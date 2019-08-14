Coffee helper

I like to live on the edge. You know: drinking hot coffee around climbing toddlers and such.
One of the first two-word phrases my children put together was, in fact, “hot coffee.” We taught Oliver and Hadley the concept of this particular danger early — mostly because I am always holding a mug of hot liquid, and giving that up was the one line I couldn’t cross.
Literally: I can’t give it up. The coffee addiction is strong. And if I want the energy to parent, it is also non-negotiable.
Spencer was drinking that coveted morning brew long before I was. I remember the exact moment that coffee consumption transitioned from recreational to medicinal for me, and it’s no surprise. Before having my first baby, I was impressed by the Keurig we received as a wedding gift, but it wasn’t put to constant use. And after kids? Well.
Coffee obsession is everywhere. According to a 2018 survey of 3,000 adults commissioned by the National Coffee Association, 64% of respondents said they had consumed a cup of coffee the previous day. For many of us, it’s probably more like two or three.
When my 4-year-old son was just learning to talk and interact with us, I remember him pretending to “drink” coffee from a toy cup one morning — the first time I really had that powerful “wow, he is paying attention” moment. I figured he was, of course; kids pick up on everything. But I hadn’t yet witnessed it myself.
Hadley is the next to jump on the coffee interest bandwagon. The kids want whatever we’re eating or drinking, of course — even if it looks “gross,” in the case of shrimp or Brussels sprouts, according to Ollie. Our daughter is definitely our more adventurous eater. Telling her the coffee is hot or “just for adults” is no deterrent. For a while, she was trying to sneak sips whenever I left a mug unattended, so I had to start placing all beverages on a counter away from curious little hands.
I slipped up one day, though. While tending to an Ollie-initiated crisis, I set my half-full mug on the kids’ play table in the kitchen. I barely thought about it.
Once the random issue was resolved (Oliver’s requests are always urgent), I went about tidying up in the kitchen — and Hadley spotted my unattended coffee. As mama’s helper, she is always on alert for ways to lend a hand . . . and knows I rarely go anywhere without my orange mug. She went for it.
“Mommy! Your coffee!” Hadley started, and I looked up just in time to see her lifting the mug.
“Your coffee!” she said again, toddling forward, and this time the liquid sloshed at her feet. Spencer was just behind her, barely out of reach — just watching this whole debacle unfold in slow motion.
Hadley placed one little foot on the slick surface and totally lost her footing. As she started to fall, the coffee exploded from the mug like it had been detonated: splashed across the kitchen table, the walls, a nearby chair. Poor Hadley skidded in the mess and slipped right into the closest puddle at her feet.
This happened in seconds. The coffee was lukewarm, thankfully — no doubt because I’d had to set the drink down many times before. But suddenly we had one wailing, confused little girl and a sticky-sweet mess covering our dining area. My babe was soaked from shoulder to foot in caramel macchiato-sweetened brew, even getting it in her hair. It would have been comical if she wasn’t so sad.
Hadley was fine — just clearly shocked at how quickly that one act of her toddler kindness went sour. We offered comfort and stifled our surprised giggles. Our day got a later start as we marched to the bathtub, where Hadley got a scrub, and followed that up by scrubbing the floors (and walls, and furniture) downstairs.
It’s been at least a month, and Spencer and I still chuckle remembering the chaos. And me? Well, when the cleanup started, I went ahead and made another cup of coffee.
I am definitely more cautious with where I leave my mugs, and I’ve taken to letting Hadley — still fascinated by our mysterious brews — lick the creamer spoon if she’s nearby.
It’s the little things. And I think she would agree.
