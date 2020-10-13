The next full-scale Oyster Festival won’t be held until Oct. 16-17 of 2021 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds; however the 2020 Festival offers virtual options. You may register for the Cook-off (demonstration only) to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Gwyn Novak, a former U.S. Oyster cook-off judge, will be preparing the leading oyster recipe submitted in competition. Gwyn is the chef and founder of No Thyme to Cook in Solomons Island. You may also register for the nationally-ranked oyster shuck-off to be held at 3 p.m. the same day. Shuckers will engage in opening oysters against time. While COVID-19 has presented challenges, shuckers from Maryland, Florida and other locations will come together virtually to display their talents live. Join in to help preserve this traditional event. The Rotary Club of Lexington Park has proudly sponsored the U.S. Oyster Festival in St Mary’s County for 54 years.
For more information, go to usoysterfestival@gmail.com.
Fall foliage report
The Maryland Fall Foliage Report tracks autumn’s colors as they appear across the state of Maryland.
Men and women who work for Maryland’s Park Service and Forest Service will provide eyewitness accounts and photographs as the fall season unfolds. This report is published weekly each Thursday so that you can prepare for weekend drives and hikes.
You may read the report online at MDDNR@public.govdelivery.com.
AMG to host its annual Halloween in the Garden
Come out to enjoy a socially-distanced, low-touch/no-touch day of Halloween fun and games 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in Dowell.
This beloved annual Halloween event has been reconfigured into a family-based, socially distanced celebration of the fall season. By using timed tickets, crowd size will be controlled each hour and dispersed throughout the day. Activities will be spaced across the entire 30-acre property.
For more information, contact 410-326-4640 or info@annmariegarden.org, or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Recipe of the Week
Crisp cucumber pickles
By Barbara Brstilo
Ingredients
1 cup cider vinegar
1 cup sugar
1½ cups cold water
1½ tablespoons dry onion flakes (Barbara prefers the Mexican flavor)
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon celery seed
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion salt
½ teaspoon celery salt
4-5 medium-sized cucumbers, washed, peel left on and cut into ¼-inch slices
Directions:
Put all ingredients – except the cucumbers – into a ½-gallon Ball or Mason-type jar with a tight-fitting lid. Cover jar and shake mixture until the sugar dissolves. Add in the cucumber slices and replace the lid tightly. Shake the jar upside down to blend all ingredients through the cucumber slices. Refrigerate. The pickles will be ready to eat after they are completely chilled, but will taste even better after a few days. Enjoy!
Barbara says that her mother-in-law gave her this recipe about 50 years ago and it is a family favorite, especially because you can eat the pickles the very next day. Barb and her husband lived in Washington, D.C. near Union Station for 25 years before moving in 2000 to a home that they’d built on the Potomac River in Piney Point. In 2016, they decided to downsize and moved to a duplex just a block away. Thank you so much, Barb, for sending this delicious recipe!
Please continue to send your community news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.