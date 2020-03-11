Hello everyone.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Lexington Park will be holding Lenten seafood dinners every Friday during Lent through April 3. They will have rockfish, haddock, fried oysters, steamed shrimp and fried shrimp, and meals come with two sides – cole slaw, french fries, stewed tomatoes, green beans or apple sauce. They have children’s meals including fish sticks and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They will also have a dessert table. The dinners are sold from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. in the church. Funds raised will go toward new tables and chairs for the dinning room.
There will be a drive-through shrimp and fries dinner on Friday, April 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 7th District firehouse in Avenue. Cost is $14, carryouts only. Sponsored by the fire department’s auxiliary. They remind everyone to check the batteries in their smoke alarms.
Holy Angels Catholic Church will be holding a seafood dinner on Sunday, March 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 21340 Point Lookout Road in Avenue. The dinner will be served buffet style, and the menu will include fried oysters, steamed spiced shrimp, crab balls, fried chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, pickled beets, dinner roll and beverages. The price is $30 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Advanced tickets purchased before March 14 or carryouts cost $28. They will also have dessert and craft tables and a raffle. For more information, call 301-769-3332.
The auxiliaries of the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad and the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a live and silent auction on Saturday, April 25, at Sacred Heart parish hall, located at 23080 Maddox Road in Bushwood. Accepted payments will be cash, credit card and checks with ID. There will be no bidder number fees or buyer premiums. The preview will be from 5 to 6 p.m. and the live auction will begin at 7 p.m. Some items that will be up for bid include antiques, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, arts, gift baskets, children’s picnic table, quilt, garden items and more. The evening will also feature a cash raffle, games, food and drink, desserts and more. To donate items or for more information, call Cindy at 301-481-7899 or Barbara Sue at 301-769-2654 or bsue@comcast.net.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, March 21. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
St. John’s School in Hollywood holds bingo every Sunday evening at the school’s Harris center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. to benefit the school.
There will be a kids only bingo on Sunday, March 22, at the Ridge firehouse. Doors will open at noon and bingo will start at 1 p.m. This is for children ages 5 to 14. Cost is $20 for one book with 20 games per child. Additional specials may be purchased for $1 each. All prizes will be $25 gift cards to kid-friendly stores. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Children must be accompanied by an adult, who cannot play. There will be a 50/50 raffle for adults only. All proceeds will benefit the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding its next pitch card party on Friday, March 20, at the squad building. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start promptly at 6:30 p.m. There will be snacks and drinks available for purchase. For more information, contact Bonnie Lemonds at bonnielemonds@hotmail.com or call 301-247-8397.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will not be holding a chicken dinner in April due to Easter. The May dinner is also canceled due to Mother’s Day. The next fried chicken dinner at the Ridge hall will be on Sunday, June 14.
Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown has bingo every Friday evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and early birds start at 6:30 p.m. They have a very large jackpot to be won. They will be selling food and beverages, too. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
There will be an indoor yard sale on Saturday, March 21, from 7 a.m. to noon at the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad annex building, located on 21506 Colton Point Road. Table rentals available inside for $20 and outside for $10. For more information or to donate items, call Trisha at 301-769-3214.
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual spring craft show on Sunday, April 5, at the Hollywood firehouse social hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free admission and free parking. The auxiliary will be selling refreshments, including stuffed ham sandwiches, stuffed ham by the pound and chicken salad sandwiches. So, mark your calendars and come out to do some shopping for Easter gifts. For more information, contact Leone Gatton at craftshow@hvfd7.com.
I would like to thank my many readers and friends for your lovely get well cards and messages of encouragement and prayers. I am still trying to recover from the mini-stroke I had; my arms are weak so I have a very hard time getting in and out of the car, bed, etc. Other than that, I have recovered from the stroke. I pray I will get full use of my arms back. Your well wishes and prayers are helping me more than you know – many thanks.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.