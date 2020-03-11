A clean community can lead to a healthy and happy community. That’s part of the impetus behind a community cleanup scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, in Lexington Park.
Organized by the Southern Maryland Sierra Club and The Elijah International Foundation, the morning of stewardship is open to anyone interested in doing a good deed for the betterment of the community.
Volunteers plan to cleanup the area along FDR Boulevard between Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road near the AMC movie theater and behind Millison Plaza. They will be concentrating their efforts on removing the heavy debris in the drainage stream there, and the wooded area behind Nicolet Park, which is full of trash.
“We’re really excited to work with the Elijah Foundation and community partners on this cleanup,” said Rosa Hance of Great Mills, a former Southern Maryland Sierra Club chair who earlier this year was selected to lead the Sierra Club’s state chapter. “Environmental stewardship and community service go hand in hand in helping to build a more sustainable, healthy and just society for all.”
Volunteers are asked to meet near the park entrance on FDR Boulevard behind Ledo’s pizza restaurant near the dumpster, and to bring water to drink and to wear boots or study shoes. Sierra Club will provide gloves and hand tools.
The event is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to noon. In the event of heavy rain Saturday morning, the cleanup will take place instead on Sunday.
The groups extended thanks to Millison Management and St Mary’s County Department of Public Works for support and use of a trash bin.
RSVP to Hance at rosa.hance@mdsierra.org. For more information, visit the website www.facebook.com/somdsierraclub/events or www.sierraclub.org/maryland/southern-maryland-group.
Get ready for prom
The Lexington Park library will hold “Cinderella Society” on Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. Find a unique look — stop by the formal wear give-away event to get ready for prom. Find dresses in all styles and sizes, on-site alterations, hair and nail tips, accessories and menswear. No registration required. Donations will be accepted from March 16 through 20 at the Lexington Park library.
Great Mills gives back
Great Mills High School students and staff have organized a community service project in an effort to give back to the community that has supported them since the school shooting that occurred on March 20, 2018. As the two-year mark of the incident nears, the school is collecting donations to benefit the local homeless community. The items needed for donation include body wipes, lip balm, deodorant, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, band-aids, mints, cough drops, gum, socks, granola bars, water bottles and gallon ziplock bags.
Donations will be accepted through Friday, March 13, at the following sites: Great Mills High School, St. Mary’s County Public Schools central administration office, Chesapeake Public Charter School, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Potbelly, Living Word Community Church in Mechanicsville, SPICE Studio, St. Inie’s Coffee, Southpoint Church office in Leonardtown, Linda’s Café and Ridge Market. On March 20, student and staff volunteers will sort and bag the items to make to-go bags for people who are homeless.
Fishing fair set this month at fairgrounds
The second Southern Maryland Fishing Fair and Boat Safety Exposition will be on Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. There will be boat safety and life-saving training, fishing vendors, raffles, door prizes and more. Cost is $4 or free for children 12 and younger. For more information, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/events/southern-maryland-fishing-fair-and-boat-safety-exposition or www.smrfo.com.
Celebrate Maryland’s birthday with Mass
The Feast of the Annunciation Mass, in conjunction with Maryland Day, will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at historic St. Ignatius Church in St. Inigoes. The celebrant will be the Rev. William George. All are welcome to attend.
This year is the 386th anniversary of the passengers on the Ark and the Dove landing at St. Clement’s Island in the Potomac River. The day of the landing, March 25, coincides with the Feast of the Annunciation. The settlers, led by Father Andrew White, celebrated the first Mass in the new Maryland colony on this feast day in 1634.
In commemoration of that special event, since 1976, local residents have gathered at the historic St. Ignatius church to celebrate the Mass of the feast day, the announcement of the angel to Mary about the son of God to be born into the world, and to remember the founding of the Maryland colony.
Apply now for high school academies
St. Mary’s public school system will accept online applications for its four signature high school academies: The STEM Academy at Great Mills, The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Chopticon, The Academy of Global and International Studies at Leonardtown and The Academy of Finance at Chopticon.
Applications can be accessed online at www.smcps.org/academies through Friday, April 17. Students can be from anywhere in St. Mary’s to apply for the academies. For more information, contact the department of curriculum and instruction at 301-475-5511, ext. 32104.
Old Dominion tickets go on sale next week
Ticket will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. for the concert by Old Dominion with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce at the Calvert Marine Museum for members of the museum. The tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 20. This country music concert will take place on Aug. 21 at the museum’s outdoor pavilion.
To purchase tickets, visit calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 1-800-787-9454.
Pro bono lawyer available at library
Maryland Legal Aid will be offering free civil legal services at the Lexington Park library tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m. Attorneys, paralegals and law students at the library can help with a variety of civil issues, including bankruptcy, child custody and support, debt collection, expungement, housing and veteran’s benefits. Appointments can be made by calling 301-863-8188, and walk-in help will provided as available. Bring all documents needed to the library.
Dinner planned at Chaptico church
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Christ Episcopal Church in Chaptico will be held on Saturday, March 21, starting at 6 p.m. Dinner includes corned beef with all the trimmings and homemade desserts. There will be live Irish folk music. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Make reservations by calling 301-884-3451 or emailing office@cckqp.net.
Get tax help for free
St. Mary’s County AARP/IRS certified tax-aide counselors will provide free tax preparation and electronic filing for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of any age in St Mary’s County. Walk-in services are available at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Station 39, 21685 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Each taxpayer must bring a copy of their 2018 prior year tax returns, social security card and a picture ID. A detailed list of tax forms to bring is available at www.smctaxaide.org. To make an appointment, call 240-466-1740 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Donate food, get in free at county museums
St. Mary’s residents can bring nonperishable food items to St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and receive free admission during the month of March.
The donated food will go to the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen.
The museums are open daily, noon to 4 p.m. through March 25, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 26 to 29. For more information regarding events at the museums, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or at the website www.museums.stmarysmd.com.
For more information about St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, including how to volunteer or donate, visit the website stmaryscaring.org/home/.
Apply now for Rotary grants
The Leonardtown Rotary Club recently announced it is opening its call for grant applications for 2020 from St. Mary’s County nonprofit programs and public services agencies. The deadline for this award period is Wednesday, April 15; the awards will be announced in May.
A key element of “service above self” as practiced by the Leonardtown Rotary Club is providing grant funds to local agencies and programs that provide humanitarian services, with a focus on health, education and well-being, to the citizens of St. Mary’s. This is a competitive grant process and awards typically range between $250 and $500 depending on the need expressed and funding availability.
The application is available on the Leonardtown Rotary website at http://leonardtownrotary.org/grants or by contacting, Joshua Shaffer at joshuashaffer1979@yahoo.com.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.
Free student counseling offered
The Evening Counseling Center provides free counseling services by appointment to all students and parents of students enrolled in St. Mary’s public schools. The ECC is open Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and is located in the Great Mills High School counseling department. To schedule an appointment, contact Audra Bishop, school counselor, at 301-863-4001, ext. 18122, or abbishop@smcps.org; or Gary O’Neill, school psychologist, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32204, or gsoneill@smcps.org; or Amanda Knobel, school counselor, at 301-475-0240, ext. 43120, or ajknobel@smcps.org.