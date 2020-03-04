Hello everyone.
Holy Angels Catholic Church will be holding a seafood dinner on Sunday, March 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 21340 Colton Point Road in Avenue. The dinner will be served buffet style, and the menu will include fried oysters, steamed spiced shrimp, crab balls, fried chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, pickled beets, dinner roll and beverages. The price is $30 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Advance tickets purchased before March 14 or carryouts cost $28. They will also have dessert and craft tables and a raffle. For more, call 301-769-3332. This sounds like a delicious meal.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner this Sunday, March 8, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carryouts. On the menu will be half a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information.
There will be an indoor yard sale on Saturday, March 21, from 7 a.m. to noon at the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad annex building, located on 21506 Colton Point Road. Table rentals available inside for $20 and outside for $10. For more information or to donate, call Trisha at 301-769-3214.
There will be a kids bingo on Sunday, March 22, at the Ridge firehouse. Doors will open at noon and bingo will start at 1 p.m. This is for children ages 5 to 14. Cost is $20 for one book with 20 games per child. Additional specials may be purchased for $1 each. All prizes will be $25 gift cards to kid-friendly stores. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Children must be accompanied by an adult, who cannot play. There will be a 50/50 raffle for adults only. All proceeds will benefit the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Lexington Park will be hosting Lenten seafood dinners every Friday during Lent. They will have rockfish, haddock, fried oysters, steamed shrimp and fried shrimp. All meals come with two sides, so you can choose among coleslaw, fries, stewed tomatoes, green beans and applesauce. They have children’s meals including fish sticks and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They will also have a dessert table. The dinners are sold from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. in the church.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding its next pitch card party on Friday, March 20, at the squad building. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $20, and each bump will cost an additional $1 per partner. Payouts are $150 for first place, $100 for second place, $75 for third place, $50 for fourth place and $25 for fifth place. Biggest loser will receive $20. Prize money is guaranteed with 40 or more players. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and they will be selling squad lottery tickets. There will be snacks and drinks available for purchase. For more information, contact Bonnie Lemonds at bonnielemonds@hotmail.com or call 301-247-8397.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be holding a drive-through fried chicken dinner on Sunday, March 29, at the squad building on Colton Point Road in Avenue. Sales will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until they are sold out. The menu includes half a fried chicken, red potatoes, green beans, applesauce and a homemade dessert. The cost will be $15 per dinner. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Plan to come by the rescue squad building and pick up a freshly cooked chicken dinner with the trimmings. The auxiliary thanks you in advance for supporting their fundraisers.
There will be a drive-through shrimp and fries dinner on Friday, April 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 7th District firehouse in Avenue. Cost is $14, carryouts only. Sponsored by the fire department’s auxiliary. They remind everyone to check the batteries in their smoke alarms.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, March 21. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.