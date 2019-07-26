For the 12th consecutive year, St. Mary’s kids had a chance to participate in summer camp fun with a positive message — Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or DARE.
“The concept of DARE is a three prong approach — it’s law enforcement, community and schools,” Cpl. Angela Delozier, who runs Camp DARE in the county, said.
“It’s important for kids to hear the same core values everywhere — if you’re surrounded by good things and that’s what you’re taking in, that’s what you’re gonna become. And if there’s a break down in one of those [three] units, you have the other two reiterating those core values,” she said.
After a lull in the DARE program in county schools, Delozier said one of Sheriff Tim Cameron’s (R) campaign initiatives was to ramp it back up, leading to the camp’s resurrection. The camp is supported through business and individual donations, including the Mechanicsville Optimist Club, Toyota of Southern Maryland, Walmart and others, Delozier said, and it is run by St. Mary’s sheriff office personnel, previous DARE campers and students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center’s criminal justice program.
The free camp, which ran from Monday to Thursday this week at Leonardtown Middle School, featured a number of typical camp activities, but also underscored a message for fifth and sixth graders to be responsible and conscientious decision makers.
“DARE started out in California because of gang violence in the 1980s,” Delozier said. “It’s not about that any longer. It’s about decision making, because it applies to every facet of life — who you surround yourself with, your friends, whether you choose or not to smoke, whether you choose to drink.”
Campers this year split into four teams, choosing a team moniker and motto, playing school yard games like dodgeball or kickball, as well as running obstacle courses and military drills. Interspersed with the games were lessons and demonstrations from emergency services agencies in the county, including Maryland State Police (which flew its Trooper 9 helicopter in), and demonstrations by the Ridge and Leonardtown volunteer fire departments.
Campers also participated in detective activities, trying their hands at fingerprinting and shoe impressions, while being introduced to the “DARE decision making model,” Delozier said.
“This year I tried to hit hot topics from this past school year, like bullying, vaping, things that we are seeing in schools that we’re having issues with,” she added.
“The other thing is, it’s important for the kids to see us in a different light as well so we build those relationships,” she added, noting a 23-year-old corrections officer served as a camp counselor this summer. She had taught him as a DARE instructor when he was in sixth grade.
“I just think it helps keep fueling kids to go in that right direction,” she said.
Final kids art class coming up soon
Join art instructor Ellen Duke Wilson in exploring fine arts at St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes, where young artists can expand their understanding of art and history this summer while learning to sketch, paint and sculpt. The final class in the series is “Collage: Putting the Pieces Together” on Aug. 6 to 8 from noon to 3 p.m.
At the end of the session, participants will create an individualized work of art. The class is geared toward children ages 7 to 17. Preregistration is required, and the price is $3 per child. All materials are provided, and participants are asked to bring a light snack.
For more information or to sign up a child, call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723.
Farm service agency seeks new local committee members
From now through Aug. 1, the USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for candidates to run for a position on local farm service agency county committees in Southern Maryland. Almost anyone participating or cooperating in an FSA program — and of legal voting age — can be a candidate. FSA county committees play a role in delivering farm programs.
Nomination forms are available on the USDA website at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections or from a local FSA county office.
Bass fishing tourney is July 27 in Potomac
The FLW Bass Fishing League tournament season will continue at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, with a T-H Marine FLW BFL Shenandoah Division tournament on the Potomac River, at Smallwood State Park. Weigh-in is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000 respectively in the one-day tournament.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Learn at Bible school
This year’s Vacation Bible School at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church is Monday through Thursday, Aug. 5 to 8, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for ages four to those entering sixth grade. The theme is “Miraculous Mission—God’s Awesome World.” The church is located at 9463 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Call 410-231-2075 for more, or to register for this free event go to www.shepherdofthebay.com.
Health dept. seeks nurse practitioner
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is seeking a nurse practitioner/contractor for a period of one year beginning immediately through June 30, 2020, with a possibility of extension, to provide clinical services for family planning, reproductive health and sexually transmitted infections. This position is a part-time position with flexibility, offering 8 to 24 hours per week. To learn more about this request for proposals and to apply, visit www.smchd.org/rfp/.
Boat regatta coming this weekend
The Summer Boat Regatta at the Wharf will be held in Leonardtown on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be various heats run throughout both days. For more, visit www.southernmarylandboatclub.com.
Input sought from farmers next week
The St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District in partnership with the local USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Service will be hosting the annual Local Work Group Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Agriculture Service Center at 26737 Radio Station Way in Leonardtown. The SCD will be seeking assistance in determining what practices or systems should receive priority funding for fiscal 2020. Discussion will include a review of current decisions and provide input on prioritizing local natural resource concerns for county and statewide across all USDA-NRCS Farm Bill Programs.
For more information, call 301-475-8402 or visit www.md.nrcs.usda.gov.
State sees decrease in roadway fatalities
Last year 511 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes across Maryland, according to data released today at the annual Maryland Highway Safety Summit. The figures reflect an 8.5 percent reduction in the number of crash fatalities compared to 2017, according to a release from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
“Your best defense in a crash? Always wear your seat belt, never drive impaired, slow down and avoid distractions,” MDOT Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in the release. “Being a safe and responsible traveler is an action each person can take every time they get in a vehicle.”
Each year, the same behaviors are the primary causes of injuries and fatalities on Maryland roads: failing to wear a seat belt, impaired driving, speeding and distraction. Pedestrians and bicyclists are most vulnerable when using roads. In 2018, 133 pedestrians and six bicyclists were killed, compared to 117 pedestrians and 11 bicyclists in 2017.
Learn more about the state Toward Zero Deaths campaign at towardzerodeathsmd.com.
Get help to quit smoking
The St. Mary’s County Health Department offers quit tobacco classes and other resources for free to individuals that are ready to quit using tobacco. For more information, visit www.smchd.org/tobacco or call 301-475-4330.
Help available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success. Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.