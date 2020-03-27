COVID-19 stress can take its toll

A pandemic and looming global recession is stressful, and can take a toll on one’s mental health.
The St. Mary’s health department recently said in a release older people, people with chronic illnesses, children, teens, health care workers, first responders and people with mental health conditions may be especially vulnerable to stress due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
To support yourself and loved ones during this time of panic, the health department advises you to avoid excessive exposure to media coverage of COVID-19, and take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories about the outbreak, as “it can be upsetting to hear about the crisis and see images repeatedly.”
When consuming media, the health department advises you to turn to sources which provide reliable information about protecting yourself.
Also try to do some safe activities which you enjoy to return to your normal life.
“Most people that do get sick with this illness will experience mild or moderate symptoms similar to the common cold or flu, and will recover well,” the release says, advising community members to “Stay grounded, exercise and meditate.”
Talking to family members and friends over the phone, or by video chat, will help you maintain a connection with others. When in self-isolation, still try to keep healthy habits up, like getting regular sleep, following a healthy diet and avoiding excessive alcohol and drugs.
Maryland residents can call 211, text their ZIP code to 898-211 or visit 211md.com for mental health services.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255, or you can chat online confidentially at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.
Local lawyer picked as one of top 100 women for 2020
A Leonardtown lawyer was chosen as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women earlier this month by the Baltimore legal newspaper The Daily Record.
Katie Werner, an associate at the Dorsey Law Firm in Leonardtown, was selected as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women for 2020 earlier this month by the paper.
After graduating from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1989, Werner began working at the Dorsey Law Firm in 1992 and has been practicing primarily in worker’s compensation and social security for almost 30 years, becoming a partner in 2003.
Werner is currently serving in her third term on the St. Mary’s Commission for Women, and is serving as the commission’s secretary. She is also serving on the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board and is involved with the local League of Women Voters, and has previously served on the county’s Cable Advisory Board, Teen Center Advisory Board and on MetCom’s board of directors.
The paper’s Top 100 Women list started in 1996.
Other local honorees include Leonardtown lawyers Marsha Williams in 2019, Kathleen McClernan in 2018 and Julie Randall in 2002.
Animal control limiting interactions
St. Mary’s animal control officers began limiting person-to-person interactions on Monday.
Officers will only respond to imminent public safety threats, requests from law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel, reports of injured domestic stray animals and complaints of cruelty and neglect, a release from the county government states.
The animal control office will continue to take phone calls and emails for service to take reports, follow up statements and questions.
Small businesses getting help in time of coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on small businesses in St. Mary’s.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced new small business relief programs on Monday aimed at businesses with less than 50 employees, and manufacturers.
The Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Loan Fund offers a loan to for-profit businesses with no interest or principal payments due in the first 12 months, which converts to a 36-month term loan of principal and interest payments at a 2% per annum interest rate.
The Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund offers grant amounts up to $10,000 to businesses and nonprofits, not to exceed three months of demonstrated cash operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020.
The Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund is an incentive program which helps Maryland manufacturers who produce personal protective equipment, which is urgently needed by hospitals and health care workers. More details are expected to be announced today, March 27.
Businesses with 500 or fewer employees can apply to the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund, which helps businesses purchase remote access equipment and software, provide on-site cleaning and sanitation services and allows businesses to use “other creative strategies” to prevent layoffs or closures.
Employees laid off due to COVID-19 qualify for Maryland unemployment benefits. For information on how to apply, visit http://labor.maryland.gov/employment/uicovidfaqs.shtml.
Health dept. seeking medical supplies
The St. Mary’s health department is collecting donations of unopened medical supply items.
The department is asking community members as well as medical and dental providers to donate universal viral mediums; nasopharyngeal swabs; face masks; latex-free, non-sterile disposable patient examination gloves; non-sterile disposable isolation gowns; surgical gowns; international gowns and coveralls; single-use or reusable face shields; powered air-purifying respirators; medical eye shields and reusable goggles; N95 respirators; alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60 to 90% alcohol; protective suits; and non-contact infrared thermometers.
Anyone who has these items and would like to donate them for the local reserve can contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at 301-475-4200, ext. 72120, to arrange a dropoff time and location.
Chicken dinner now has been canceled
The Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary has now canceled its drive-thru fried chicken dinner that was planned for this Sunday, March 29. Most all events in the county have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Frosh: Online price gouging victimizing some supply seekers
The state attorney general recently warned online marketplaces to be vigilant of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release Wednesday.
Letters sent to CEOs of companies which allow individuals to sell items on their sites from 33 state attorneys general note a 2-liter bottle of hand sanitizer was selling on Craigslist for $250, an 8-ounce bottle on Facebook Marketplace for $40 and on eBay, face masks were being sold for $40 to $50. Online retailers can be held responsible with a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation, as well as possible criminal prosecution, per emergency price gouging legislation passed by the state general assembly and by the governor’s executive order forbidding price gouging.
Marinas offered pumpout grants
Local marinas can apply for pumpout operations and maintenance grants now through April 15, according to the state department of natural resources.
Marinas with more than 50 slips, as well as any new or expanding marina, are required by state law to have a sewage pumpout station on site to prevent boaters from releasing raw sewage into the water. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for the grant must be submitted online. For more, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/Boating/Pages/pumpout/home.aspx.Twitter: @DanEntNews