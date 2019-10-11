Clarence “Buzzy” Ridgell would have turned 95 today, and his country store, which has been a south-county fixture for 65 years, is still as lively as it’s been for decades.
Buzzy “has been gone for 10 years now, but not much has changed,” J. Scott Ridgell, Buzzy’s son and heir of the store, said this week.
The country store in Scotland, which hasn’t sold bread or milk for years, primarily sells 10-ounce beer cans, which clientele consume in the store or on the porch while discussing the local buzz.
“I pride myself on not having changed much,” J. Scott said. He bought the store in 2007, two years before Buzzy died, and says that the only thing that’s really changed is an increased wine selection and a newly renovated bathroom.
J. Scott, like his father, keeps a list of his clients’ birthdays behind the counter, to hold them accountable to buy drinks for others on their birthdays, a backward tradition at the store. On Tuesday, the store threw a birthday party for WWII veteran Charlie Simms, a regular who turned 93 that day.
“He’s still on his game and still sharp as a tack,” J. Scott said. “That’s one thing I love about this place, meeting people like that.”
Buzzy tended to travel around his own birthday “so he wouldn’t have to buy a round” according to J. Scott.
While away from the store, Buzzy became a world traveler, and a thumbtack-splattered map at the store proves his reach.
“For a farm boy, growing up on a farm, he liked being somewhere new,” his son said.
The store will hold its annual car show this Sunday, Oct. 13, a tradition that started as a Flag Day event that was canceled due to Buzzy’s death in 2009, and now occurs on the day before Columbus Day, which is around Buzzy’s birthday.
Attorneys provide pro bono legal help
Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, a provider of pro bono civil legal services to low-income Marylanders, recently announced that in the past year, four St. Mary’s County volunteer lawyers provided free services to help Maryland residents overcome their civil legal challenges. According to a release from MVLS, those attorneys are Daniel Armitage (five cases), Samuel C. Baldwin Jr. (10 cases), Joshua S. Brewster (five cases) and Michael V. Davis (one case).
MVLS will recognize the accomplishments of all of its volunteer attorneys during its annual Celebrate Pro Bono awards program on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.
Attorneys provides services for criminal record expungements, divorce and child custody proceedings and other family law matters, landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosure, bankruptcy, estate planning, deed issues, and tax controversy as well as many other civil legal challenges.
To apply online for civil legal help, visit www.mvlslaw.org, or call MVLS at 410-547-6537 or 1-800-510-0050 Mondays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon.
Gamble for a cause
Lions Camp Merrick’s Night at the Races event will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Waldorf Jaycees Hall. There will be live music, an auction, raffles, horse racing, gambling, a hat contest and more. Cost is $45. For more, email info@lionscampmerrick.org or call 301-870-5858 or visit https://lionscampmerrick.org/a-night-at-the-races.
Alumni group to hold dinner, dance
Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will hold its annual dinner and dance on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. Dinner includes fried chicken, ham and all the fixings. Music will be by the True Blue Country band and there will be a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and a Thanksgiving basket raffle. Tickets are $35 per person.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180, or James Howe Jr. at 301-475-2363 or 301-904-9041.
Catholic women’s conference planned
The Encounter Grace “Begin Again” Women’s Conference will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown. The day will include inspirational talks, break-out sessions, prayer, confession and vendor shopping. Keynote speaker will be Laura Kelly Fanucci, praise and worship musician will be Corrie Marie, and break-out session presenters include Sandra Coles-Bell, Kelly Favret, Ali Hoffman, Melanie Rigney, Susan Timoney, and the Rev. Scott Woods. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.encountergrace.co.
Visit the ‘Lost City’ for trick-or-treating
Historic St. Mary’s City will host its popular free trick-or-treating event, Lost City, on Oct. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Spreading out over the museum grounds, the event will be spooktacular as families are invited to meet “lost” sailors, go trick-or-treating, play games and enjoy stories. Maryland Dove will be open and dressed for the occasion as the haunted ship. There is no fee, but monetary donations are appreciated. For more, call 240-895-4990 or email info@hsmcdigshistory.org.
Veterans Day parade entries accepted
Registration is still open for those wishing to participate in the 44th annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses are some of the entries which will be allowed to take part in the parade. The parade steps off at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, from St. Mary’s Ryken High School. The line of march then proceeds along Fenwick Street to the town square.
For more information or to request a parade entry form, see https://leonardtown.somd.com/veteransday/VetDayRegistration.pdf. Entries should be returned to Connie Pennington at Connie.Pennington@pae.com, no later than Friday, Oct. 18.
For more information about the parade, contact Brandy Blackstone at 301-475-9791 or brandy.blackstone@leonardtown.gov.
Church to host dinner theater
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville will be hosting a comedy/mystery dinner theater production of “Who’s Got the Sheriff?” by Kimberlee Mendoza on Friday and Saturday Nov. 1 and 2. On the dinner menu is fried chicken with all the fixings. Tickets are on sale now until Oct. 28 for $30, advanced reservations are required. Contact Lesley Maguire at 240-298-7227 for more information.
New class of leaders announced for 2020
Leadership Southern Maryland recently announced the selection of 35 Southern Maryland leaders for its Class of 2020.
Those from St. Mary’s County are Jerrilyn Borneman, director of development for St. Mary’s Ryken High School; John J. Brabazon, executive officer of Patuxent River Naval Air Station; Thomas A. Brewer, manager of environmental health, science and sustainability programs for St. Mary’s College of Maryland; Jason R. Burroughs, vice president at AV3 Inc.; James “Rusty” Cooper, director of information solutions operating unit for KBR; Anna N. Cotton, owner of Maralit Customs and Repairs & Spirits and Splinters; Megan E. de Vos, defense recruiting manager for Smartronix; Kristen D. Kennedy, APMSE analyst, PMA-261 for Precise Systems Inc.; James “Jay” Mattingly IV, training and quality assurance coordinator for St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services; Summer L. Raley, vice president at Zenetex; Erin M. Ramos, management analyst and technical writer for RTR Technologies; Ellen P. Servetnick, educational outreach office team lead for NAWCAD; Amber B. Starn, epidemiologist and director of health promotions for Charles County Department of Health; Regina L. Steele, director of perioperative services for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital; David C. Vollmer, president of Reliable Marine; and Michael R. Wick, provost and dean of faculty for St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
County parks offer some reduced rates for low-income families
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance, or SNAP benefits, visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s government — St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum — for $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s museum and $3 per person at Piney Point museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
For more information, visit www.Museums4All.org.
Report stranded marine animals
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone who has seen either a marine mammal or sea turtle in Maryland waters to report it to the state Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding program at 1-800-628-9944.