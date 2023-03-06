St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point will celebrate Maryland Day at the state’s birthplace with free admission to the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25. There will be free water taxi rides, an official ceremony featuring guest speakers, kids’ activities and a program to include the exchange of ceremonial gifts between the Piscataway and the English settlers scheduled for 10 a.m. The keynote speaker is Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area.

A commemorative Mass on St. Clement’s Island will occur shortly after the ceremony ends. Music will be provided by students from local Catholic schools.