see the International Space Station travel directly overhead just before 10 p.m. a few nights ago; the comet has remained elusive, though.
While we’ve been watching and waiting, we’ve been enjoying unparalleled views of the Big Dipper over Breton Bay and yes, we’ve indulged in a few summer sunset-watching recipes while enjoying the stars and waiting on the comet.
Last week I packed bento boxes with buffalo chicken sandwiches on wheat bread, store-bought potato salad and home-made brownies. The bento boxes were purchased on a trip to Japan in 1993, taken along with other teachers from Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties on a Summer Fulbright grant through the University of Maryland.
Ekiben is the art of the Japanese box lunch, and many beautiful and ornate versions of this type of “lunchbox” are available at train stations throughout Japan (in the shapes of scallops, daruma dolls, golf balls, etc.) Treasured souvenirs from my trip are Snoopy-themed bento boxes and accessories, among more standard styles of boxes.
Summer-sunset watching recipe of the week
Buffalo chicken sandwich
2 cups cooked chicken breast, shredded
1 8-ounce package of Neufchatel cheese, softened
½ cup ranch dressing (a little more or less, to taste)
½ cup red hot sauce (a little more or less, to taste)
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded; sprinkle extra on top
Lime-flavored tortilla chips (or your favorite chips or crackers) if using the recipe as a dip; or slices of bread if using as sandwich filling.
Directions: In a 2-quart casserole dish sprayed with oil, gently combine all ingredients (except chips or bread). Bake 20 minutes at 400 degrees; serve hot as a dip; use the leftovers in sandwiches.
And for an accompanying comet-watching cocktail, you may wish to try this suggestion from Patrizia Mel of Venice, Italy.
Remove the skin from one pear and cut up the fruit. Place the pieces in a blender adding 2 shots of gin and 1 teaspoon honey. Mix well and pour into glasses filled with ice. Makes 2 drinks.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com