Starting this weekend, St. Mary’s residents can bring nonperishable food items to two county museums and receive free admission.
The donated food will go to the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, helping the program feed residents, especially local children, in need during spring break week through the nonprofit’s “Feed the Families” program, which provides groceries for some families at three elementary schools in St. Mary’s.
The public is encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to either St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point from Saturday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 29. Though a minimum of one food item per person will be required in order to receive free admission, visitors are encouraged to bring as much as they can contribute. Preferred items include pancake syrup, cereal, tuna, ramen noodles, canned chicken, hot chocolate packets, pasta sauce, rice, pancake mix and other similar foods.
The partnership between the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and the local soup kitchen is a continuation from a first food collection during the museums’ holiday open houses last December.
“We are thrilled that the museum division will continue working with us on our Feed the Family program when our schools go on spring break,” Kristine Millen, executive director for the St. Mary’s Caring, said in a release. “Our mission is to provide free meals to anyone in need, no questions asked, serving all with a spirit of compassion, dignity and respect, so every little bit helps to make sure no one goes hungry during this time.”
St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, founded in 1993 under the name “Mary’s Song,” is a small, community-based nonprofit organization. Though its primary mission is to serve breakfast and lunch, free of charge, Mondays through Saturdays, it operates other programs of service, including those that provide to food-insecure families and children at local schools.
In 2019, the soup kitchen provided 42,000 free meals to local individuals, children and families in need. They operate a facility on Great Mills Road with a volunteer board of directors, two part-time staff members and about 100 regular volunteers.
The spring break program complements the Museums for All initiative already in place at the two sites, where anyone with an EBT card can receive reduced or free admission at the two museums.
The museums are open daily, noon to 4 p.m. through March 25, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 26 to 29. For more information regarding events at the museums, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or at the website www.museums.stmarysmd.com.
For more information about St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, including how to volunteer or donate, visit the website stmaryscaring.org/home/.
St. Mary’s bags the most turkeys in 3-day season
Hunters reported taking 82 wild turkeys during Maryland’s 2020 winter turkey season, which was open statewide Jan. 23, 24 and 25. That includes 13 from St. Mary’s County, the most of any county and the most for St. Mary’s since the season was started in 2015, according to Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The statewide kill was higher than the 73 turkeys taken last year. Adult males, or gobblers, comprised 42% of the harvest with the remainder being adult females and juveniles. Nearly three-quarters were taken with a shotgun; others were hunted with a crossbow or vertical bow. Turkey populations at one time were limited in Maryland. In the 1980s and 1990s, an extensive program to trap and relocate wild flocks successfully established populations.
Evening will honor Clifton’s legacy at SMCM
The program “Nurturing the Compassionate Community: An Evening to Honor the Legacy of Lucille Clifton” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m. in Daugherty-Palmer Commons on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The evening will feature poetry readings and reflections to honor St. Mary’s College’s former Distinguished Professor of the Humanities Lucille Clifton.
Author Naomi Shihab Nye and poet Danusha Laméris will perform original works of poetry during the event. Cosponsored by the VOICES Reading Series, it is free of charge and open to the public.
Lee Capristo, director of publications at St. Mary’s College, will receive the President’s Lucille Clifton Award. Nominated by senior students, faculty and staff of the college, the award is given to employees who best embody the spirit of caring, compassion and nurturing that characterized Clifton, who was one of the most distinguished, decorated and beloved poets of her time.
Meeting about foam in waterways planned
An open house to present information about the Navy’s assessment of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, will be held at the Lexington Park branch of the St. Mary’s County Library on Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Navy has a policy to assess certain PFAS on and in the vicinity of installations, including Patuxent River Naval Air Station, which have known or potential releases of these compounds into the environment; these are compounds frequently found in firefighting foam and various industrial and consumer products.
The meeting will include informational displays along with representatives from the Navy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Maryland Department of Environment, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry and the St. Mary’s County Health Department. For more information, visit www.secnav.navy.mil/eie/pages/pfc-pfas.aspx or www.navfac.navy.mil/products_and_services/ev/products_and_services/env_restoration/installation_map/navfac_atlantic/washington/nas_patuxent_river.html.
Make a book from scratch at binding class
A French stitch book binding workshop will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Langley Road in Lexington Park. All skill levels are welcome, all materials, use of bookbinding tools and a lunch are included in the workshop fee of $135. The workshop will make a donation to the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust with profits from the class.
Artists, writers, journaling enthusiasts, and anyone who wishes to learn a new skill will be able to create a book with French stitch binding using handmade paper with instructors Carol Mackie Morris and Margaret Mackie. To sign up, visit https://corncribstudio.com/shop?olsPage=products%2Fbook-binding-class. For more, contact Becky Benton at bfbenton@yahoo.com.
Come out and rally for women in Leonardtown
A Women’s Rally and Celebration organized by the Democratic Women of St. Mary’s County will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Leonardtown in commemoration of International Women’s Day and to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Any organization that would like to contribute is asked to email iamstmarys@gmail.com.
Museum’s slave cabin garners state grant
A dozen Maryland nonprofits were recently awarded nearly $1 million in funds by the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Maryland Historical Trust. These grants offer assistance to organizations and private citizens in their sponsorship of projects involving the acquisition, construction, or improvement of sites related to African American heritage.
In St. Mary’s, Sotterley Plantation was awarded $78,000 for its slave cabin exhibit. Sotterley dates to 1703, and has more than 20 original buildings spanning its 300-year evolution. The slave cabin dates to the 1830s, and is located at the base of the hill below the main house. The project will include repairs to the slave cabin as well as accessibility improvements to the paths leading to it.
Church to celebrate its pastor
First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park invites the public to join in a celebration of the Rev. Roderick W. McClanahan on his 30th pastoral anniversary. The celebration will begin on Saturday, March 14, with a banquet at Middleton Hall, located at 4045 Renner Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $35 per person. The celebration will continue during the church’s 10 a.m. divine worship on March 15. For more information, contact the church, located on Pegg Lane, at 301-863-8388.
Make a tree buffer in the backyard
The Maryland Forest Service and the Potomac Watershed Partnership operate the Backyard Buffers program, designed to assist homeowners who have a waterway on or next to their property to create a streamside buffer of native trees and shrubs. The program provides a free “buffer in a bag” that includes 20 to 30 native tree and shrub bare-root seedlings, approximately 1 to 2 feet in height. A mix of various species, the seedlings are well to suited streamside conditions.
A streamside buffer can create habitat for wildlife, reduce peak winter temperatures, and reduce the amount of sediment, fertilizer and toxic materials that enter waterways. Deep-rooted trees and shrubs can also stabilize streambanks, protecting them from erosion.
Qualifying homeowners can call or email Mark Muir, local Backyard Buffers coordinator, at 301-880-2749 or mark.muir@maryland.gov.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.
Free student counseling offered
The Evening Counseling Center provides free counseling services by appointment to all students and parents of students enrolled in St. Mary’s public schools. The ECC is open Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and is located in the Great Mills High School counseling department. To schedule an appointment, contact Audra Bishop, school counselor, at 301-863-4001, ext. 18122, or abbishop@smcps.org; or Gary O’Neill, school psychologist, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32204 or gsoneill@smcps.org; or Amanda Knobel, school counselor, at 301-475-0240, ext. 43120 or ajknobel@smcps.org.