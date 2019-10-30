On Maryland Emancipation Day, this Friday, Nov. 1, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division will host a soil collection ceremony in commemoration of lynching victim Benjamin Hance, at 4 p.m. at Port of Leonardtown Winery Park, near where Hance died in 1887.
The ceremony is one of healing and remembrance for the only documented lynching victim in St. Mary’s County. During the ceremony, soil will be collected from the spot where Hance died and put into two specially-made jars — one will travel to Montgomery, Ala., and become part of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and the other will stay in St. Mary’s County and become part of a traveling display to educate local citizens, visitors and students.
“It is said soil holds the memories of the things that happened upon it. So, by collecting the soil at the spot where this act happened and placing it in a memorial, we acknowledge and never forget that this did indeed occur,” Karen Stone, manager of the county’s museum division, said in a release. “We will then lay a wreath, which will eventually decay into the same soil, to contain happier memories for the future.”
The Equal Justice Initiative, which has been partnering with other organizations to collect similar jars of soil from around the country at other lynching sites for a memorial, says on its website “more than 4,400 African American men, women and children were hanged, burned alive, shot, drowned and beaten to death by white mobs between 1877 and 1950. Millions more fled the South as refugees from racial terrorism, profoundly impacting the entire nation.” The newly created national lynching memorial “is a sacred space for truth-telling and reflection about racial terror in America and its legacy,” according to the site.
Kyrone Davis, a scholar-practitioner of executive leadership in human and organizational learning, will give the keynote speech at this Friday’s ceremony. Other speakers include St. Mary’s Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), Leonardtown Mayor Daniel Burris, Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), the Rev. David Beaubien of St. Aloysius Church, Janice Walthour from the St. Mary’s County NAACP, Gabrielle Daniels from the Equal Justice Initiative, and students from St. Mary’s Ryken High School’s Black Student Union and other clubs who will recount Hance’s story and perform a dance and song during the ceremony.
“It was such an honor to be asked by Dr. Janice Walthour from the St. Mary’s County NAACP to head up this soil collection project,” Stone said. “Though it is just one small part of her ‘Building Bridges: Dismantling Racism SOMD’ initiative, this ceremony gives us an opportunity to connect with other statewide and national groups … to face and discuss these issues head-on and hopefully bring about some healing after all these years.”
The event will be presented in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, the National Memorial for Peace & Justice in Montgomery, Ala., the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, the Town of Leonardtown, he St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Unified Committee on Afro-American Contributions, St. Mary’s County NAACP, Community Mediation Center of St. Mary’s County, St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church in Leonardtown, Together We Will, the Sierra Club, the Archdiocese of Washington, St. Mary’s Ryken High School, Maryland Commission on African American History & Culture, Tri-County All-Community Collaborative, Closing the Gap Coalition, All Saints Episcopal Parish, St. Mary’s County Library, Concerned Black Women and others.
For more information regarding the ceremony, visit Facebook.com/DraydenSchoolhouse, or for more about the Equal Justice Initiative, visit https://eji.org.
Information about documented lynchings in Maryland from the 1860s through the 1930s is available on the Maryland archives website at http://slavery.msa.maryland.gov/html/casestudies/judge_lynch.html.
Discuss the one book everyone’s been reading
The One Maryland One Book author presentation will be held at College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, author of “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City,” will discuss her book in conversation at the Center for Business and Industry Building (BI), Room 113. For more information, call 410-685-0095, email info@mdhumanities.org or visit http://OneMarylandOneBook.org.
Try out a vegan dish next week in Southern Md.
Next week, for the first time, Vegan Restaurant Week will be launching in Southern Maryland. From Nov. 2 through Nov. 9, participating restaurants will feature a separate vegan menu specially created for this event. In addition to vegans, all diners are encouraged to enjoy a variety of plant-based menu items that support healthier diets, the environment and compassion for all, according to a release from the organization.
Businesses participating include Blue Wind Gourmet, The Beanery, The Slice House, The Front Porch, Botanic Cafe, Elements Eatery & Mixology, Real Food Truck, Taphouse 1637 and Bollywood Masala, Ruddy Duck, Lotus Kitchen, The Dry Dock, Kingfishers Seafood Bar & Grill and The Good Earth and No Thyme to Cook.
For more information, email Rebecca Burnett and Alissa Kircher at somdveganevents@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/somdveganrestaurantweek.
It’ll be ‘Dia de Muertos’ in Leonardtown Friday
This Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. Leonardtown’s First Friday event will feature a host of entertainment, including a free outdoor movie starting at 6 p.m. at the lot across from the courthouse in downtown. There will be popcorn and snacks, so bring a blanket or lawn chair. Luminaries will light up the streets around the courthouse and Rose Heller will perform fire dancing and lighted hula hoop spinning.
There will also be a scavenger hunt hosted by Escape Rooms Southern Maryland, the Art Share Series at St. Mary’s County Arts Council will feature harpist Marianna Nystrom along with an art show by the Color & Light Society. The North End Gallery will open its new exhibit with a reception for “Precious II,” the Port of Leonardtown Winery will host musician Ross Crampton, and the Old Jailhouse Museum will be open for tours. There will also be an audience participation drum circle hosted by the SoMar Drummers arts council. Pets are welcome to attend, with leashes. Contact Jen Stotler at membership@thelba.org or 301-247-7611.
Donate clothes, blankets and toys next week
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County will hold its annual used clothing drive on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the upper level parking lot at the Hollywood firehouse. Money raised will go toward the club’s scholarship fund, which awards at least two scholarships annually to students who demonstrate financial need and academic excellence.
Items that will accepted include all types of clothing and shoes; accessories such as handbags, belts, backpacks, hats scarves, briefcases (but no suitcases), gloves and ties; and household items such as blankets, tablecloths, bed linen, curtains, pillows, towels, small rugs and quilts. All types of toys, stuffed animals and bicycles will also be accepted. Items should be put into 30-gallon plastic bags, with the exception of hard toys that should be put in boxes. Donations are tax deductible. Contact Betty Currie at 301-373-4816 or Carole Romary at 301-863-6969 or visit www.facebook.com/smcwomansclub.
Nov. 3 purse bingo will benefit Stephen’s Fund
The Charlotte Hall Rotary Club will host its 20th annual Holiday Designer Purse Bingo to benefit Stephen’s Fund on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department social hall. Proceeds will benefit special needs children and their families. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., early bird games start at 1 p.m. and regular games start at 1:30 p.m. There will be pull tabs, 50/50 raffle, food, door prizes and more. Cost is $30 for 20 regular games, $5 for extra game packet, $5 for five early birds and $1 specials.
For more, email Shirley.mattingly@verizon.net. Checks can be mailed for prepaid tickets by Nov. 1 to: The Charlotte Hall Rotary Foundation, c/o Mattingly Insurance, 28290 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
Parks are free to fourth-graders and their families
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is again partnering with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Every Kid Outdoors program to provide fourth-grade children and their families free admission to national public lands and state parks.
This marks the fifth year the Maryland Park Service will honor the federal passes, valid through Aug. 31, 2020, at all 75 state parks. The passes are also valid at 18 national parks, six national natural landmarks and two federal heritage areas in Maryland. To print a pass for this year, visit the website https://everykidoutdoors.gov.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The lightkeeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.
Teachers can borrow wildlife education trunks
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a variety of wildlife education trunks for use by classroom teachers, home-school educators, naturalists, scout leaders and other instructors. These unique, interdisciplinary teaching tools designed to educate and engage students about local wildlife while building on fundamental disciplines like art, language arts, math, physical education, science and social studies.
Each trunk contains an educator guide with background information, lesson plans, as well as activity supplies, books and other hands-on items. The trunks are available for a variety of subjects, including aquatic invasive species, bats, furbearers, white-tailed deer and wild turkeys, and can be borrowed free of charge for up to two weeks. They are available at seven locations around the state. More information is available at http://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/Education/education_trunks.aspx.
Volunteers sought
Historic Sotterley Plantation is seeking new volunteers to help in a variety of roles, including helping in the visitors center, leading tours as a docent or tending to the beds as part of the garden guild. Volunteer support keeps this National Historic Landmark in Hollywood open to the public as a showcase of local landscape and history. Call 301-373-2280 or email marketing@sotterley.org.