While the fallout continues from groups supporting or decrying a storytime earlier this summer at one of the St. Mary’s County Library branches that featured drag queens, another longtime annual tradition in the same vein is going on as planned this Saturday, featuring men dressed as women playing softball for a good cause.
The Clements Cuties event to raise funds and awareness of childhood cancers will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Cryer’s Back Road Inn ball field on Newtowne Neck Road in Compton. A group of men dressed in drag will play a game of softball against a team of all stars from the local women’s over-30 league.
While the game and other live entertainment is free, donations, including through a silent auction, raffle and refreshment sales, are requested to benefit this year’s recipients — Peyton Greer and Max Long, two boys who have cancer.
Shelby Opperman said that the charity started back in the 1970s, but then fizzled out for a while before the fundraising event was brought back several years ago. Some of the original members, including Ricky and Elise Ryce, still participate.
“Each man gets donations from businesses and friends,” and donations are collected the day of the event, she said.
While many of the participants might take softball seriously, the shenanigans this Saturday are sure to be in high supply. “They have to get primed before they do this,” Opperman, whose husband is one of the “Cuties,” said of the men dressed in flamboyant gowns, too-bright makeup and wild wigs.
“They do things to each others’ dugouts and do crazy things out on the field,” Opperman said.
Greer, who finished the eighth grade at Margaret Brent Middle School earlier this year, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of skeletal cancer last year after discovering a lump on his arm. The travel soccer player who enjoys crabbing with his uncle has two sisters and two brothers, and is going through treatments to become cancer free.
Long was diagnosed in 2017 at the age of 4 with a type of blood cancer. The young boy has spent 148 nights in the hospital and undergone 20 different types of medications since his diagnosis, according to the fundraiser website. He loves anything outdoors and plays T-ball and swims. His grandfather, JF Long, was one of the original Clements Cuties many years ago.
In addition to donations going to the two boys, some money will also go toward the Nolan Scully Public Service Scholarship fund.
“Last year we raised over $40,000,” Opperman said.
Saturday’s game will start around 4 p.m. And, the Chip Wood Band plans to perform on the Back Road Inn pavilion stage after the game. For more information or to make a donation, call 240-367-7442 or visit www.clementscutiesfoundation.org or just show up for some laughs and good will this Saturday afternoon.
Film festival coming this weekend to theater
This year’s Southern Maryland Film Festival will be held at R/C Theatres’ Lexington Exchange Movies 12 in California this Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at (rctheatres.com; Location: Lexington Exchange; Date: August 24).
The festival features 30 films being shown throughout the day in 90- and 120-minute blocks, each including several films and a filmmaker Q&A session. Tickets will be $8 per block, per person.
The categories for each block are: 10 a.m. for documentaries; 1 p.m. for animation and comedy; 3:45 p.m. for drama; 6:15 p.m. for suspense (for audiences 18+); and 8:15 p.m. for jury-nominated films. For movie titles and detailed descriptions of each film, visit the Southern Maryland Film Festival Facebook page.
For more information, visit the website smdff.org or email smdfilmfest@gmail.com.
Meet an Osprey at the Pax museum Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 24, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park will host special activities related to its newest visitor — a V-22 Osprey. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the museum will have the aircraft on display at its flight line, where there will be activities for kids and adults along with special guests to speak with, including pilots and engineers involved with the development and testing of the Osprey. There will also be personnel from the Special Operations Cargo Lab with their equipment to demonstrate the various roles of this unique tiltrotor aircraft.
Cost is $4 to $9 per person. For more, email association@paxmuseum.org or call 301-863-1900.
Bells to toll Sunday in remembrance
The bells at St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will participate in a nationwide bell-ringing commemoration on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. to honor those who were among the first enslaved Africans to arrive in the English colonies in the New World 400 years ago. The bells at each museum site, along with bells across the United States, will ring to remember the first enslaved Africans who landed in the English New World at Point Comfort, Va., in 1619. The bells will ring for four minutes — one minute for every 100 years.
Youth mentoring discussion scheduled
Youth mentoring programs in St. Mary’s County are invited to participate in a roundtable discussion on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Lexington Park library. The event is sponsored by the Behavioral Health Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership. To register, visit www.ymrt.eventbrite.com. Tickets are not required for admission, but registration is requested. For more information, 301-475-6777 or email stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.
Kids meals continue
St. Mary’s public schools’ Judy Center and food and nutrition services offered a free meal program this summer in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The school programs have ended, but ids and families can still visit the Lexington Park library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays through Aug. 30 to receive a nutritious box lunch. For more information or to help, call 301-863- 4068.Auditions for choral group planned
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, under the directorship of Leroy Pressley, is looking for additional singers. The group focuses on extended choral works as well as various choral styles and periods of music.
There will be auditions on Monday, Aug. 26, and Monday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night by appointment. Alternate dates may be arranged. Auditions will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Waldorf, and will consist of vocal warmups, pitch matching and vocal exercises to determine the singer’s vocal range. No prepared piece is necessary. High school age and older singers are welcome. The chorus is especially looking for tenors and baritones/basses.
The choir meets regularly from September to June, rehearsing Monday nights at Peace Lutheran Church, and performs three different concerts throughout the season.
Call Carol at 301-642-0594 for audition appointments. For more information, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Black bear hunting lottery open
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2019 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the five-day hunting season, taking place Oct. 21 to 25 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. The department will issue 800 hunting permits this year.
The annual bear hunt is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities, according to DNR.
Hunters may apply for the lottery online, at regional service centers, or at one of more than 250 hunting and fishing license agents across the state. All entries must be completed by Aug. 31 and must be accompanied by a $15 nonrefundable application fee. Only one application per person will be accepted. The drawing will be held Sept. 3.
For more information, visit http://dnr.maryland.gov/huntersguide/Pages/BlackBearHunt.aspx.
Past editions of The Tester available digitally
Archives from 1948 to 1962 of The Tester newspaper, which is owned by APG Media, the parent company of The Enterprise, are now available digitally through the St. Mary’s County Library on its website at http://stmalib.archivalweb.com/reelSelector.php. The library system and Naval Air Station Patuxent River also have made available the list of command histories at the base from the 1940s and 1950s.
The Navy plans to continue the digitization process to include other editions of the paper, including early dates starting in 1943 as well as later issues post-1962. Some editions not currently available online via the library’s website are available to view at the three public library branches. Anyone with access to any pre-1948 editions of The Tester is asked to contact Patrick Gordon at Pax River at 301-757-3343 or email patrick.a.gordon@navy.mil.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The lightkeeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.