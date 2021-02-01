During the Chesapeake Beach Jan. 21 town council meeting, the mayor and town council passed a resolution to establish Dec. 3 as “Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Day” in Chesapeake Beach.
The Senate President, who was proclaimed an “Honorary Citizen of Chesapeake Beach” on Sept. 21, 2000, was a long-time resident of Chesapeake Beach and for many decades the primary advocate and sponsor in the Maryland State Legislature for improvements and projects in the town.
Miller, who was known as the “Lion of the Senate,” led a Senate chamber longer than anyone in the nation.
Miller was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1970 and won a Senate seat four years later. He was in office through eight Maryland governors. He died Jan. 15 at age 78 after a two-year battle with cancer.
His casket was escorted by state troopers to stops throughout his district — including his hometown of Chesapeake Beach — before arriving at the State House in Annapolis to lie in state.
DNR announces turkey numbers
Maryland Department of Natural Resources hunters reported taking 89 wild turkeys during the 2021 Winter Turkey Season, which opened statewide Jan. 21-23. Frederick, Charles, Garrett and Prince George’s counties posted the highest numbers.
Six turkeys were taken in St. Mary’s County and none in Calvert. The 2020 statewide total was 82 turkeys.
Opening Day at Historic St. Mary’s City
Historic St. Mary’s City will be opening its outdoor exhibits and buildings on Friday, March 26, the day after Maryland Day. Admission is $10, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 6 to 18, and free for ages 5 and younger and members. For more information, email info@digshistory.org.
News from the plantation
Historic Sotterley will host an Airport Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Come out for a socially-distanced event where visitors of all ages can watch airplanes and future aviators take to the skies at St. Mary’s Regional Airport. Enjoy fresh air while you shop for local goods and support small businesses and Historic Sotterley. For a list of vendors you may contact 301-323-2280 or marketing@sotterley.org.
Riverkeeper to host Polar Bear plunge
Virtyually join Potomac Riverkeeper Dean Naujoks and Potomac Riverkeeper Network President Nancy Stoner 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, when Dean and Nancy will be jumping into the freezing river to demonstrate their commitment to clean water. The event is a benefit for the Potomac Riverkeeper Network and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network. Take the plunge yourself into an icy cold bath or kiddie pool or by dumping a bucket of ice water on yourself, or even consider going to a nearby creek, pond or even to the Potomac River. For more information or to donate, go to www.potomacriverkeepernetwork.org.
Easy-as-pie family pizza
By Ellynne Brice Davis
Makes two pizzas (6 large or 8 small slices)
Ingredients
1 14.1-ounce 2-pack package of Stonefire Artisan Flatbread
Olive oil, a few tablespoons
1 8-ounce can low sodium tomato sauce|
8 ounces pepperoni, sliced
8 ounces low-sodium sausage, crumbled
1 cup low-sodium mozzarella cheese, shredded
½ cup low-sodium Parmesan cheese (grated or shredded)
1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1 cup fresh basil leaves
You may add seasonings and additional healthy toppings to taste such as: Italian spices, red pepper flakes, chopped red bell pepper, chopped white or yellow onions, crumbled low-sodium bacon or ham, chopped fresh or canned mushrooms, etc. Be careful not to over-do the toppings as you don’t want the crust to be soggy!
Directions: I cooked the flatbreads from frozen; adjust your oven time accordingly if cooking from thawed. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place breads on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle tops of the breads with a little bit of olive oil. Spread for ounces of the tomato sauce to the edges of each bread. Divide all remaining toppings and seasonings between the two breads, layering the pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, and cheeses (and any additional toppings). Bake 12-15 minutes, checking to be sure bread is cooked but not hard. Remove baking sheet from oven. Immediately sprinkle fresh basil over the breads and any extra cheese, as you wish. Slice and serve immediately. Buon appetito!
