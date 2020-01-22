At the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum next week, artists and scientists will share how innovation takes flight through a special evening event featuring a panel discussion and concert.
“The goal is to share with people the similarities in the mindset or approach to innovation,” across the different platforms of science and art, musician Dominic Fragman said.
Fragman of St. Leonard and Anthony Malatesta, a NAVAIR engineer, will lead a community discussion of innovation in art and science in “A Quantum Case for Innovation in Art & Technology,” at the naval air museum in Lexington Park on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. The event will include a short introduction followed by a panel discussion.
Then, an approximately 45-minute concert, completely improvised, will be performed by Fragman and drummer Paul F. Murphy to demonstrate the concepts explored during the panel discussion.
“There are infinite sets of possibilities per situation within those realms,” Fragman said, defining the “quantum” aspect of the presentation. “We should function as people willing to explore and embrace different perspectives.”
Leonardtown resident Malatesta, founder and team lead of NAVAIR’s Power and Energy Division Thermal and Electrical Modeling Lab, will discuss how innovative processes in the arts and in STEM fields are both rooted in the structure of the natural world.
Philosopher Sybol Anderson, the executive director of diversity and inclusion at College of Southern Maryland and a co-founder of the Spirit of Innovation and Freedom, will moderate the discussion.
“Understanding the mindset of innovation at a deep level is not only a good way to orient oneself towards one’s ventures, but also an important way to think of oneself as a community member,” Anderson said in a release. “That’s one reason we want to have an interactive conversation with the community.”
Fragman will perform on guitar and drums with master avant-garde drummer Murphy and celebrated poet Jere Carroll — also SIF co-founders. Murphy’s contributions to music have been recognized by Oxford’s Grove Dictionary of Music as a new direction in art. Carroll was poet laureate of the grand opening of the Mary Pickford Theatre at the Library of Congress.
Fragman, who has studied with Murphy and jazz icon Cecil Taylor, has been called a “musical genius” by Right This Minute TV.
“Our auditory sensors are heavily undertrained based on the music we listen to,” Fragman said, urging people to expand their musical tastes.
Drinks will be available from Port of Leonardtown Winery and Tobacco Barn Distillery at the evening event.
General admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door; museum members will receive a $5 discount. More information can be found at www.paxmuseum.com/events.php and tickets can be purchased by searching for “Spirit of Innovation and Freedom” at the website www.eventbrite.com. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
For more information on the event at the museum, contact Fragman at info@spiritinnovationfreedom.com.
Warm up at church outreach event Jan. 25
First Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its annual Cold Weather Fellowship at the Lexington Park Service Station, located at 21697 Great Mills Road near the intersection of FDR Boulevard, on Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. During the fellowship, free lunch and warm outerwear will be given to those without shelter. For more information, call the church at 301-863-8388.
College fair planned for Friday at USMSM
The eighth annual Southern Maryland Spring College and Career Fair featuring historically black colleges and universities as well as local colleges and career organizations will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California. Students from local high schools will visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the general public can attend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Adrianne Dillahunt at amdillahunt@smcps.org for more information.
Hear author, sip wine
The “Wine and Word” event featuring author Maureen Mays will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, located at 27636 Mechanicsville Road.
Mays will share readings from her books, answer questions about her writings, her journey as a writer and sign purchased books. There will be raffles, vendors and wine from Romano Vineyard in Brandywine available for purchase. Tickets cost $20 to $40, and are available at the website www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-do-it-again-wine-and-words-featuring-maureen-mays-tickets-84185756865.
Drum clinic offered
There will be a drum set clinic with professional instruction offered by SoMar Drummers next month at The King’s Christian Academy in Callaway. Lessons for beginner to advance levels featuring hands-on learning will be provided on Saturdays, Feb 1, 8 and 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $75 per session or $150 for all three sessions, with military and school discounts offered. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/2152142765091269/ or email somardrummers@gmail.com.
Wild turkey season opens tomorrow
Winter turkey season opens tomorrow, Jan. 23, offering hunters another chance to bag a hen or gobbler. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the season, which runs statewide for just three days through Jan. 25, is for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the last fall season.
Hunting hours are from half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset, and the bag limit is one turkey of either sex.
Hunters may only use shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts, and cannot use any bait.
Hunters are required to check in their harvest via phone at 888-800-0121 or online at https://compass.dnr.maryland.gov.
Women’s commission seeks nominations
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women recently announced that nominations are open for the 2020 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards. All nominees will be honored at the Women’s History Month Banquet scheduled on Thursday, March 19, at the Bay District firehouse social hall in Lexington Park.
The Woman of the Year award honors outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service.
Tomorrow’s Woman celebrates young women who are already making a difference in St. Mary’s County. The award recipient will be a high school student, in ninth to 12th grade, who has made a remarkable impact to the community through volunteer service.
To be eligible, nominees in both categories must currently reside in St. Mary’s County and have made a positive impact on the local community through volunteer work.
Nomination forms are available online at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr.women.asp or by emailing commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com or calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71680. Completed nomination forms are due Friday, Jan. 31.
County properties now are all tobacco free
All St. Mary’s County-owned and -leased buildings, properties and vehicles have now adopted a tobacco-free policy, effective Jan. 1. This policy includes smoking, vaping and any and all other nicotine products.
For more information and resources regarding the tobacco-free policy, including a link to free smoking cessation classes offered through the St. Mary’s County Health Department, visit www.stmarysmd.com/tobaccofree.
Reserve a room for a party at the library
Anyone looking for a room to hold a private party, such as a birthday, bridal, wedding or baby shower, luncheon, or bridge group, can now reserve a meeting rooms from one of the three St. Mary’s County Library branches.
There is a fee for private parties of $50/hour for one meeting room (use of both meeting rooms combined at Lexington Park is considered two meeting rooms) plus a $100 refundable security deposit for each reservation.
For more information on reserving a meeting room for your private party, visit www.stmalib.org/library-services/meeting-rooms.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.
Free student counseling offered
The Evening Counseling Center provides free counseling services by appointment to all students and parents of students enrolled in St. Mary’s public schools. The ECC is open Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and is located in the Great Mills High School counseling department. To schedule an appointment, contact Audra Bishop, school counselor, at 301-863-4001, ext. 18122, or abbishop@smcps.org; or Gary O’Neill, school psychologist, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32204 or gsoneill@smcps.org; or Amanda Knobel, school counselor, at 301-475-0240, ext. 43120 or ajknobel@smcps.org.