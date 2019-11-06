Hello everyone.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, will be holding its 33rd annual craft fair, sponsored by Sarah Circle and the United Methodist Women, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the church hall. Shop for local crafts, and they will also have delicious food for sale, including baked goods. For table reservations or more information, contact Carolyn at 301-290-0558, call the church at 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org. All proceeds will support the church and its local missions.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary is having a fundraiser at Ledo’s restaurant in Leonardtown on Nov. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Let the server know you are there to support the squad. The auxiliary is also sponsoring a fundraiser that will run every Thursday night until there is winner. The queen of hearts fundraiser will be held at Fitzie’s Marina and Restaurant, located at 21540 Joe Hazel Road in Leonardtown. Ticket sales are from 4 to 6:45 p.m., and the drawings will be at 7 p.m.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will benefit from a pitch tournament on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Quade’s Store in Bushwood. The registration fee is $20 per person with a maximum of 48 players. Prizes are $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third. Homemade desserts will be available for purchase, and there will be a 50/50 raffle and pull tabs. For more information or reservations, call Bobbie at 301-769-3508.
Mary Catherine Kane and her son would like to wish a real great lady and friend, Arthuretta Bowman, a wonderful birthday. She celebrated her big day on Nov. 4. We hope your day was special and the year ahead will be full of lots of happy memories.
Mother Catherine Academy will be holding its eighth anniversary bingo on Saturday, Nov. 16. Everyone will receive a stainless steel thermos and a $10 gift certificate. Make a $20 reservation, which is the cost of your first book, to receive a gift. Regular games will pay $200, and specials will pay $300. They will also be selling chicken dinners for $7. For more information, call 240-538-5244 or go to www.mothercatherine.org.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carry-outs. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. I will see you there.
A very happy belated birthday to Sylvia Gainey of Clements, who celebrated on Nov. 5. We hope you had a great day and that you are still celebrating a great year ahead.
You can now apply for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County program, which will be held April 25. This is the 30th year for the group’s one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The volunteer organization helps low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at local libraries and senior centers or printed from their website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
An auction to benefit Immaculate Conception Church will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at the church on Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. The preview will start at 4 p.m. There will be a live auction, silent auction, bake table, raffles, food table, basket table and lots of fun and excitement. The big raffle will consist of a 75-inch television for first place, $500 for second place and $200 for third place. They will have items to auction including quilts, furniture, antiques, gift sets, gift cards, sports memorabilia, collectibles and more. Auctioneer will be A.J. Bussler. Food and drinks will be for sale. See donated items at the website auctionzip.com and search 20659. For more information, contact Annetta Wood at 301-481-3813, Georgia Russell at 301-904-3807 or the rectory at 301-884-3123.
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring its annual fall craft show on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. There will be about 130 craft vendors from all over Maryland and beyond. They will also be selling raffle tickets for a “fire truck toy box,” which was handcrafted and donated by a Hollywood volunteer firefighter. It will be raffled on Dec. 19. The auxiliary will sell barbecue and stuffed ham sandwiches, homemade soup, hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and more. Stuffed ham will also be available by the pound, and there will be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. The group will also be selling tickets for a handmade toy fire truck chest, which will be raffled in December. For more information, email Leone Gatton at craftshow@hvfd7.com or visit www.hvfd7.com.
A very happy birthday to Carol Bowles of Charlotte Hall, who will celebrate on Nov. 10, and to Bob Bowles of Colton’s Point, who also will celebrate Nov. 10.
On Monday, Nov. 11, there will be a Veterans Day parade and memorial wreath-laying ceremony on the square in Leonardtown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. So mark your calendar and make plans to attend.
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association held its 11th annual dinner and dance on Oct. 19 at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, where they honored Miss Lettie Marshall Dent. The closed their doors 54 years ago in 1965. I was honored to be invited to this beautiful occasion. The food was great, as was the music by True Blue Country. The association is a great bunch of people who put in a lot of team work. Hats off to the Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association for a job well done.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.