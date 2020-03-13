Coronavirus cancels museum's opening plans

Upcoming events to mark the season opening of Historic St. Mary’s City have been canceled due to fears surrounding COVID-19, but the museum will still be open for tours as planned later this month.
The museum had been planning to kick off its opening season with a symposium on the Maryland Dove’s reconstruction tomorrow, followed by the museum’s annual Maryland Day ceremony next week on March 21.
Across the bay in St. Michaels, construction is still underway on a rebuilt Maryland Dove, a re-creation of the Dove which, on March 25, 1634, brought settlers to land which was later purchased from the native Yaocomico and called St. Mary’s City.
The current replica, commissioned in 1978 and called the museum’s “floating ambassador,” is still functional at the museum. The new replica is being built at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, and is expected to be completed in 2021.
A symposium detailing progress on the new Dove scheduled for this Saturday was intended to provide details on the project, including construction plans, history, research and design plans.
Also, the museum’s large Maryland Day celebration, which usually draws crowds to the living history exhibits near the museum’s transition out of winter hours, was canceled, according to a release from the museum earlier this week.
Still, the museum will be open free of charge on March 21, and exhibits will be running. Living history exhibits will officially reopen on Tuesday, March 17.
And, the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point will be running a Maryland Day event on Wednesday, March 25, with free museum admission and water taxi rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a ceremony featuring guest speakers from 2 to 3 p.m.
“There are no plans to cancel it as of today,” a representative for the St. Clement’s Island Museum said Wednesday morning, noting any plans to cancel the event would be disseminated as soon as a decision is made.
A list of impacts in St. Mary’s County related to COVID-19 is available on The Enterprise’s website at www.somdnews.com/enterprise/.
Wrestling matches slated for Saturday
MCW Pro Wrestling will be hosting its Spring Fever Double Shot match this weekend at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.
Wrestlers will first host a meet and greet at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, with a bell time set for 7:30 p.m.
This weekend, Orange Cassidy, Tommy Dreamer and Greg Excellent will take on King McBride, George Jenkins and Paul Jordane; Tommy Dreamer will take on Shaun Cannon and Boom Hayden, women’s champion Gia Scott will fight superstar wrestler Rebel; and champions Kekoa and Joe Keys will bout with Chuck Lennox and Drolix of Black Wall Street, just to name a few of the bouts.
COVID-19 cancels health department’s planned town hall
The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Youth Risk Survey town hall has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
The town hall, which was scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been postponed indefinitely, but the youth risk behavior report is available to the public on the state health department at https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/ccdpc/Reports/Pages/YRBS2018.aspx.
The national youth risk behavior survey is conducted by the U.S. Center for Disease Control, and monitors health-risk behaviors in high school aged students, including mental health, tobacco, drug and alcohol use; sexual behavior, violence, dieting and nutrition.
Expungement fair slated for March 28 at circuit courthouse
An expungement fair will be hosted by the Office of the Public Defender on Saturday, March 28. The fair will provide resources to those seeking expungement, offering job resources, mental health help and counseling and access to substance abuse facilities.
The expungement fair will be hosted in the county’s district court building in the Russell conference room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., near the public defender’s office in Leonardtown.
Health department seeks community nurse until June
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is seeking a contractor/community health nurse for a three-month period from March 30 through June 30, with a possibility of an extension.
The position would provide infectious disease/outbreak case investigations, phone call screening, and emergency planning for the Public Health Preparedness and Response Division.
For more information about this position with the county health department, visit www.smchd.org/rfp.
Volunteers for child advocacy sought
Southern Maryland court-appointed special advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect are seeking volunteers at the Center for Children.
Court-appointed special advocates, or CASA, speak up for children who experience abuse or neglect in court, advocating for the children’s best interests. CASA volunteers make courts aware of these children’s needs, whether it be health, learning, emotional or psychological issues.
Those interested in becoming a CASA Volunteer should visit http://center-for-children.org/programs/court-appointed-special-advocate-casa/ for more information, or reach out to the CASA of Southern Maryland casa@center-for-children.org, or call NaQuita Coates, Training and Recruitment Specialist, at 410-535-3047.
The next volunteer training is scheduled to begin on April 21.
DNR photo contest open for entries
Novice and professional photographers can submit nature photos to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for its annual photo contest, and the top prize is a $500 check.
Winning entries to the photography competition will be placed in the Natural Resource Magazine and in the department’s 2021 wall calendar, as well as on the DNR’s website.
Photographers can submit up to three entries for $10, and additional entries are $3 now through Aug. 31. The grand prize winner receives $500, as well as a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail passport, a five-year magazine subscription and five copies of next year’s calendar.
For more information, visit the photo contest’s website at https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx.
Another fly-in market scheduled for next week
Historic Sotterley will be hosting another fly-in farmers market at the St. Mary’s airport on Saturday, March 21, offering locally farmed oysters, bread and baked goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Special guests” will be arriving at 11 a.m., according to an event posting from Sotterley.
Overdose response training offered
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be hosting a Narcan nasal spray training at the Charlotte Hall library on Tuesday, March 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The training demonstrates how to administer Narcan, a drug which may reverse an opioid overdose when used, as well as signs of an opioid overdose and how to respond to an overdose situation. Those who complete the training will be given free Narcan. For more information on the training, contact 301-475-6806.Twitter: @DanEntNews