Community helps recoup losses from trailer fire

A woman whose trailer burned early Saturday morning is receiving support from the community, as well as from the responding fire department where her son volunteers as a firefighter.
Barbara Ford and her 12-year-old grandson, who was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation during the fire, “lost everything,” with no insurance to cover the fire marshal’s damage estimate of $25,000 to the house and additional $20,000 of possessions.
A news release from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, which responded to the fire, says the department recently installed smoke alarms at the residence, which alerted Ford and her grandson to the fire.
Ford’s sons, Michael Young, who is a firefighter at Bay District, and Earl Young, a St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office deputy, each organized fundraisers to support her following the destruction, totaling more than $10,000 of monetary donations so far.
Several community members are also running donation drives to recoup losses of clothing and personal care items, which can be dropped off at either the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s California company, or at the Foundation 4 Heroes headquarters at the Back at Your Best chiropractor office in California.
A frequent collaborator with Foundation 4 Heroes, sheriff’s correctional officer Brandon Reynolds is also arranging furniture pickup, according to the foundation.
Pickup or deliveries can also be arranged by contacting Dr. Jay Lipoff of Foundation 4 Heroes at 301-862-2378. To donate cash, or for more information, visit www.gofundme.com/f/byetn2-family-lost-everything-in-fire or www.gofundme.com/f/my-mom-needs-your-assistance.
Wine festival going virtual tomorrow
The St. Mary’s County NAACP’s Overflow Wine and Music Festival will be held for free online Saturday, June 20, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The festival was conceived last year and was set up to be held on the waterfront in St. Mary’s City, but then COVID-19 happened.
Now, the festival will be held online, and will feature several eateries, wineries, distilleries and businesses as well as performances by jazz pianist Marcus Johnson, the Trilogy Band and Latrice Carr, who was originally slated to open the Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival in July.
Also present will be nonprofit organizations focusing on youth mentoring scholarships, educational programs for preschoolers, voter education and census awareness.
To view the free festival on Saturday afternoon, visit www.overflowfestival.org. Donations will be accepted at www.overflowfestival.org/donate/.
Fire marshal says social media post was bogus
A post on social media claiming Gov. Larry Hogan (R) had issued a directive limiting July 4 celebration time to 30 minutes or less and to hold sparklers at a certain angle was totally fake, the office of the state fire marshal said in a news release Tuesday.
The fake post said that all Maryland residents would be allowed “no more than two sparklers for the day” and sparklers were to be held “at a stationary 45-degree angle at all times,” with a 30 minute outdoor time limit, and that “hugging, kissing or touching of any kind” would not be permitted.
The fire marshal’s office recommends that Marylanders follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, but does limit your celebration to a certain amount of time. Legal fireworks are still allowed to be fired off in approved areas, as always, and the agency issues permits for fireworks displays for any fireworks which have a launching mechanism. Most of those displays have been canceled by their applicants due to COVID-19, though.
A list of public fireworks displays will be posted online at www.firemarshal.mdsp.org soon.
Those who choose to use legal fireworks should, as always, purchase fireworks in the area they choose to discharge them and determine which fireworks are legal, have a bucket of water or hose nearby when discharging, and extinguish remains of fireworks before throwing them out.
Great Mills pool set to pop its top and open
The dome on top of the Great Mills Swimming Pool is set to be taken off Monday, and the pool’s tentative opening date is Saturday, June 27.
Specific details for designated lap swimming and open swim times will become publicly available next Tuesday, prior to the pool’s opening, and reservations will be required during those designated times due to the pool’s limited capacity.
Details will be available at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/aquatics.
Some summer programs canceled by pandemic
While many outdoor summer recreation programs are now taking applications, some are completely off the table for this year due to restrictions on large gatherings, vulnerable populations and limited access to public schools.
The first two weeks of Summer Fun Camps, from June 22 to July 3 at Margaret Brent, Hollywood and Carver recreation centers and Chancellor’s Run Regional Park, are canceled.
Camp Inspire and New Horizons Summer Camps which operated in school buildings are canceled. Indoor programs such as track and field meets, girls and boys basketball camps, volleyball camp, open skates at Leonard Hall, gymnastics classes, indoor facility rentals and some leisure classes are canceled. Refunds will be directly sent, but those with specific refund questions can contact webtrac@stmarysmd.com.
The annual Summerstock Theater production will be going virtual, though, and is taking auditions. This year’s show will include songs from Old Broadway.
For details on that, visit www.stmarysmd.com/docs/summerstockaudition.pdf.
Rescue squads set to host benefit yard sale and ice cream night
An indoor yard sale will be hosted at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad building on Old Flora Corner Road on Saturday, June 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Remember to bring a mask.
And, a drive-thru fundraiser will be held at the Bruster’s ice cream shop on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, which will donate 25% of all proceeds to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad auxiliary, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.
Piney Point kayak launch to open, but sign up first
Interested kayakers will be able to launch their vessels from the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum’s kayak launch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with preregistration.
To download a registration form, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/PPL. After being filled out, the form can be emailed to April Havens at april.havens@stmarysmd.com.
Pesticide containers can be brought north
The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s summer pesticide container recycling program is on, but the closest location is in Frederick County, according to a news release from the St. Mary’s County government.
Agriculture department inspectors will supervise the collection of out-of-county pesticide containers at the Frederick County Landfill on Reich’s Ford Road on July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The program is free and open to all agricultural producers and pesticide applicators.
Due to restrictions, those from outside Frederick County can recycle pesticide containers, but cannot bring trash to the landfill.
Food pantry stays open
The Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville will keep offering bread, bagels and other foods to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Although the church will be closed for services and all other meetings, food will continue to be given. Call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.