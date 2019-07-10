Hello everyone.
There will be a summer dinner served at Trinity Church Hall in St. Mary’s City on Saturday, July 13, from noon to 5 p.m. The menu will include crab cakes, smoked baked ham and seasoned fried chicken, as well as parsley potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, pickled beets, apple sauce, roll, coffee and tea. Desserts will also be available for sale. The dinner will be served family-style or drive-through/carry-out.
The price is $23 for adults, $12 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
For more information, call 301-862-4597, email trinityofficesmc@gmail.com or visit www.trinitysmcmd.com.
Christmas in April of St. Mary’s County will be holding its annual yard sale on Saturday, July 13, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown from 7 to 11 a.m. They will be selling building materials, cabinets, countertops, windows, file cabinets, computer desks, dishes, lamps, blinds and much more. All items are sold as is, and money collected will be used to support the organization that helps low-income homeowners, particularly those who are elderly or disabled, with free home repairs. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
The Hughesville Baptist Church is holding its annual vacation Bible school this week through Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 4 years to sixth grade. For more information, call 301-274-3672.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will host a brown bag auction at the squad building, located at 22855 Lawrence Avenue, on Saturday, July 20. Doors open at 9 a.m. for browsing and the auction will begin promptly at 11 a.m. There will be vendor items and refreshments for sale as well as a baked goods table and a 50/50 raffle. The auxiliary is requesting donations such as gift cards, memorabilia or any other itms that will help this event be a success. For more information, contact Jamie at 301-481-7421 or jamieweber11@gmail.com.
The final big weekend of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival will happen Thursday, July 11, through Monday, July 15. The carnival opens at 7 p.m. each night and will feature games, rides and plenty of good food including pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and more. Each night of the carnival they will be giving away three boys and three girls bicycles through raffles for children ages 12 and younger (must be present to win).
They will have unlimited rides for $10 each night, or tickets can be purchased separately. Also, on the final night of the carnival they will raffle a treasure chest of cash prize. The carnival is owned and operated by the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, visit www.hvfd7.com.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, July 14, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carry-outs. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables and cole slaw. Cost is $12. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. I will see you there.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville will be holding its seventh annual car show on July 13. Show hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Cost for spectators is $3 at the gate or free for children 10 and younger. Registration fee for cars is $20 at the gate or $15 for preregistration by June 22, and there will be trophies for the top 30 and five specialty awards. There will also be a blessing of the cars, vendors, food, a pie-eating contest and more. Proceeds will benefit the United Methodist Men’s Ministries. For more information, contact Jimmy Herriman at 301-481-0360 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, July 20. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.