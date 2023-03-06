St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point will celebrate Maryland Day at the state’s birthplace with free admission to the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25. There will be free water taxi rides, an official ceremony featuring guest speakers, kids’ activities and a program to include the exchange of ceremonial gifts between the Piscataway and the English settlers scheduled for 10 a.m. The keynote speaker is Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area.
A commemorative Mass on St. Clement’s Island will occur shortly after the ceremony ends. Music will be provided by students from local Catholic schools.
This event commemorates the First Landing of the colonists on St. Clement’s Island in 1634 — a significant part of the story of St. Mary’s County, the state of Maryland, and of the island itself.
A copy of the original Maryland charter and local artwork will be on display inside the museum.
Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Papal Nuncio, will be participating in the ceremony on the mainland; he will then deliver the homily at the Mass on the island (weather permitting).
St. Mary’s County Public Library will hold an outdoor storytime at 1 p.m. The Farm Fork Soul food truck will be available onsite from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The museum is located on Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, you may contact 240-587-0403 or visit Museums.StMarysMD.com.
That same day, Historic St. Mary’s City invites the community to celebrate Maryland Day by offering free admission to its outdoor exhibits on Saturday, March 25.
Living History sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may visit the Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation to see heritage breed cows, pigs and chickens. Visit the Woodland Indian Hamlet to learn about the people and the culture that were here on this land now called Maryland.
You are invited to board the Maryland Dove and imagine the risks taken on its original journey in 1634. Explore the reconstructed Town Center, which was once the place for all government business in the 1600s.
The highlight of the day is the annual HSMC Maryland Day ceremony, taking place under the Margaret Brent Pavilion at 1 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker is Tuajuanda Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
Longtime HSMC volunteers Tyler Bell and Jane Kostenko will receive the museum’s highest honor, the Cross Bottony award, for their years of support to the institution.
The program closes with the Ceremony of the Flags, as children from across the state present their county’s colors.
March 13 is a triple-header! It’s the first day of National Sleep Awareness Week, it’s Good Samaritan Day, and it’s National Elephant Day (in Thailand);
March 14 is National Write Down Your Story Day, and National Pi Day (3.14);
Beware the Ides of March on the 15, it’s also National Napping Day, and;
March 16 is National Panda Day.
Quilters guild to meet
The next meeting of the Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will be March 15 at 7 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, located at 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.
The speaker will be Cindy Herndon with the topic, “My Quilting Journey.” For more information, access the group's Facebook page by searching for Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland.
Recipe of the Week
Apple Crumb Cake
By: Ellynne Davis
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients
1 package of white cake mix
1 21-ounce can of sliced apples in syrup
1 stick of butter, cut-up
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon (more, to taste)
Directions: Spray bottom of 13-by-9 baking pan with cooking spray. Pour apples into the pan. Sprinkle the cake mix over the apples, then spread the nuts and cinnamon over all. Top with the butter. Bake at 350 degrees for about 35-40 minutes, checking and stirring the cake mix into the butter a couple of times during baking.
This is best served with a scoop of your favorite ice cream.
Note: this is a “kicked up a notch” version of the Peach Cake Recipe than ran in a previous Between Two Rivers column; the apple version was even better than the peaches. Coming soon: the same recipe but “kicked up yet another notch” and made with cherry pie filling.