I’ve never seen a jinx work so quickly.
Tuesday morning found us back at the pediatrician’s office getting Hadley checked out after recent bouts with pneumonia and a randomly-spiking fever (with no obvious causes, or even associated symptoms — good times). She was cleared. Sweet relief!
I brought her older brother along to avoid making two trips to daycare within the hour. Oliver wanted to be checked out as well — never mind that he would normally fight like a wounded badger if we were actually going to the doctor on his behalf. Ollie has been fearful of getting “laser shots” (no idea where the laser part comes from) since a recent checkup, but he was unconcerned about the visit since it was allegedly for his sister.
During triage, Hadley got her temperature taken. Ollie insisted on having his done, too. Given we were there for my daughter, the one who had actually had a fever, I made a joke — a joke! — with the nurse.
“Wouldn’t it be funny,” I said, “if I was all worried about Hadley but it was Oliver’s that suddenly read, like, 102?”
Ha ha ha! We chuckled. Humor. So funny.
Ollie’s temperature had been normal, too. We met with the pediatrician. Everything looked and sounded fine. As Hadley sat in my lap, Oliver alternated between climbing on top of the exam table and attempting to unlock the desktop computer. Hadley “read” while I directed her brother to get down or stop touching, respectively. (That went nowhere.)
Hadley’s new M.O. is to repeat everything I say to her brother in a scolding tone . . . which goes over really well, as you can imagine.
“Oliver, that wasn’t nice.”
“Not nice, Ollie!” parrots Hadley.
“Can you get your shoes on, please?” I ask.
“Ollie, shoes! Shoes on!” his sister barks, complete with warning finger.
We wrapped up our appointment and made our way to daycare. I ran around like a wild person at work, trying to catch up on projects left in various half-finished states after I received the dreaded “your child has a fever” call the day before.
I realize that much of my angst over these illnesses is really my own discomfort with changes in routine. I rely on the predictable nature of the day to feel safe as much as my kids do. Surprises throw me off-kilter, and I’m not spontaneous. Fevers are a spontaneous surprise — so it’s not shocking that I don’t handle them well.
I do handle them, though; I mean, I’m a parent. I fly into nurse mode and start tracking temperatures, medications and dosages on a notepad next to our coffeemaker. My husband probably thinks I’m nuts, but it’s easy to lose track of when you last gave ibuprofen and to whom — or, you know, if you actually finished 10 days of antibiotics or five days of pink eye drops.
Barrel of laughs over here, I tell you.
After Hadley’s all-clear, I was riding high on Tuesday when I got another call from daycare . . . about Oliver. He’d refused his afternoon snack, saying his stomach hurt, and fallen asleep in the middle of a busy classroom. He’d developed a low fever, too.
I rushed home. My 4-year-old had been right as rain not eight hours earlier when I’d been preoccupied with his little sister. Hadley was now happily singing “Sesame Street” songs, oblivious to any problems. They’d managed to completely swap places.
Obviously I’d jinxed us all by making that crack in the doctor’s office. We had a rough, delirious evening that became a long night. But by Wednesday morning, Ollie was (mostly) back to normal — and with tiredness as the only lingering effect. Both his and ours.
I hate when my kids are sick, and also hate missing work unexpectedly. But these days at home are always reminders that I need to be more adaptable.
I might be able to manage it . . . with more coffee.
